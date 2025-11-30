Uttarakhand School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: December marks the beginning of the annual, and often extensive, Winter Vacation period for educational institutions across Uttarakhand. As the Himalayan state experiences extreme temperature dips and, in high-altitude areas, heavy snowfall, the Education Department mandates a prolonged closure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. This vacation is not a standard, short break; rather, it is strategically planned based on the geographical location and altitude of the schools, creating a staggered holiday schedule across the Plain/Low Altitude and Hilly/High Altitude regions.
This comprehensive guide breaks down the likely start and end dates for the winter closure, along with mandatory public holidays, enabling students and parents to plan their end-of-year academic commitments, travel, and festive celebrations. Understanding the altitude-based distinction is the most crucial factor for determining the exact holiday period for your school in the Devbhoomi state.
Uttarakhand School Holidays in December 2025: The Winter Vacation
The winter vacation period is a prolonged closure primarily due to extreme cold and inaccessibility in the higher regions.
|
School Location / Altitude
|
Likely Start Date
|
Likely End Date
|
Approximate Duration
|
High Altitude Areas (Above 5,000 ft)
|
December 26, 2025 (Tentative)
|
January 31, 2026 (Tentative)
|
Over 1 month
|
Low Altitude/Plain Areas (Below 5,000 ft)
|
December 25, 2025 (Tentative)
|
January 13, 2026 (Tentative)
|
Approx. 20 Days
Note: The High Altitude closure generally starts near Christmas and often runs through the entire month of January, while the low-altitude areas (like Dehradun, Haridwar, etc.) follow a shorter break, often starting between December 25 and January 1.
Mandatory Public Holidays in December 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance
|
December 24, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Christmas Eve
|
Observed as a Regional Holiday in Uttarakhand, often resulting in a school closure (Source 1.3, 3.5).
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
Mandatory Gazetted Holiday across all schools (UBSE/CBSE/ICSE) (Source 1.2, 3.2).
Key Planning Points for Students
-
Altitude is Key: Students in hill stations like Mussoorie, Nainital, and higher parts of districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh will experience the longer break. Schools in the plains (Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar) have a shorter break.
-
Official Confirmation: Since the exact start date for the long Winter Vacation can be modified based on weather, all students must check the official UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) website for the final circular.
-
Pre-Board Exams: Schools in low-altitude areas often schedule Pre-Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12 before the winter break begins in December, making attendance mandatory during the first three weeks of the month.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation