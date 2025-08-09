Rank Prediction for 500 Marks in NEET PG 2025

For the NEET PG 2025 exam, a score of 500 is projected to fall within the rank range of 21,500 to 23,000. This rank could secure admission to institutions such as Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and Govt Medical College Amritsar. The exam took place on August 3, 2025, and results are anticipated by September 3, 2025. This information is provided for students seeking to understand the potential rank associated with a score of 500.

Also check: WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs