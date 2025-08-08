WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs

WBJEE 2025 Cutoff Ranks for Top Colleges
The cutoff ranks for each college, which are determined during the WBJEE counselling process, are a crucial factor for B.Tech aspirants. The list of WBJEE 2025 colleges ranked by cutoff, provided below, details the opening and closing ranks required for final admission. This data is regularly updated with the latest WBJEE cutoffs for various engineering streams to help candidates in their decision-making.
Best WBJEE 2025 Colleges for CSE
Check the best colleges for Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
22
|
89
|
2773
|
6261
|
316
|
1747
|
2268
|
6398
|
2211
|
5165
|
3969
|
6649
|
Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management
|
4584
|
7505
|
721
|
1432
|
786
|
3011
|
1251
|
3976
|
2365
|
5153
Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Mechanical Engineering
Explore the top-ranked government and private colleges in West Bengal for Mechanical Engineering based on WBJEE 2025 scores.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College
|
4754
|
15992
|
JGEC Jalpaiguri
|
2856
|
4455
|
Cooch Behar Government Engineering College
|
8285
|
15889
|
Jadavpur University
|
511
|
761
|
GCETTB Berhampore
|
9373
|
14519
|
KGEC Nadia
|
1954
|
3849
|
Aliah University
|
8625
|
14569
Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for ECE
Find the best ECE colleges in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 ranks, with details on cutoffs, fees, and placement records.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College
|
2557
|
8542
|
JGEC Jalpaiguri
|
1565
|
2724
|
Cooch Behar Government Engineering College
|
6613
|
9316
|
Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College
|
7374
|
12401
|
KGEC Nadia
|
1117
|
2210
|
Aliah University
|
3132
|
7202
Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Electrical Engineering
Compare and select the best colleges in West Bengal for Electrical Engineering, based on the WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement opportunities.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College
|
5334
|
10945
|
JGEC Jalpaiguri
|
1857
|
3446
|
Cooch Behar Government Engineering College
|
3767
|
11451
|
GCETT Berhampore
|
5109
|
9149
|
Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College
|
7518
|
16265
|
KGEC Nadia
|
1921
|
2982
|
Aliah University
|
8159
|
10615
Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Civil Engineering
Find the top colleges for Civil Engineering in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 scores.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College
|
10126
|
18147
|
JGEC Jalpaiguri
|
2337
|
5839
|
Cooch Behar Government Engineering College, Cooch Behar
|
6540
|
17524
|
Jadavpur University
|
986
|
1594
|
Aliah University
|
5886
|
15827
Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for IT
Identify the top colleges for Information Technology (IT) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks and other key factors.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
JGEC Jalpaiguri
|
1870
|
2335
|
GCETT Serampore
|
5173
|
6842
|
KGEC Nadia
|
1470
|
1901
|
GCECT Kolkata
|
3154
|
4477
|
GCELT Kolkata
|
4008
|
4933
Best WBJEE 2025 college for Artificial Intelligence
Compare top government and private colleges in West Bengal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, with a focus on their WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records.
|
College Names
|
WBJEE Opening Rank
|
WBJEE Closing Rank
|
Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College
|
1510
|
9261
