List of Top Colleges Offering B.Tech Through CUET UG 2025: Check Details Here

For people who have not taken the JEE exam but want to pursue engineering, this option presents opportunities. This website contains a list of the best colleges that accept CUET UG scores for admission to B.Tech programs, as well as branches that offer B.Tech programs via CUET UG and other important information.

Many students think that in order to be admitted to a B.Tech program, they must pass tests like JEE. However, that is no longer the only option. The CUET UG 2025 results are used by select Indian engineering institutions and universities to admit students to certain B.Tech programs.

As we know, we can seek admission to any B. Tech course and its branches by appearing in the JEE Mains exam and JEE Advanced, if the candidate desires to seek admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. But, students should also be aware that many colleges and universities offer admission to their B.Tech course via CUET UG 2025 scores. There are several government and private colleges and universities that offer admission to the Bachelor of Technology course through the CUET UG scores .

Below is the list of some of the top government colleges across India offering admission to their B.Tech courses:-

Below is the list of some of the top private colleges across India offering admission to their B.Tech courses:-

What are the Branches Offered in B.Tech through CUET UG?

If any candidate is applying for the B.Tech programs in any of the government colleges or private colleges through the scorecard of the CUET UG, there is a basic requirement that the candidates should fulfil. The candidates should have cleared class 12th with Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry as their core subjects. The other mandatory requirement is to appear in the CUET UG Exam with the required subjects. Every college has different eligibility criteria for offering admission to its B.Tech courses. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of their desired university and read thoroughly about the eligibility criteria.

Most of the colleges and universities in India offer a variety of popular modern engineering branches through the B.Tech program. Some of the most sought-after specialisations include:-

List of State Universities Offering B.Tech Through CUET UG

Many state universities across India have adopted CUET UG as a mode if admission for their undergraduate courses and engineering courses. Many prominent state universities across India are offering B.Tech courses through CUET, giving students an alternative pathway to pursue technical education without having to appear for multiple entrance examinations. These universities not only provide quality education at affordable fees but also offer regional preferences and reservation benefits for state domicile students.

Below is the list of the state universities offering B.Tech courses through the CUET UG:-

What are the Benefits of B.Tech Admission through CUET UG?

A candidate should be aware of the advantages of enrolling through the CUET UG if they are hoping to gain admission to any college or university in India using their results from the CUET UG 2025 exam in the provided Bachelor of Technology degree.

There are several benefits of taking admission in B.Tech courses through the CUET UG, and they are as follows:-

It acts like an alternate route to JEE. Any student who was not able to attempt the JEE exam or qualify for the same still has a chance to pursue an engineering education. CUET UG provides more opportunities for students seeking admission in the B.Tech program in Central, State, and Private universities. In many cases, the competition is lower compared to JEE, increasing the chance of selection of the candidate seeking admission to the B.Tech courses. Once any candidate appears for the CUET UG, they can apply to multiple colleges with one score.

If any candidate wants to study B.Tech but is not planning to appear for JEE, CUET UG can be an alternate option. Many good and famous colleges accept CUET UG for engineering admissions. From mechanical engineering to computer science engineering, various branches are available in both government and private colleges.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial