BSc Subjects List & Syllabus 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus for All Streams

BSc Syllabus 2025: The Bachelor of Science (BSc) is a fundamental undergraduate degree program intended to expand students' horizons intellectually and strengthen their grasp of numerous scientific fields. In addition to applied subjects like computer science, statistics, microbiology, genetics, agriculture, and nutrition, the extensive BSc curriculum covers a variety of fundamental disciplines, such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Through this varied curriculum, students can build a solid scientific foundation and refine their abilities for real-world application.

The length of a standard BSc program is six to eight semesters, depending on the specialization chosen. Students must pass both theoretical and practical tests each semester in order to graduate. Many prestigious BSc institutions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and VIT Vellore, are located in India. The cost of earning a bachelor's degree can vary significantly, with average course fees ranging from roughly INR 200 to INR 6 Lakh across different universities. This degree is necessary for those who wish to work in technology and research.