Karnataka School Holidays in December 2025 - Check Complete list of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Karnataka School Holiday December 2025 - December 2025 is set to bring multiple school holidays across Karnataka, with breaks scheduled for state-level events, Christmas celebrations, and routine academic planning by several institutions. Parents and students should stay alert to school-wise notifications, especially as some closures are tied to city-specific events in Bengaluru.

Schools Closed on December 5, 2025

Many schools in Bengaluru will remain closed on December 5, 2025, due to citywide preparations for government-related events. Authorities are expected to impose traffic restrictions in central Bengaluru, prompting educational institutions to avoid commuting challenges for students and staff.