Uttarakhand School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: December marks the beginning of the annual, and often extensive, Winter Vacation period for educational institutions across Uttarakhand. As the Himalayan state experiences extreme temperature dips and, in high-altitude areas, heavy snowfall, the Education Department mandates a prolonged closure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. This vacation is not a standard, short break; rather, it is strategically planned based on the geographical location and altitude of the schools, creating a staggered holiday schedule across the Plain/Low Altitude and Hilly/High Altitude regions.

This comprehensive guide breaks down the likely start and end dates for the winter closure, along with mandatory public holidays, enabling students and parents to plan their end-of-year academic commitments, travel, and festive celebrations. Understanding the altitude-based distinction is the most crucial factor for determining the exact holiday period for your school in the Devbhoomi state.