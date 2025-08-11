Great Lakes Institute of Management Celebrates 700 Graduates at 2025 Convocation

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM) held its 2025 convocation ceremony at its Mahabalipuram campus, where it awarded degrees to 700 graduates. The students came from diverse fields, including technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, public service, and entrepreneurship. The graduating class included both full-time students and executive learners.
Everyone in the Great Lakes Institute graduating class passed their programs, and 30% of the graduates were women.
At the ceremony, 16 deserving students were given gold medals:
Four students with the highest overall grades.
Four top students from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program.
Four top students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) program.
This was the institute's 21st convocation ceremony.
Member of Parliament and author Shashi Tharoor was the chief guest at the event. Other important guests included Debashis Sanyal, the director of GLIM in Chennai, and Mohan Lakhamraju, the chairperson of the institute.
Great Lakes Institute of Management Convocation 2025: Shashi Tharoor’s address
In his speech to the graduates, Tharoor advised them to be cautious. He said, "In a rapidly changing world, it's more important than ever to have a clear vision of your future. We are living in a time where societies are fractured, and issues of identity and ideology are driving us apart. War and conflict are once again at the forefront of our news."
Tharoor also mentioned that by 2034, about 80% of the workforce will be made up of millennials and Gen Z. He encouraged the young graduates to become the "backbone of the organisations and communities that run the globe" by focusing on improving the country's infrastructure, digital connectivity, and income inequality.
Narendhar R, the top student at GLIM, shared that the past year was unexpectedly challenging. However, he also noted that it demonstrated the strength of their community, the importance of resilience, and the value of staying true to one's principles.
