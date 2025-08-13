TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Updated; Phase I Registration Extended Until August 18

TS PGECET 2025 Counselling
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has updated the TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 counselling schedule. Candidates can now register online for TS PGECET 2025 counselling until August 18 via the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Additionally, the list of verified candidates and the email-based correction window will be released on August 25, 2025.
Candidates who complete the TS PGECET 2025 counselling registration can choose their preferred courses and colleges between August 26 and 27, 2025. The counselling is held to help students get admission into ME, MTech, MPharma, MArch, and graduate-level DPharma (Post-Baccalaureate) programs.
TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates
Students taking part in the TS PGECET 2025 counselling can see the updated Phase 1 schedule in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to complete TS PGECET Counselling Registration
|
August 18, 2025
|
Physical verification of the Special category certificates (NCC/CAP/PH/Sports) through slot booking
|
August 6 to 11, 2025
|
Publication of Verified Candidates List & Email Correction Window
|
August 25, 2025
|
Selecting Web Options for TS PGECET Phase I
|
August 26 to 27, 2025
|
Modification of TS PGECET Phase I Web Options
|
August 28, 2025
|
Phase I Provisional Selection List – College-wise
|
September 1, 2025
|
Visit the allotted colleges for verification of original certificates
|
September 2 to 6, 2025
How to Register for TS PGECET 2025 Phase I Counselling?
Candidates can follow the steps below to learn how to complete the Telangana PGECET registration online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link for TS PGECET Phase I counselling registration on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your hall ticket number and Rank (PGECET) or Score (GATE)
Step 4: Fill out the TS PGECET application form and make the payment
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future use
