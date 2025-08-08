DU UG Mid Entry Admission 2025 Begins Today ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Application Details Here

Delhi University's mid-entry application window is now open, as scheduled. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, from 5 PM on August 8 to 5 PM on August 10. This is an opportunity for those who missed previous application phases to enter the admission process.

Only candidates who didn't apply for UG admission in earlier rounds can apply now. They need to pay ₹1,000 as an application fee.

Based on Delhi University's third round schedule for undergraduate admissions: