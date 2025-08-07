Top AI and ML Colleges in India 2025: Check Courses, Fees, Admissions, Placements and More

India has over 1,600 colleges that offer programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The majority of these, more than 1,300, are private institutions, while over 150 are government-owned and 15 are semi-government. Also check: University Visvesvaraya College: Karnataka’s First Engineering College; Know About it Top entrance exams for B.Tech in AI and ML include JEE Main, TNEA, and GATE. Some of the best colleges for these programs are IIT Bombay, DTU, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, VIT Vellore, NIT Surathkal, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Warangal, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and NIT Rourkela.

Top AI and ML Colleges in India: Highlights 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two related fields in computer science that are creating smart systems. Many colleges now offer bachelor's (B.Tech) and master's (M.Tech) degrees in these subjects. AI is about making machines act like they have human intelligence. Using AI and ML, we can now create things that were once only seen in science fiction, like robots with human-like abilities. The table below highlights the key features of the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.

Particulars Parameters/Statistics No. of Colleges 1,600+ colleges Top Specialisations Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Accepted Entrance Exams JEE Main, TNEA, AP EAMCET, etc. Top AI Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking 2024 The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various parameters. Because these rankings are based on a college's performance, they can change from year to year. The table below displays the NIRF 2024 rankings for the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.

College Names NIRF 2022 NIRF 2023 NIRF 2024 IIT Madras 1 1 1 IIT Delhi 2 2 2 IIT Bombay 3 3 3 VIT Vellore 12 12 11 DTU 35 29 27 Top Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India: Admissions 2025 While eligibility criteria may vary across colleges, here are the basic requirements for top AI and ML colleges:

Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with at least 60% marks from a recognized board.