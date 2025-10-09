IPMAT Indore 2026 Exam Date Announced: Check Eligibility, Registration, and Important Dates Here

IPMAT Indore 2026 Exam Date: The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 test date has been formally published by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Admission to the institute's esteemed five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is determined by this exam. On Monday, May 4, 2026, during the afternoon shift, the IPMAT Indore 2026 exam is planned to take place. Aspiring applicants have plenty of time to organize and plan their study for the difficult national entrance exam thanks to this early announcement. Only the test date has been made public by the exam's administering authorities thus far.

The second week of February 2026 is the estimated start date for IPMAT registration 2026. In order to take the test, interested candidates must register online with their email address and mobile number. The IPMAT application form will be accessible on iimidr.ac.in, the official website of IIM Indore. Once the full notification is made public, applicants are encouraged to often visit the official website for the precise timetable and comprehensive qualifying requirements.