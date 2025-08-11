GATE 2026: Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the new Energy Science paper

IIT Guwahati has released the syllabus for the GATE 2026 entrance exam, which is scheduled for February 7, 2026. Online registration for the test will open on August 25 at the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam that evaluates a candidate's knowledge of undergraduate subjects in a wide range of fields, including engineering, technology, science, commerce, and the arts.
The engineering entrance exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.
GATE 2026 exam will be held for admissions to MTech, MS, and PhD courses at IITs, NITs, and IIITs.
GATE 2026 scores will also be used by PSUs (government companies) for hiring candidates.
GATE 2026: Exam Pattern and Syllabus
The aptitude test will now include 30 different papers, which can be taken as a whole or in sections. A new section on energy science has also been added to the engineering science paper.
Candidates can appear for either one or two papers in GATE 2026, but only specific combinations of two papers are allowed.
Your GATE 2026 score will be valid for 3 years after the results are declared.
The exam will be in English and is worth a total of 100 marks. All test papers will have a General Aptitude section worth 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks will cover the other topics in your specific syllabus.
For each correct answer, you'll get 1 or 2 marks. For incorrect answers, you'll lose 1/3 mark for 1-mark questions and 2/3 marks for 2-mark questions.
The GATE 2026 exam pattern is shown in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Marking Scheme
|
All questions on the exam are worth either one or two marks
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Examination Mode
|
Computer Based Test (Online)
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Number of Papers in GATE
|
30 Papers
|
Section
|
General Aptitude (GA)
Candidate Selected Subject
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions
|
Design of Questions
|
The questions are designed to test the listed abilities
Application
Analysis
Comprehension
Recall
Synthesis
|
Number of Questions
|
65 Questions (including 10 questions from General Aptitude)
|
Distribution of Questions in all Papers except AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, and XL
|
Engineering Mathematics - 13 Marks
Subject Questions - 72 Marks
General Aptitude - 15 Marks
|
Distribution of Questions in AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, XH, and XL
|
Questions from Subject Concerned - 85 Marks
General Aptitude - 15 Marks
