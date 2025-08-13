Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Updated; Phase I Registration Extended Until August 18

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has updated the TS PGECET 2025 counselling schedule, extending the Phase I registration deadline to August 18. Candidates are advised to complete their counselling registration within the revised timeline to participate in the seat allotment process for various postgraduate courses.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Aug 13, 2025, 16:58 IST
TS PGECET 2025 Counselling

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has updated the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling schedule. Candidates can now register online for TS PGECET 2025 counselling until August 18 via the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Additionally, the list of verified candidates and the email-based correction window will be released on August 25, 2025.

Candidates who complete the TS PGECET 2025 counselling registration can choose their preferred courses and colleges between August 26 and 27, 2025. The counselling is held to help students get admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) programs.

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates

Students taking part in the TS PGECET 2025 counselling can see the updated Phase 1 schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to complete TS PGECET Counselling Registration

August 18, 2025

Physical verification of the Special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports) through slot booking

August 6 to 11, 2025

Publication of Verified Candidates List & Email Correction Window

August 25, 2025

Selecting Web Options for TS PGECET Phase I

August 26 to 27, 2025

Modification of TS PGECET Phase I Web Options

August 28, 2025

Phase I Provisional Selection List – College-wise

September 1, 2025

Visit the allotted colleges for verification of original certificates

September 2 to 6, 2025

How to Register for TS PGECET 2025 Phase I Counselling?

Candidates can follow the steps below to learn how to complete the Telangana PGECET registration online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TS PGECET Phase I counselling registration on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your hall ticket number and Rank (PGECET) or Score (GATE)

Step 4: Fill out the TS PGECET application form and make the payment

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future use

