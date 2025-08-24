Who is the NEET PG topper Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra, and how did he score 707?

Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra from Cuttack secured All India Rank 1 in NEET PG 2025 with an impressive score of 707 out of 800. A graduate of SCB Medical College, where he also completed his internship, he managed to balance intense exam preparation with the challenges of hospital responsibilities. His achievement is the result of disciplined study, regular mock tests, strong family support, and valuable guidance from his sister—serving as an inspiration to aspiring doctors across Odisha.

NEET PG AIR 1

Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra, a proud son of Cuttack, has made history by securing All India Rank 1 in NEET PG 2025 with an exceptional score of 707 out of 800. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), took place on August 3, 2025, with results declared on August 19, 2025.

From SCB Medical College to Topping NEET PG with AIR 1

At 24, Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in 2024, followed by his mandatory internship at the same institution from April 2024 to March 2025. Juggling demanding hospital duties alongside intensive NEET PG preparation was no easy task, but his strong determination and effective time management proved key to his success.

Preparation Strategy: How He Achieved Success

Dr. Mohapatra’s NEET PG preparation gained serious momentum after he completed his internship in March 2025. In an interaction with local media, he revealed that from April to August, he dedicated 10–12 hours each day to focused study and regular mock tests.

He went over all the important topics carefully, watched online video lectures, and practiced lots of mock tests and question banks to improve his speed and accuracy. His method shows how helpful it is to understand concepts well, practice within time limits, and regularly check your progress.

Driven by Family and the Inspiration of a Sister

Behind every top scorer is strong support, and for Dr. Mohapatra, it came from his family—especially his older sister, Chetna, who is studying ENT for her postgraduate studies at SCB Medical College. “She kept motivating me and helped me whenever I got stuck,” he told OTV News. His parents, who run a printing and publishing business in Cuttack, were also always there to support him.

Handling both internship and studies

One of the most impressive parts of Dr. Mohapatra’s journey was preparing for NEET PG while handling the tough MBBS internship. He used short breaks during hospital work to review lessons and made the most of his clinical experience to build a strong foundation. “It wasn’t easy, but being consistent is more important than how many hours you study,” he said in an interview with OTV News.