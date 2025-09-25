Low Fees Engineering Colleges In India 2025: Engineering (B.Tech) remains one of the most sought-after and career-defining fields for students in India. Many educational institutions throughout the nation provide top-notch B.Tech programs at a notably reduced cost because they understand the increasing need for high-quality education combined with the necessity for accessibility. This solves the widespread problem of expensive tuition, guaranteeing that gifted candidates, irrespective of their financial situation, have an equal chance to pursue a top-tier technical education.
The 15 Affordable Colleges to Study B.Tech in India 2025 list focuses on establishments that successfully combine affordability and top-notch academic programs. They are known for their strong infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, top-notch faculty, and vital placement assistance, making these universities more than just inexpensive substitutes. Students are able to concentrate on developing their academic and technical skills since these institutions maintain affordable tuition costs.
List Of Top 15 Affordable Engineering Colleges in India 2025 for B.Tech
These universities are renowned for offering top-notch instruction and stellar placement records at a fraction of the price of the majority of private or elite centrally-funded institutions (such as the main IITs, where tuition frequently exceeds ₹8 Lakhs).
|
Rank
|
College/University Name
|
Location
|
Approximate Total 4-Year Fee (INR)
|
Entrance Exam
|
1
|
Jadavpur University (JU)
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
₹21,000 – ₹1,21,000
|
WBJEE, JEE Main
|
2
|
College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) Technological University
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
₹1,62,000 – ₹2,60,000
|
MHT CET, JEE Main
|
3
|
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
|
New Delhi
|
₹65,000 – ₹1,80,000
|
JEE Main, CUET
|
4
|
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
|
Hyderabad, Telangana
|
₹7,200 – ₹81,000
|
TS EAMCET, JEE Main
|
5
|
JNTU College of Engineering (JNTUHCEH)
|
Hyderabad, Telangana
|
₹82,000 – ₹1,20,000
|
TS EAMCET, JEE Main
|
6
|
Aliah University
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
₹52,000 – ₹1,20,000
|
WBJEE, JEE Main
|
7
|
Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Tech. & Research (AIACTR)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,60,000 – ₹2,50,000
|
JEE Main
|
8
|
College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET)
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
₹1,20,000 – ₹1,40,000
|
KEAM
|
9
|
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT)
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
₹1,92,000 – ₹2,40,000
|
WBJEE, JEE Main
|
10
|
Anna University (CEG Campus)
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
₹1,24,000 – ₹1,50,000
|
TNEA
|
11
|
Punjab Engineering College (PEC)
|
Chandigarh
|
₹3,76,000 – ₹5,00,000
|
JEE Main, JAC
|
12
|
Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
|
New Delhi
|
₹3,50,000 – ₹4,50,000
|
JEE Main, JAC
|
13
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
₹2,00,000 – ₹3,50,000
|
MHT CET, JEE Main
|
14
|
Zakir Husain College of Engineering & Technology (AMU)
|
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
₹1,35,000 – ₹2,00,000
|
AMUEEE/JEE Main
|
15
|
NIT Rourkela
|
Rourkela, Odisha
|
₹5,00,000 – ₹6,50,000
|
JEE Main
Key Takeaways on Affordable B.Tech Colleges
- Government/State Universities Most Popular: The most affordable and highly profitable universities (such as JU, COEP, and JMI) are nearly all state- or centrally-funded establishments that receive government funding.
- State-specific admission exams such as WBJEE (West Bengal), MHT CET (Maharashtra), TS EAMCET (Telangana), and TNEA (Tamil Nadu) are administered after the extremely difficult JEE Main exam.
- Fee Waivers: Take note that scholarships and fee waivers for reserved categories or economically weaker sections (EWS) frequently further cut the actual fees paid by students in many government schools (including NITs and IITs), potentially lowering the effective annual cost considerably.
Why To Choose The India's Top Affordable B.Tech Colleges?
India's most popular and desired profession is still engineering, which fuels the aspirations of many scientific students. However, the high expenses of top technical universities frequently conflict with the desire to earn this coveted degree. Rather than being perceived as compromises, students ought to acknowledge "cheap" universities as strategic educational resources that provide outstanding value and sound financial management.
Affordable institutions, especially well-known government and state-funded universities, guarantee that everyone, regardless of financial status, can get the best engineering education possible, replete with demanding coursework and strong placement cells. In addition to their low tuition costs (often less than ₹2.5 lakh for the full term), colleges such as Jadavpur University and College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) are well-known for their continuously strong Return on Investment (ROI). Graduates from these low-cost schools frequently receive attractive placement packages that enable them to begin their professions with little debt from their schooling.
Popular B.Tech Examinations
|
JEE Main
|
JEE Advanced
|
WBJEE
|
MHT CET
|
BITSAT
|
VITEEE
|
SRMJEE
|
-
