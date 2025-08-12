BRAOU Launches Free Education Scheme for Tribal, Transgender, and Differently-Abled Students

Under its new 'Samatha Support Scheme,' Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), also known as Telangana Open University, will provide free undergraduate education to transgender individuals, people with physical challenges, and members of primitive tribes.
While BRAOU offers some of the lowest tuition fees for degree courses in the country—just Rs 3,200 per year—the university recognized that this amount was still a financial burden for children from primitive tribal communities living in forests. To address this, BRAOU launched the “Tribal Free Education Scheme,” which waives tuition fees entirely for eligible tribal students.
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, often referred to as a "school for the masses" or Bahujan Badi, has a student body where nearly 90% are from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, with half of them being women. However, the university noticed that certain groups within these communities, particularly tribal communities in Telangana, were still not enrolling in higher education at the same rate. To address this, the university developed a special initiative to increase their representation.
The new scheme will support students from Gond, Koya, Chenchu, and other tribal communities across the state. These students will receive free education, paying only a nominal admission fee of Rs 500. They will also be provided with free textbooks and audiovisual resources. The university's goal is to help at least 1,000 tribal students graduate over the next five years.
Students who are eligible and interested in the scheme can apply until August 13. You can find more details and apply at braouonline.in/MISC/Samathascholarships.aspx.
Eligibility Criteria
Adivasi Youth
-
Eligible candidates need to pay a registration fee of ₹500.
In addition to the registration fee, candidates are also required to pay a separate examination fee.
Applicants must provide a valid Community Certificate issued by the appropriate Government of Telangana authority.
Only people who are permanent residents of Telangana can meet the minimum eligibility criteria.
The combined annual income of the applicant's parents must not exceed ₹2,00,000.
Candidates must submit a recent income certificate from an authorized official.
Transgender Individuals
The Telangana government frequently sets specific income limits for transgender individuals to qualify for various economic support and welfare programs.
-
Eligible candidates are required to pay a registration fee of ₹500.
-
In addition to the registration fee, candidates are required to pay a separate examination fee.
-
For those residing in urban areas, the parental annual income must not exceed ₹2,00,000.
-
For those in rural areas, the parental annual income should not exceed ₹1,50,000.
-
White Ration Card
Divyanganjan
-
Eligible candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹500.
-
In addition to the registration fee, candidates are required to pay a separate examination fee.
-
You must submit a Sadharam certificate issued by a competent medical board within the government, following the guidelines of the Government of Telangana.
-
You must have a minimum disability of 40% or more to be eligible.
-
The annual income of your parents must not exceed ₹6,00,000.
