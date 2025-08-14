IIM Lucknow Placements 2025: Average Package & Sector-wise Report PDF

IIM Lucknow continues to strengthen its standing among India’s premier MBA institutes, backed by strong placement results. The 2025 batch saw dynamic recruitment across various sectors, showcasing the institute’s strong industry connect. If you're planning to apply to IIM Lucknow or have already submitted your application, make sure to read till the end. You'll find comprehensive details on placement highlights, including the highest and average packages, and more.

The average placement package at IIM Lucknow fell to ₹30 LPA in 2024, down from ₹32.23 LPA in 2023 — a drop of about 6–7%. However, it rose again in 2025. Overall, from 2020 to 2024, the average package showed a steady increase, going up from ₹24.25 LPA in 2020 to ₹30 LPA in 2024.

Year Average Package (INR LPA) 2020 24.25 2021 26 2022 31.03 2023 32.23 2024 30

IIM Lucknow Placement Report PDF

The IIM Lucknow Placement Report PDF offers comprehensive insights into salary statistics, top recruiters, and sector-wise hiring trends for each academic year. It serves as a valuable reference for both aspirants and recruiters. Officially released by the institute, the report is available on their website. Candidates can download the IIM Lucknow placement report PDF from the link below to access all the necessary details.

IIM Lucknow Placement Report PDF

IIM Ahmedabad vs IIM Lucknow Average Package

The PGP class of 2023 at IIM Ahmedabad achieved an average salary of ₹34.45 LPA, with the highest domestic offer reaching an impressive ₹1.46 crore per year. In comparison, IIM Lucknow’s PGP/PGP‑ABM class of 2025 reported an average package of ₹32.3 LPA, with the top domestic offer at ₹75 LPA and the highest international offer at ₹65 LPA.

IIM Institute Placement Year Average Package (LPA) Highest Domestic Package IIM Ahmedabad (PGP) 2023 ₹34.45 ₹1.46 crore IIM Lucknow (PGP/PGP‑ABM) 2025 ₹32.3 ₹75 LPA

IIM Lucknow Placement Recruiters

The presence of top recruiters from leading global and Indian companies reflects the strong trust they place in IIM Lucknow. This confidence stems from the high-quality talent the institute cultivates—students who are equipped to tackle real-world challenges, lead with purpose, and drive impact across industries. Some of the prominent recruiters include:

