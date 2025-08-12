Karnataka-UK Partnership Sends Five Women to the UK on Fully Funded Chevening Scholarships

Five women from Karnataka have been awarded fully funded scholarships to study for one-year master's degrees in the UK. This big opportunity comes from a new partnership between the Karnataka government and the well-known Chevening Scholarships Programme, which is supported by the British High Commission. Also check: BRAOU Launches Free Education Scheme for Tribal, Transgender, and Differently-Abled Students Here are the scholars selected for the 2025–26 academic year:

Names Nihaarika Naresh Sushma Shamasundar Chandana Anjinappa Atheena Rose Joseph Swetha Nagapathi Hegde These women will start their master's programs at leading UK universities this September.

Scholarship programme details Signed in December 2024, the partnership will provide five women graduates with scholarships each year for three years, supporting a total of 15 scholars. These women can pursue a master's degree in any discipline at UK universities. The program prioritizes graduates from government colleges, especially those from smaller towns, to promote greater inclusion and representation throughout the state. The Karnataka government will contribute ₹20 lakh per student for their one-year master's program, with the Chevening scholarship covering any remaining costs. Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Dr. MC Sudhakar, praised the initiative on social media. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Under the Chevening Programme, 5 eligible female students will pursue higher education at Britain Universities. A huge step towards Women Empowerment..!"