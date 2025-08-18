Top 10 Non-IIM MBA Schools in India: Check Placements and Rankings

An MBA remains one of the most popular postgraduate degrees in India, particularly for those with a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology, commerce, arts, or science.
MBA programs are no longer just for engineering graduates. People from different educational backgrounds are now pursuing MBAs to take on leadership and management roles in various industries.
IIMs are the most sought-after business schools in India. However, getting in is extremely difficult and requires excellent grades and a high score on the highly competitive Common Admission Test (CAT).
India has many other excellent business schools besides the IIMs. These schools, which include both independent colleges and management departments at well-known universities, are consistently ranked among the best and offer great job opportunities. Here is a list of some of the top business schools that are not IIMs.
Here is a list of top 10 non-IIM business schools in India for MBA courses.
|
NIRF 2024 Management Rank
|
Institute Name
|
Location (City, State)
|
Overall Score
|
4
|
New Delhi, NCT-Delhi
|
76.25
|
9
|
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|
68.13
|
10
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
67.16
|
11
|
Gurugram, Haryana
|
66.85
|
13
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
65.13
|
15
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
62.36
|
16
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
61.73
|
18
|
Roorkee, Uttarakhand
|
61.21
|
19
|
Kharagpur, West Bengal
|
61.03
|
20
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
60.97
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (DMS IIT Delhi)
The Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi, which started in 1993, offers an MBA program with strong connections to top companies.
The class of 2024 had 44 students, and every single one of them got a job. The highest salary was Rs 40.5 lakh per year, while the average salary was Rs 23.4 lakh per year.
Most students (24.4%) were hired in Strategy & Consulting, followed by jobs in IT & Analytics, Sales & Marketing, Finance & Economics, and Operations. Top companies that recruited from the campus included Accenture, Bain & Company, and ICICI Bank.
The class was 25% female and 75% male. A large majority of students (78%) had prior work experience.
XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
XLRI is one of India's oldest and most respected private business schools, founded in 1949.
For their 2025 management programs, the school placed all 503 students, achieving a 100% placement rate.
The highest salary offered in India was Rs 75 lakh per year, and the highest international salary was Rs 1.1 crore per year. The average salary was Rs 31.08 lakh per year, and the median salary was Rs 29 lakh per year.
A large number of students (34%) received job offers from their internships before the final placements even began. Top companies that hired students included Accenture, Bain & Co, BCG, Deloitte, HUL, ITC, Reliance, and Tata Steel.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (SJMSOM)
IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management was founded in 1995 and is a well-liked option for applicants looking for a business education focused on technology. With the highest compensation at Rs 72 LPA, an average of Rs 28.01 LPA, and a median of Rs 26.73 LPA, the MBA 2024 batch had 100% placement rates. A remarkable 47% was the PPO conversion rate. With recruiters including JP Morgan Chase, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, PwC, and Tata Communications, the top sectors were IT/E-commerce (23%), BFSI & Conglomerate (19%), and FMCG/FMCD (19%).
Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram
Founded in 1973, MDI is a popular and well-regarded private business school in India.
In the 2025 placement season, all students across its various programs—including 311 in PGDM and a combined 267 in PGDM-HRM, PGDM-IB, and PGDM-BAN—were successfully placed, achieving a 100% placement rate.
The highest salary offered reached Rs 53.6 lakh per year. The average salary for the flagship PGDM program was Rs 25.6 lakh per year.
A total of 147 companies recruited from the campus, with top names including McKinsey, Accenture Strategy, and Deloitte. The highest-paying jobs were in Consulting and Human Resources (HRM).
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune
SIBM Pune, which was founded in 1978 and is a part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is renowned for its solid business ties. More than 99 recruiters participated in the most recent placement season. The median was Rs 25 LPA, the average was Rs 28.16 LPA, and the biggest package reached Rs 49 LPA. Marketing, HR, and Finance all had averages of Rs 30.55 LPA, Rs 28.74 LPA, and Rs 27.14 LPA, respectively. Accenture, Asian Paints, Godrej, Mastercard, Reliance, and Tata Capital were among the prominent recruiters.
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi
IIFT is a trade and international business studies organisation that was established in 1963. The top domestic package for the 2024 class at the campuses in Delhi and Kolkata was Rs 75.6 LPA, while the highest international package was Rs 85.4 LPA. With a median of Rs 25 LPA, the average bundle was Rs 27.3 LPA. The biggest hiring industries were BFSI (21%), Professional Services (23%), and Sales & Marketing (22%). Among the 120 recruiters were companies such as Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and ITC.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (DoMS IIT Madras)
The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, founded in 2004, offers both a traditional MBA and a specialized Tech MBA.
2024 Placement Highlights
In the 2024 placement season, 32 companies participated, ensuring that every student from both programs was placed.
-
The MBA program recorded a highest salary of Rs 29.65 lakh per year, with an average of Rs 16.93 lakh per year.
-
The Tech MBA program saw a higher average salary of Rs 27.37 lakh per year.
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (DoMS IIT Roorkee)
The Department of Management Studies at IIT Roorkee, established in 1998, is part of one of India's oldest and most prestigious IITs.
For its 2024 MBA class of 79 students, the school achieved a 100% placement rate, ensuring that every student found employment.
-
The highest salary was Rs 26 lakh per year.
-
The average salary was Rs 18.3 lakh per year, and the median salary was Rs 18.5 lakh per year.
The most popular job fields were Operations and IT & Analytics. Over 70 companies participated in the placements.
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (VGSoM IIT Kharagpur)
The Vinod Gupta School of Management, founded in 1993, offers MBA programs that focus on combining technology with management.
2024 Placement Highlights
The 2024 batch of 118 students achieved a 100% placement rate, with all students successfully getting a job.
-
The highest salary was Rs 37.07 lakh per year.
-
The average salary was Rs 20.83 lakh per year, with the median salary at Rs 20.65 lakh per year.
The most popular job fields were Strategy & Consulting, which accounted for 29% of the placements. This was followed by Banking & Finance (BFSI) at 22% and Supply Chain & Operations at 20%.
Some of the top companies that hired students included Accenture, Deloitte, Godrej, and Infosys.
S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai
SPJIMR is a private business school founded in 1981, well-known for its curriculum that matches what the industry needs. The 2025 batch of 336 students achieved a 100% placement rate, with all students getting a job.
Placement Highlights
-
Highest Salary: The highest international salary was Rs 89 lakh per year, while the highest salary in India was Rs 81 lakh per year.
-
Average & Median Salary: The average salary for the batch was Rs 32 lakh per year, and the midpoint salary was Rs 30.5 lakh per year.
-
Top Sector:Consulting was the most popular field, with 35% of the students getting jobs in this area.
Some of the top companies that hired students were BCG, Accenture Strategy, and Deloitte.
