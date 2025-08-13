TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Updated; Phase I Registration Extended Until August 18

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has updated the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling schedule. Candidates can now register online for TS PGECET 2025 counselling until August 18 via the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Additionally, the list of verified candidates and the email-based correction window will be released on August 25, 2025. Also check: Karnataka-UK Partnership Sends Five Women to the UK on Fully Funded Chevening Scholarships Candidates who complete the TS PGECET 2025 counselling registration can choose their preferred courses and colleges between August 26 and 27, 2025. The counselling is held to help students get admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) programs.

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Students taking part in the TS PGECET 2025 counselling can see the updated Phase 1 schedule in the table below: