GATE 2026: Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the new Energy Science paper

IIT Guwahati has released the syllabus for the GATE 2026 entrance exam, which is scheduled for February 7, 2026. Online registration for the test will open on August 25 at the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam that evaluates a candidate's knowledge of undergraduate subjects in a wide range of fields, including engineering, technology, science, commerce, and the arts.

The engineering entrance exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 exam will be held for admissions to MTech, MS, and PhD courses at IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

GATE 2026 scores will also be used by PSUs (government companies) for hiring candidates.