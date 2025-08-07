UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Top AI and ML Colleges in India 2025: Check Courses, Fees, Admissions, Placements and More

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two of the most popular and rapidly growing fields in computer science. They're about creating intelligent systems that can mimic human thought. Many colleges in India now offer specialized undergraduate (B.Tech) and postgraduate (M.Tech) programs in these fields.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Aug 7, 2025, 18:13 IST
Top AI and ML Colleges in India
Top AI and ML Colleges in India

India has over 1,600 colleges that offer programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The majority of these, more than 1,300, are private institutions, while over 150 are government-owned and 15 are semi-government.

Also check: University Visvesvaraya College: Karnataka’s First Engineering College; Know About it

Top entrance exams for B.Tech in AI and ML include JEE Main, TNEA, and GATE.

Some of the best colleges for these programs are IIT Bombay, DTU, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, VIT Vellore, NIT Surathkal, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Warangal, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and NIT Rourkela.

Top AI and ML Colleges in India: Highlights 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two related fields in computer science that are creating smart systems. Many colleges now offer bachelor's (B.Tech) and master's (M.Tech) degrees in these subjects.

AI is about making machines act like they have human intelligence. Using AI and ML, we can now create things that were once only seen in science fiction, like robots with human-like abilities.

The table below highlights the key features of the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.

Particulars

Parameters/Statistics

No. of Colleges

1,600+ colleges

Top Specialisations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Accepted Entrance Exams

JEE Main, TNEA, AP EAMCET, etc.

Top AI Colleges in India with NIRF Ranking 2024

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various parameters. Because these rankings are based on a college's performance, they can change from year to year.

The table below displays the NIRF 2024 rankings for the top AI and Machine Learning institutes in India.

College Names

NIRF 2022

NIRF 2023

NIRF 2024

IIT Madras 

1

1

1

IIT Delhi 

2

2

2

IIT Bombay 

3

3

3

VIT Vellore 

12

12

11

DTU 

35

29

27

Top Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India: Admissions 2025

While eligibility criteria may vary across colleges, here are the basic requirements for top AI and ML colleges:

  • Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with at least 60% marks from a recognized board.

  • Appear for standard entrance exams like:

    • JEE Main

    • TNEA

    • AP EAMCET

    • University-specific exams

    Top Private Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India

    The table below lists private AI and ML colleges in India, including their total tuition fees and the entrance exams they accept.

    College Name

    Tuition Fee

    Eligibility / Exams

    VIT Vellore 

    INR 3.8 lakh - INR 5.98 lakh

    VITMEE

    SRMIST Kattankulathur 

    INR 7,000 - INR 23.75 lakh

    JEE Main, TNEA, SRMJEE, GATE, etc.

    LPU 

    INR 10.2 lakh - INR 16 lakh

    JEE Main, LPU NEST, CUET

    CU 

    INR 3 lakh - INR 12.7 lakh

    Merit-Based

    Thapar University 

    INR 19.56 lakh

    Merit-Based

    Top Government Artificial Intelligence Colleges in India

    The table below shows government-owned AI and ML colleges in India, including their total tuition fees and the entrance exams or eligibility requirements for admission.

    College Name

    Tuition Fee

    Eligibility / Exams

    IIT Bombay 

    INR 2.02 lakh

    GATE

    IIT Delhi 

    INR 70,000

    GATE

    DTU 

    INR 1.84 lakh

    GATE

    IIT Madras 

    INR 2.5 lakh - INR 8 lakh

    JEE Advanced

    IIT Kharagpur

    INR 39,000 - INR 8 lakh

    JEE Advanced

    BTech in AI & ML Colleges in India

    India has over 1,300 colleges offering a B.Tech in AI and ML. Some of these are listed below, along with their tuition fees.

    BTech Colleges

    Tuition Fee

    VIT Vellore

    INR 8 lakh

    IIT Madras

    INR 8 lakh

    IIT Kharagpur

    INR 8 lakh

    IIT Hyderabad 

    INR 8 lakh

    NIT Surathkal 

    INR 5 lakh

    MTech in AI & ML Colleges in India

    India has over 200 colleges that offer M.Tech programs in AI and ML. Some of these are listed below, along with their tuition fees.

    MTech Colleges

    Tuition Fee

    IIT Delhi

    INR 3 lakh

    DTU 

    INR 2 lakh

    VIT Vellore 

    INR 4 lakh

    IIT Hyderabad

    INR 24,000

    IIT Roorkee 

    INR 20,000

    Highest Salary Offered by Best AI Colleges in India

    The table below provides a simple overview of India's top Machine Learning colleges, including information on their average placement packages and the companies that typically recruit from them.

    College Names

    Average Placement Package

    Top Recruiters

    IIT Delhi 

    INR 14 LPA – INR 17 LPA

    Microsoft, Air India, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Goldman Sachs, etc.

    NIT Surathkal 

    INR 14.2 LPA

    Amazon, Adobe, Morgan Stanley, Bajaj Auto, etc.

    IIT Hyderabad 

    INR 21 LPA – INR 21.8 LPA

    Google, Deloitte, Accenture, Paytm, etc.

    Best AI & ML Colleges in India with Low Tuition Fees

    The table below features some of the best and most affordable colleges for Machine Learning in India, all with tuition fees of less than INR 1 lakh.

    College Name

    Total Tuition Fee

    IIT Hyderabad

    INR 24,000

    IIT Roorkee

    INR 20,000 – INR 25,000

    IIT BHU

    INR 40,000

    IIT Ropar

    INR 27,000

    IIT Jodhpur

    INR 52,000

    Also check: Beyond IITs & IIMs: 4 Amazing Courses You Didn’t Know Exist in India

    Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

    Trending

    Related Stories