WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs

The cutoff ranks for each college, which are determined during the WBJEE counselling process, are a crucial factor for B.Tech aspirants. The list of WBJEE 2025 colleges ranked by cutoff, provided below, details the opening and closing ranks required for final admission. This data is regularly updated with the latest WBJEE cutoffs for various engineering streams to help candidates in their decision-making.

Check the best colleges for Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records.

Best WBJEE 2025 Colleges for CSE

Explore the top-ranked government and private colleges in West Bengal for Mechanical Engineering based on WBJEE 2025 scores.

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Mechanical Engineering

Find the best ECE colleges in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 ranks, with details on cutoffs, fees, and placement records.

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for ECE

Compare and select the best colleges in West Bengal for Electrical Engineering, based on the WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement opportunities.

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Electrical Engineering

College Names WBJEE Opening Rank WBJEE Closing Rank Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College 5334 10945 JGEC Jalpaiguri 1857 3446 Cooch Behar Government Engineering College 3767 11451 GCETT Berhampore 5109 9149 Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College 7518 16265 KGEC Nadia 1921 2982 Aliah University 8159 10615

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for Civil Engineering

Find the top colleges for Civil Engineering in West Bengal accepting WBJEE 2025 scores.

College Names WBJEE Opening Rank WBJEE Closing Rank Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College 10126 18147 JGEC Jalpaiguri 2337 5839 Cooch Behar Government Engineering College, Cooch Behar 6540 17524 Jadavpur University 986 1594 Aliah University 5886 15827

Best WBJEE 2025 colleges for IT

Identify the top colleges for Information Technology (IT) in West Bengal based on WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks and other key factors.

College Names WBJEE Opening Rank WBJEE Closing Rank JGEC Jalpaiguri 1870 2335 GCETT Serampore 5173 6842 KGEC Nadia 1470 1901 GCECT Kolkata 3154 4477 GCELT Kolkata 4008 4933

Best WBJEE 2025 college for Artificial Intelligence

Compare top government and private colleges in West Bengal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, with a focus on their WBJEE 2025 cutoff ranks, fees, and placement records.

College Names WBJEE Opening Rank WBJEE Closing Rank Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College 1510 9261

