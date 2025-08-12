Karnataka-UK Partnership Sends Five Women to the UK on Fully Funded Chevening Scholarships

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

Five women from Karnataka have been awarded fully funded scholarships to pursue master's degrees in the UK. This is part of a new partnership between the Government of Karnataka and the Chevening Scholarships Programme. The initiative aims to empower women by providing them with opportunities for higher education abroad. The scholarship covers tuition, living costs, and travel.

Five women from Karnataka have been awarded fully funded scholarships to study for one-year master's degrees in the UK. This big opportunity comes from a new partnership between the Karnataka government and the well-known Chevening Scholarships Programme, which is supported by the British High Commission.

Here are the scholars selected for the 2025–26 academic year:

Names

Nihaarika Naresh

Sushma Shamasundar

Chandana Anjinappa

Atheena Rose Joseph

Swetha Nagapathi Hegde

These women will start their master's programs at leading UK universities this September.

Scholarship programme details

Signed in December 2024, the partnership will provide five women graduates with scholarships each year for three years, supporting a total of 15 scholars. These women can pursue a master's degree in any discipline at UK universities. The program prioritizes graduates from government colleges, especially those from smaller towns, to promote greater inclusion and representation throughout the state.

The Karnataka government will contribute ₹20 lakh per student for their one-year master's program, with the Chevening scholarship covering any remaining costs.

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Dr. MC Sudhakar, praised the initiative on social media. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Under the Chevening Programme, 5 eligible female students will pursue higher education at Britain Universities. A huge step towards Women Empowerment..!"

Chevening scholarship

The Chevening Scholarship, which has been running since 1983, is the UK government's leading international program for developing future global leaders. The new cohort from Karnataka highlights the growing educational partnership between India and the UK, with a specific focus on promoting gender equality.

