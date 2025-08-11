Great Lakes Institute of Management Celebrates 700 Graduates at 2025 Convocation

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM) held its 2025 convocation ceremony at its Mahabalipuram campus, where it awarded degrees to 700 graduates. The students came from diverse fields, including technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, public service, and entrepreneurship. The graduating class included both full-time students and executive learners. Also check: GATE 2026: Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the new Energy Science paper Everyone in the Great Lakes Institute graduating class passed their programs, and 30% of the graduates were women. At the ceremony, 16 deserving students were given gold medals:

Four students with the highest overall grades.

Four top students from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program.

Four top students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) program.

This was the institute's 21st convocation ceremony. Member of Parliament and author Shashi Tharoor was the chief guest at the event. Other important guests included Debashis Sanyal, the director of GLIM in Chennai, and Mohan Lakhamraju, the chairperson of the institute.