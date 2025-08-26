WBJEE 2025 Top Rankers Choose IITs and IISc Over State Colleges

After a significant delay, the results revealed the top performers. Aniruddha Chakrabarti secured the first rank, with Samyajyoti Biswas and Dishaanth Basu earning the second and third ranks, respectively.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the WBJEE 2025 results on August 22, 2025. Students can check their scores and ranks by logging in to wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee with their application number and date of birth.

WBJEE 2025 Results: Do Toppers Prefer IITs Over Other Options?

Along with the WBJEE 2025 results, the list of top-scoring students was also announced. While these top students are eligible for West Bengal's best engineering colleges, most have already secured spots at prestigious national institutions like the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), based on their strong performance in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams.

Despite their high ranks in WBJEE, many of these toppers plan to attend these premier national colleges instead of the state's own government-run institutions.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti, WBJEE 2025 topper, is already studying at IIT Kharagpur and plans to stay there, despite his impressive WBJEE rank. He also ranked 348 in JEE Advanced 2025.

Other top WBJEE 2025 rankers, Samyajyoti Biswas (Rank 2) at IIT Bombay and Dishaanth Basu (Rank 3) at IISc Bengaluru, also plan to continue studying at their current institutions.

Many other high-ranking students from the WBJEE 2025 are also continuing their education at various IITs. These include Trishanjit Doloi (Rank 5) at IIT Bombay, and both Sagnik Patra (Rank 6) and Archisman Nandi (Rank 8) at IIT Kharagpur.