Top AI and ML Colleges in India 2025: Check Courses, Fees, Admissions, Placements and More

India has over 1,600 colleges that offer programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The majority of these, more than 1,300, are private institutions, while over 150 are government-owned and 15 are semi-government.
Top entrance exams for B.Tech in AI and ML include JEE Main, TNEA, and GATE.
Some of the best colleges for these programs are IIT Bombay, DTU, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, VIT Vellore, NIT Surathkal, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Warangal, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and NIT Rourkela.
Top AI and ML Colleges in India: Highlights 2025
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two related fields in computer science that are creating smart systems. Many colleges now offer bachelor's (B.Tech) and master's (M.Tech) degrees in these subjects.
AI is about making machines act like they have human intelligence. Using AI and ML, we can now create things that were once only seen in science fiction, like robots with human-like abilities.
The table below highlights the key features of the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.
|
Particulars
|
Parameters/Statistics
|
No. of Colleges
|
1,600+ colleges
|
Top Specialisations
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
|
Accepted Entrance Exams
|
JEE Main, TNEA, AP EAMCET, etc.
Top AI Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking 2024
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various parameters. Because these rankings are based on a college's performance, they can change from year to year.
The table below displays the NIRF 2024 rankings for the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.
|
College Names
|
NIRF 2022
|
NIRF 2023
|
NIRF 2024
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
12
|
12
|
11
|
35
|
29
|
27
Top Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India: Admissions 2025
While eligibility criteria may vary across colleges, here are the basic requirements for top AI and ML colleges:
-
Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with at least 60% marks from a recognized board.
Appear for standard entrance exams like:
-
-
TNEA
-
AP EAMCET
-
University-specific exams
Top Private Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India
The table below lists private AI and ML colleges in India, including their total tuition fees and the entrance exams they accept.
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fee
|
Eligibility / Exams
|
VIT Vellore
|
INR 3.8 lakh - INR 5.98 lakh
|
VITMEE
|
SRMIST Kattankulathur
|
INR 7,000 - INR 23.75 lakh
|
JEE Main, TNEA, SRMJEE, GATE, etc.
|
LPU
|
INR 10.2 lakh - INR 16 lakh
|
JEE Main, LPU NEST, CUET
|
CU
|
INR 3 lakh - INR 12.7 lakh
|
Merit-Based
|
Thapar University
|
INR 19.56 lakh
|
Merit-Based
Top Government Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India
The table below shows government-owned AI and ML colleges in India, including their total tuition fees and the entrance exams or eligibility requirements for admission.
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fee
|
Eligibility / Exams
|
IIT Bombay
|
INR 2.02 lakh
|
GATE
|
IIT Delhi
|
INR 70,000
|
GATE
|
DTU
|
INR 1.84 lakh
|
GATE
|
IIT Madras
|
INR 2.5 lakh - INR 8 lakh
|
JEE Advanced
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
INR 39,000 - INR 8 lakh
|
JEE Advanced
BTech in AI & ML Colleges in India
India has over 1,300 colleges offering a B.Tech in AI and ML. Some of these are listed below, along with their tuition fees.
|
BTech Colleges
|
Tuition Fee
|
VIT Vellore
|
INR 8 lakh
|
IIT Madras
|
INR 8 lakh
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
INR 8 lakh
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
INR 8 lakh
|
NIT Surathkal
|
INR 5 lakh
MTech in AI & ML Colleges in India
India has over 200 colleges that offer M.Tech programs in AI and ML. Some of these are listed below, along with their tuition fees.
|
MTech Colleges
|
Tuition Fee
|
IIT Delhi
|
INR 3 lakh
|
DTU
|
INR 2 lakh
|
VIT Vellore
|
INR 4 lakh
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
INR 24,000
|
IIT Roorkee
|
INR 20,000
Highest Salary Offered by Best AI Colleges in India
The table below provides a simple overview of India's top Machine Learning colleges, including information on their average placement packages and the companies that typically recruit from them.
|
College Names
|
Average Placement Package
|
Top Recruiters
|
IIT Delhi
|
INR 14 LPA – INR 17 LPA
|
Microsoft, Air India, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Goldman Sachs, etc.
|
NIT Surathkal
|
INR 14.2 LPA
|
Amazon, Adobe, Morgan Stanley, Bajaj Auto, etc.
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
INR 21 LPA – INR 21.8 LPA
|
Google, Deloitte, Accenture, Paytm, etc.
Best AI & ML Colleges in India with Low Tuition Fees
The table below features some of the best and most affordable colleges for Machine Learning in India, all with tuition fees of less than INR 1 lakh.
|
College Name
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
INR 24,000
|
IIT Roorkee
|
INR 20,000 – INR 25,000
|
IIT BHU
|
INR 40,000
|
IIT Ropar
|
INR 27,000
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
INR 52,000
