GATE 2026: Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the new Energy Science paper

GATE 2026 introduces a new paper in Energy Science, expanding opportunities for candidates. Here's an overview of the syllabus and exam pattern for this new paper, helping you prepare for the challenge. The details include topics covered and marking scheme.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST
GATE Syllabus and Exam Pattern
IIT Guwahati has released the syllabus for the GATE 2026 entrance exam, which is scheduled for February 7, 2026. Online registration for the test will open on August 25 at the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national exam that evaluates a candidate's knowledge of undergraduate subjects in a wide range of fields, including engineering, technology, science, commerce, and the arts.

The engineering entrance exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 exam will be held for admissions to MTech, MS, and PhD courses at IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

GATE 2026 scores will also be used by PSUs (government companies) for hiring candidates.

GATE 2026: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The aptitude test will now include 30 different papers, which can be taken as a whole or in sections. A new section on energy science has also been added to the engineering science paper.

Candidates can appear for either one or two papers in GATE 2026, but only specific combinations of two papers are allowed.

Your GATE 2026 score will be valid for 3 years after the results are declared.

The exam will be in English and is worth a total of 100 marks. All test papers will have a General Aptitude section worth 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks will cover the other topics in your specific syllabus.

For each correct answer, you'll get 1 or 2 marks. For incorrect answers, you'll lose 1/3 mark for 1-mark questions and 2/3 marks for 2-mark questions.

The GATE 2026 exam pattern is shown in the table below.

Parameter

Description

Marking Scheme

All questions on the exam are worth either one or two marks

Total Marks

100 Marks

Examination Mode

Computer Based Test (Online)

Duration

3 Hours

Number of Papers in GATE

30 Papers

Section

General Aptitude (GA)

Candidate Selected Subject

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

Design of Questions

The questions are designed to test the listed abilities

Application

Analysis

Comprehension

Recall

Synthesis

Number of Questions

65 Questions (including 10 questions from General Aptitude)

Distribution of Questions in all Papers except AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, and XL

Engineering Mathematics - 13 Marks

Subject Questions - 72 Marks

General Aptitude - 15 Marks

Distribution of Questions in AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, XH, and XL

Questions from Subject Concerned - 85 Marks

General Aptitude - 15 Marks

