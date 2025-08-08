UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs

The WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs provides an overview of the expected ranks needed for admission to various engineering colleges in West Bengal through the WBJEE exam. This information is vital for students to make informed decisions during the counselling process.

WBJEE College Wise Rank List and Cutoff
WBJEE 2025 Cutoff Ranks for Top Colleges

The cutoff ranks for each college, which are determined during the WBJEE counselling process, are a crucial factor for B.Tech aspirants. The list of WBJEE 2025 colleges ranked by cutoff, provided below, details the opening and closing ranks required for final admission. This data is regularly updated with the latest WBJEE cutoffs for various engineering streams to help candidates in their decision-making.

Best WBJEE 2025 Colleges for CSE

Check the best colleges for Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records. 

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Jadavpur University

22

89

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

2773

6261

JGEC Jalpaiguri

316

1747

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College

2268

6398

GCETTS Serampore

2211

5165

GCETTB Berhampore

3969

6649

Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management

4584

7505

KGEC Nadia

721

1432

GCECT Kolkata

786

3011

GCELT Kolkata

1251

3976

Aliah University

2365

5153

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Mechanical Engineering

Explore the top-ranked government and private colleges in West Bengal for Mechanical Engineering based on WBJEE 2025 scores.

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

4754

15992

JGEC Jalpaiguri

2856

4455

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College

8285

15889

Jadavpur University

511

761

GCETTB Berhampore

9373

14519

KGEC Nadia

1954

3849

Aliah University

8625

14569

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for ECE

Find the best ECE colleges in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 ranks, with details on cutoffs, fees, and placement records. 

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

2557

8542

JGEC Jalpaiguri

1565

2724

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College

6613

9316

Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College

7374

12401

KGEC Nadia

1117

2210

Aliah University

3132

7202

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Electrical Engineering

Compare and select the best colleges in West Bengal for Electrical Engineering, based on the WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement opportunities.

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

5334

10945

JGEC Jalpaiguri

1857

3446

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College

3767

11451

GCETT Berhampore

5109

9149

Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College

7518

16265

KGEC Nadia

1921

2982

Aliah University

8159

10615

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Civil Engineering

Find the top colleges for Civil Engineering in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 scores.

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

10126

18147

JGEC Jalpaiguri

2337

5839

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College, Cooch Behar

6540

17524

Jadavpur University

986

1594

Aliah University

5886

15827

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for IT

Identify the top colleges for Information Technology (IT) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks and other key factors. 

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

JGEC Jalpaiguri

1870

2335

GCETT Serampore

5173

6842

KGEC Nadia

1470

1901

GCECT Kolkata

3154

4477

GCELT Kolkata

4008

4933

Best WBJEE 2025 college for Artificial Intelligence

Compare top government and private colleges in West Bengal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, with a focus on their WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records. 

College Names

WBJEE Opening Rank

WBJEE Closing Rank

Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College

1510

9261

