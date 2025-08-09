UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Rank Prediction for 500 Marks in NEET PG 2025

Get an estimate of your expected rank in NEET PG 2025 based on a score of 500 marks. Our rank prediction analysis provides insights into your potential ranking and college prospects.

Rank Prediction for 500 Marks in NEET PG 2025

For the NEET PG 2025 exam, a score of 500 is projected to fall within the rank range of 21,500 to 23,000. This rank could secure admission to institutions such as Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and Govt Medical College Amritsar. The exam took place on August 3, 2025, and results are anticipated by September 3, 2025. This information is provided for students seeking to understand the potential rank associated with a score of 500.

NEET PG 2025 Expected Rank for 500 Marks

Here's the expected rank for scoring 500 marks in NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Marks

NEET PG 2025 Expected Rank

500 to 505

20,500 to 23,000

505 to 510

19,000 to 21,500

510 to 515

17,500 to 20,500

515 to 520

16,500 to 19,000

520 to 525

15,000 to 17,500

525 to 530

14,000 to 16,500

530 to 535

13,000 to 15,000

535 to 540

12,000 to 14,000

540 to 545

11,000 to 13,000

545 to 550

9,800 to 12,000

Admission Chances with 550 marks in NEET PG 2025

For a NEET PG score of 550, your chances of admission depend heavily on your category and the quota you're applying under.

  • General Category: It may be difficult to secure a seat in a college through the All India Quota (AIQ). However, you have a better chance of getting into a state-specific government college via the state quota.

  • Reserved Categories: With a score of 550, you have a strong possibility of getting into an AIQ college. This is especially true during the later counseling rounds, where seats may become available due to your reservation status.

    • Breakdown of college admissions with a score of 550 on the NEET PG 2025 exam:

    • General Category students might secure a spot at colleges such as Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and Govt Medical College Amritsar.

    • Reserved Category students have a good chance of getting into colleges like IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital Kolkata, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Thanjavur Medical College, and Government Medical College, Latur.

