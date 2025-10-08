UGC NET December 2025 Application Form

BSc Subjects List & Syllabus 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus for All Streams

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 15:13 IST

BSc Syllabus 2025: The three-year undergraduate Bachelor of Science (BSc) program lays a strong scientific foundation in disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, zoology, and mathematics. Each specialization has a different syllabus that includes both theoretical and practical assessments. Among the best Indian colleges are Loyola College, St. Xavier's, and the University of Delhi.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSc Syllabus 2025
BSc Syllabus 2025

BSc Syllabus 2025: The Bachelor of Science (BSc) is a fundamental undergraduate degree program intended to expand students' horizons intellectually and strengthen their grasp of numerous scientific fields. In addition to applied subjects like computer science, statistics, microbiology, genetics, agriculture, and nutrition, the extensive BSc curriculum covers a variety of fundamental disciplines, such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany.  Through this varied curriculum, students can build a solid scientific foundation and refine their abilities for real-world application.

The length of a standard BSc program is six to eight semesters, depending on the specialization chosen. Students must pass both theoretical and practical tests each semester in order to graduate. Many prestigious BSc institutions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and VIT Vellore, are located in India. The cost of earning a bachelor's degree can vary significantly, with average course fees ranging from roughly INR 200 to INR 6 Lakh across different universities. This degree is necessary for those who wish to work in technology and research.

BSc Syllabus 2025: Semester Wise

Screenshot 2025-10-08 133604

The college and the chosen specialization (such as physics, computer science, or botany) have a substantial impact on the specific BSc subjects. While the whole semester-by-semester syllabus is detailed in the table supplied for reference, the curriculum is generally designed to provide a solid scientific basis over the duration of the degree through a combination of core, optional, and practical papers.

BSc Courses- Semester I

Basic Chemistry

Applied Physiology

Real Analysis I

Introduction to Organic Chemistry

BSc Courses- Semester II

Chemistry Bonding

Research Methodology

Applied Biochemistry

Real Analysis II

BSc Courses- Semester III

Cell Biology

Specialisation Elective I

Research Methodology II

Thermodynamics and Solutions

BSc Courses- Semester IV 

Applied Sciences

Specialisation Elective II

Professional Ethics

Dynamics

BSc Courses- Semester V

Advanced Analysis

Quantum Mechanics

Design Experiment

Communication and Networking

BSc Courses- Semester VI

Viva Voce

Professional Ethics II

Dissertation

Project

List Of Top 10 B.Sc. Colleges in India

Screenshot 2025-10-08 144008

Some of the best B.Sc. colleges in India are listed below, mostly based on current national rankings such as the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), which is a reliable ranking for Indian educational establishments.

Rank

College Name

City

Affiliated University (or Institution Type)

1

Hindu College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

2

Miranda House

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

3

Hans Raj College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

4

Kirori Mal College (KMC)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

5

St. Stephen's College

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

6

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Kolkata

University of Calcutta

7

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (ARSD)

New Delhi

University of Delhi (DU)

8

St. Xavier's College

Kolkata

Autonomous/University of Calcutta

9

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

Coimbatore

Bharathiar University

10

PSG College of Arts and Science

Coimbatore

Bharathiar University

Also Check:

BSc Core Subjects 

Depending on the chosen specialization, the BSc core subjects—which usually include mathematics, physics, chemistry, and several life sciences like zoology and botany—are intended to provide a solid scientific basis.

  • Mathematics: The majority of scientific fields are built on mathematics, which includes subjects like calculus, algebra, and differential equations. This fosters the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities needed for scientific applications.
  • Physics: From classical mechanics to quantum theory, this discipline examines the underlying laws guiding the cosmos. It places a strong emphasis on laboratory work to comprehend force, energy, and matter qualities.
  • Chemistry: The fundamental science of chemistry examines the make-up, structure, characteristics, and interactions of matter. Organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry are among the specialties that make up the foundation of the material and biological sciences.
  • Botany: The study of plants, including their growth, structure, reproduction, and biological classification, is the main focus of botany. Research in agriculture, ecology, and the creation of novel medications all depend on it.
  • Zoology: The study of animals and animal life, including their anatomy, physiology, and genetic makeup, is known as zoology. It offers a thorough comprehension of evolution, conservation biology, and biological diversity.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending