Karnataka School Holidays in December 2025 - Check Complete list of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 2, 2025, 11:35 IST

 Karnataka School Holiday December 2025 - December 2025 will feature several school holidays in Karnataka, primarily due to state events, Christmas, and individual school academic planning. Parents and students need to pay close attention to notifications from their specific schools, as some closures, particularly in Bengaluru, may be related to local city events. For complete details check the article below.

  Karnataka School Holiday December 2025  - December 2025 is set to bring multiple school holidays across Karnataka, with breaks scheduled for state-level events, Christmas celebrations, and routine academic planning by several institutions. Parents and students should stay alert to school-wise notifications, especially as some closures are tied to city-specific events in Bengaluru.

Schools Closed on December 5, 2025 

Many schools in Bengaluru will remain closed on December 5, 2025, due to citywide preparations for government-related events. Authorities are expected to impose traffic restrictions in central Bengaluru, prompting educational institutions to avoid commuting challenges for students and staff.

  • Several private schools may shift to online classes for the day.

  • Students must check official circulars from their respective schools for the final confirmation.

  • Parents should plan travel timings accordingly due to anticipated diversions and slow traffic movement.

Christmas Holidays: Schools Closed on December 24 & 25

Schools across Karnataka will observe holidays on:

  • December 24, 2025 (Christmas Eve)

  • December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day)

Most schools in the state follow these two days as mandatory holidays.  Additionally, some institutions—especially Christian-minority schools—may conduct weeklong Christmas celebrations, events, or cultural programs during the same week. A few might also extend the holiday duration based on their academic calendar.

School-Wise or City-Specific Updates to Expect

Since holiday decisions may vary across districts, the following updates are expected:

  • Bengaluru urban schools are more likely to issue special circulars for Dec 5.

  • Private schools may choose online/hybrid classes during event-related closures.

  • Rural and district-level schools will follow standard holiday notifications issued by the Education Department.

  • Christmas week activities may differ from school to school.

Parents and students should stay in touch with class teachers, school WhatsApp groups, or the school website.

Holiday List for Karnataka Schools in December 2025 (Expected)

Date

Day

Occasion

Status

December 5, 2025

Friday

Government-related events (Bengaluru)

Schools likely closed in Bengaluru; possible online classes

December 24, 2025

Wednesday

Christmas Eve

Holiday in most schools

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Christmas

Mandatory holiday statewide

Tips for Parents and Students

  • Check school notifications regularly to avoid confusion.

  • Expect traffic delays around central Bengaluru on December 5.

  • Prepare for online classes if your school announces a virtual schedule.

  • Use the Christmas break for light revision, reading, and family time.

  • Keep track of district-wise holiday circulars from the Karnataka Education Department.

December 2025 will bring a mix of planned and event-related school holidays across Karnataka. While December 24 and 25 remain fixed for Christmas celebrations, the closure on December 5 is primarily linked to government preparations and expected traffic curbs in Bengaluru. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through school-specific announcements to avoid last-minute confusion.

