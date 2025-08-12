BRAOU Launches Free Education Scheme for Tribal, Transgender, and Differently-Abled Students

Under its new 'Samatha Support Scheme,' Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), also known as Telangana Open University, will provide free undergraduate education to transgender individuals, people with physical challenges, and members of primitive tribes.

While BRAOU offers some of the lowest tuition fees for degree courses in the country—just Rs 3,200 per year—the university recognized that this amount was still a financial burden for children from primitive tribal communities living in forests. To address this, BRAOU launched the “Tribal Free Education Scheme,” which waives tuition fees entirely for eligible tribal students.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, often referred to as a "school for the masses" or Bahujan Badi, has a student body where nearly 90% are from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, with half of them being women. However, the university noticed that certain groups within these communities, particularly tribal communities in Telangana, were still not enrolling in higher education at the same rate. To address this, the university developed a special initiative to increase their representation.

The new scheme will support students from Gond, Koya, Chenchu, and other tribal communities across the state. These students will receive free education, paying only a nominal admission fee of Rs 500. They will also be provided with free textbooks and audiovisual resources. The university's goal is to help at least 1,000 tribal students graduate over the next five years.

Students who are eligible and interested in the scheme can apply until August 13. You can find more details and apply at braouonline.in/MISC/Samathascholarships.aspx.