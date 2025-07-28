Everything You Need to Know About CAT 2025: Dates, Institutions, Eligibility and Other Details

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most prestigious national-level entrance exams in India for those students seeking admission into MBA and other Management programs offered by the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and several other top business schools. The CAT is conducted annually by one of the IIMs on a rotational basis. This year, CAT 2025 is being administered by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK). CAT 2025 will open the gateway to more than 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other schools across India. This article will list all the participating institutes offering admission to their MBA programs, including important dates, eligibility criteria, and other relevant details.

Latest Update:- The Indian Institute of Management will hold a computer-based Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. CAT 2025 will offer admissions to IIMs’ Post-graduate and Fellow, and Doctorate programs. The online application for online registration for the CAT 2025 will begin from August 1, 2025, and will conclude on September 13, 2025. The admit card will be available for download from November 5- 30, 2025. The result will be declared in the first week of January 2026 (tentative).