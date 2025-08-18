Top 10 Non-IIM MBA Schools in India: Check Placements and Rankings

An MBA remains one of the most popular postgraduate degrees in India, particularly for those with a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology, commerce, arts, or science. Also check: GATE 2026: GOSAP Registration and Login Details: Key Dates, Fees Details MBA programs are no longer just for engineering graduates. People from different educational backgrounds are now pursuing MBAs to take on leadership and management roles in various industries. IIMs are the most sought-after business schools in India. However, getting in is extremely difficult and requires excellent grades and a high score on the highly competitive Common Admission Test (CAT). India has many other excellent business schools besides the IIMs. These schools, which include both independent colleges and management departments at well-known universities, are consistently ranked among the best and offer great job opportunities. Here is a list of some of the top business schools that are not IIMs. Here is a list of top 10 non-IIM business schools in India for MBA courses.

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur XLRI is one of India's oldest and most respected private business schools, founded in 1949. For their 2025 management programs, the school placed all 503 students, achieving a 100% placement rate. The highest salary offered in India was Rs 75 lakh per year, and the highest international salary was Rs 1.1 crore per year. The average salary was Rs 31.08 lakh per year, and the median salary was Rs 29 lakh per year. A large number of students (34%) received job offers from their internships before the final placements even began. Top companies that hired students included Accenture, Bain & Co, BCG, Deloitte, HUL, ITC, Reliance, and Tata Steel.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management was founded in 1995 and is a well-liked option for applicants looking for a business education focused on technology. With the highest compensation at Rs 72 LPA, an average of Rs 28.01 LPA, and a median of Rs 26.73 LPA, the MBA 2024 batch had 100% placement rates. A remarkable 47% was the PPO conversion rate. With recruiters including JP Morgan Chase, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, PwC, and Tata Communications, the top sectors were IT/E-commerce (23%), BFSI & Conglomerate (19%), and FMCG/FMCD (19%).

Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram Founded in 1973, MDI is a popular and well-regarded private business school in India. In the 2025 placement season, all students across its various programs—including 311 in PGDM and a combined 267 in PGDM-HRM, PGDM-IB, and PGDM-BAN—were successfully placed, achieving a 100% placement rate. The highest salary offered reached Rs 53.6 lakh per year. The average salary for the flagship PGDM program was Rs 25.6 lakh per year. A total of 147 companies recruited from the campus, with top names including McKinsey, Accenture Strategy, and Deloitte. The highest-paying jobs were in Consulting and Human Resources (HRM).