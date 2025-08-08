DU UG Mid Entry Admission 2025 Begins Today ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Application Details Here

Delhi University's mid-entry application window is now open, as scheduled. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, from 5 PM on August 8 to 5 PM on August 10. This is an opportunity for those who missed previous application phases to enter the admission process.
Also check: WBJEE 2025: College-wise Rank List and Cutoffs
Only candidates who didn't apply for UG admission in earlier rounds can apply now. They need to pay ₹1,000 as an application fee.
Based on Delhi University's third round schedule for undergraduate admissions:
-
The results for the first round of performance-based seat allotment will be announced on August 13.
Results for the CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), and Sports categories will be released on August 15.
Candidates must accept their allocated seats between August 13 and August 18.
Colleges have until August 18 to verify and approve all online applications.
Candidates who didn't get a seat in Round 1 or Round 2 can edit their preferences if they want. They have to submit their preferences before the deadline. After that, the University will show the vacant seats list at 5 pm today.
More than 7,000 seats filled till now
Admission for undergraduate programs at Delhi University is currently underway, with 71,130 seats filled so far.
Of the candidates who have received a seat, 34,069 chose to upgrade to a better college or course, while 35,889 decided to freeze their current seat. This process resulted in 5,930 students getting an upgrade to their preferred choice.
The university plans to wrap up admissions by August 19, even though classes for undergraduate courses have already begun.
Also check: DASA-CSAB 2025 Registration Starts for BTech, BArch, and BPlan Courses