IPMAT Indore 2026 Exam Date Announced: Check Eligibility, Registration, and Important Dates Here

IPMAT Indore 2026 Exam Date: The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2026 test date has been formally published by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Admission to the institute's esteemed five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is determined by this exam. On Monday, May 4, 2026, during the afternoon shift, the IPMAT Indore 2026 exam is planned to take place. Aspiring applicants have plenty of time to organize and plan their study for the difficult national entrance exam thanks to this early announcement. Only the test date has been made public by the exam's administering authorities thus far.
The second week of February 2026 is the estimated start date for IPMAT registration 2026. In order to take the test, interested candidates must register online with their email address and mobile number. The IPMAT application form will be accessible on iimidr.ac.in, the official website of IIM Indore. Once the full notification is made public, applicants are encouraged to often visit the official website for the precise timetable and comprehensive qualifying requirements.
IPMAT Exam 2026 Eligibility Criteria
A number of other IIMs, including IIM Ranchi, IIM Shillong, IIM Amritsar, and others, accept the results of the IPMAT (Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test), which is administered by IIM Indore. The institutes may have slightly different eligibility requirements. The IPMAT 2026 Eligibility Requirements for IIM Indore, the exam's administering institution, are listed in the table below:
|
Eligibility Factor
|
Criteria for General/EWS/OBC-NCL Categories
|
Criteria for SC/ST/PwD Categories
|
Age Limit
|
Must be born on or after August 01, 2006
|
Must be born on or after August 01, 2001 (5 years relaxation)
|
Qualifying Exam
|
Must have passed or be appearing for Class 12/HSC or equivalent in 2024, 2025, or 2026.
|
Must have passed or be appearing for Class 12/HSC or equivalent in 2024, 2025, or 2026.
|
Minimum Marks
|
No minimum percentage is required in Class 10 or Class 12 for IIM Indore's IPM.
|
No minimum percentage is required in Class 10 or Class 12 for IIM Indore's IPM.
|
Provisional Admission
|
Candidates appearing in Class 12 in 2026 are eligible to apply provisionally.
|
Candidates appearing in Class 12 in 2026 are eligible to apply provisionally.
How To Apply For The IPMAT Exam 2026
IIM Indore offers a totally online application approach for the IPMAT 2026. The five steps to finish your application are as follows:
- Click on the official website: Click the registration link after navigating to the IIM Indore IPM admissions page. To create your own User ID and password, enter your essential information, including a working email address and mobile number.
- Sign in and complete the application: Enter your new login information to access the portal once more. Complete the application form completely, including your personal details, academic background from Class 10 onward, and test city preferences.
- Upload Necessary Documents: Provide scanned copies of your passport-sized photo, signature, Class 10 and 12 grade reports (if applicable), and your current SC/ST/OBC/PwD category certificate in the format and size required.
- Pay the Application Fee: To make the online payment of the non-refundable application fee, go to the payment portal. Utilize online banking or a debit/credit card, and keep the payment confirmation receipt for your records.
- Review and Final Submission: Prior to the final submission, carefully go over all of the uploaded documents and submitted information. Once the accuracy has been verified, submit the application and save the completed copy as a PDF for your keeping.
IPMAT Exam 2026: Key Highlights
The main points and important information for the IIM Indore-conducted IPMAT (Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test) 2026 are compiled in the table below:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
|
Program Offered
|
5-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
|
Exam Date (Official)
|
Monday, May 4, 2026 (Afternoon Shift)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration of Exam
|
120 minutes (2 hours)
|
Total Questions
|
90 Questions
|
Total Sections
|
3 Sections (with 40 minutes time limit for each)
|
Sectional Breakdown
|
Quantitative Ability (Short Answer - SA): 15 Qs
|
Quantitative Ability (Multiple Choice - MCQ): 30 Qs
|
Verbal Ability (Multiple Choice - MCQ): 45 Qs
|
Total Marks
|
360 Marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for every correct answer
|
−1 for every incorrect MCQ answer
|
No negative marking for Short Answer (SA) questions
|
Registration Start (Tentative)
|
Second week of February 2026
|
Application Fee (Expected)
|
General/OBC: ₹4,130 (including GST)
|
SC/ST/PwD: ₹2,065 (including GST)
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!