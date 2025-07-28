Everything You Need to Know About CAT 2025: Dates, Institutions, Eligibility and Other Details

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most prestigious national-level entrance exams in India for those students seeking admission into MBA and other Management programs offered by the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and several other top business schools. The CAT is conducted annually by one of the IIMs on a rotational basis. This year, CAT 2025 is being administered by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK).
CAT 2025 will open the gateway to more than 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other schools across India. This article will list all the participating institutes offering admission to their MBA programs, including important dates, eligibility criteria, and other relevant details.
The Indian Institute of Management will hold a computer-based Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. CAT 2025 will offer admissions to IIMs’ Post-graduate and Fellow, and Doctorate programs.
The online application for online registration for the CAT 2025 will begin from August 1, 2025, and will conclude on September 13, 2025. The admit card will be available for download from November 5- 30, 2025. The result will be declared in the first week of January 2026 (tentative).
|
Dates
|
Events
|
August 1, 2025
|
Online registration begins
|
September 13, 2025
|
Online registration concludes
|
November 5-30, 2025
|
Admit card download dates
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
First Week January 2026
|
Result declaration tentative date
List of IIMs Offering Admission through the CAT 2025
In the CAT 2025, all 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will participate in the admission process for their flagship MBA and PGDM programs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be administered in 170 cities spread across India, and candidates will only be given option to select five test cities in order of their preference.
These institutes are renowned for their academic excellence and experienced faculty, industry exposure and excellent placement records. From the oldest and most established IIMs like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta to the newer IIMs like Jammu and Bodh Gaya, each institute offers a different and unique learning experience.
Below is the list of the participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), offering admission to the MBA program through CAT 2025:-
|
List of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
List of Non-IIM Institutes Offering Admission through CAT 2025
While the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are the most-sought after institutions for CAT aspirants, several top-ranked non-IIM institutions across India also accept CAT scores for admission into their MBA and PGDM programs. These institutes are known for their rigorous academic curriculum, strong industry connections and impressive placement records.
From public institutions like FMS Delhi and IITs to reputed private B-schools like MDI Gurgaon and SPJIMR Mumbai, CAT 2025 opens doors to a wide range of prestigious management colleges beyond the IIMs.
Below is the list of non-IIM Institutions offering admission to their MBA and PGDM programs through the CAT scores:-
|
List of Non-IIM Institutions
|
Institute of Management Science, BHU
|
University of Delhi
What are the Eligibility Criteria for the CAT exam?
Before applying for the CAT 2025, it is important for candidates to carefully review the eligibility criteria set by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The eligibility criteria ensure that only qualified and serious candidates appear for the exam. While there is no age limit for taking the CAT exam, candidates must fulfil certain academic requirements related to their graduation and final-year status.
Below is the list of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to appear in the CAT exam:-
|
Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA for students belonging to the General category from a recognised university.
|
Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 45% marks or its equivalent CGPA for students belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories from a recognised university.
|
Candidates who are in their last year of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications exams, as well as those who have completed and are awaiting results, are eligible to apply.
|
Candidate's percentage of marks will be computed based on the University or Institution's standard practice. Grades or CGPA will be converted to a percentage of marks using the technique certified by the university or institution.
|
IIMs also verify eligibility at several phases of the selection process. Candidates should understand that meeting the minimal eligibility criterion does not guarantee consideration for shortlisting by IIMs. Candidates must provide a valid email account and cell phone number during the selection process.
