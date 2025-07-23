List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details

If you are an aspiring Lawyer and are appearing for the CLAT 2026 exam, knowing about the participating universities which offer admission to their undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CLAT exam is important for your preference filling during the counselling and admission process.
The registration process for the CLAT 2026 exam will commence from August 1, 2025 and will conclude on October 31, 2025. Before appearing for the exam, there are some important details that you should have information about and then build your study plan accordingly, as CLAT is a national-level entrance test to the best law universities across India. You will not be competing with a few thousand applicants, but lakhs of applicants for admission to the National Law Universities.
This article will discuss all the important details that you, as a CLAT 2026 applicant, should know and then build your study plan accordingly.
Top National Law Universities Participating in the CLAT Exam
Through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), a total of 24 renowned National Law Universities and some affiliated colleges across India offer admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.
The National Law Universities spread across India were established following the model of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The National Law Universities of India have transformed the landscape of legal education in India. In fact, India is the only country in the world with universities solely dedicated to legal studies.
Below is the comprehensive list of the National Law Universities of India which offer admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CLAT exam, along with the establishment year and the seat intake of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses:-
|
Universities Name
|
Establishment Year
|
Seat Intake UG
|
Seat Intake PG
|
1986
|
310
|
120
|
1997
|
134
|
68
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
1998
|
132
|
66
|
1999
|
132
|
100
|
1999
|
164
|
80
|
2003
|
170
|
90
|
2003
|
172
|
57
|
GNLU, Silvassa Campus
Silvassa
|
2003
|
66
|
33
|
RGNUL Punjab
|
2006
|
180
|
80
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
2005
|
169
|
48
|
2006
|
69
|
66
|
2005
|
60
|
60
|
2008
|
120
|
44
|
2010
|
120
|
60
|
2009
|
60
|
40
|
2008
|
132
|
66
|
2012
|
60
|
61
|
2014
|
100
|
50
|
2014
|
60
|
60
|
2014
|
120
|
60
|
HPNLU Shimla
|
2016
|
60
|
80
|
2018
|
120
|
60
|
2012
|
120
|
30
|
NLUT Agartala
|
2022
|
60
|
50
|
IIULER Goa
|
2022
|
120
|
40
|
RPNLUP Prayagraj
|
2020
|
60
|
10
What is the Fee Structure of the NLUs offering admission through the CLAT Exam?
The National Law Universities (NLUs) are among the most prestigious institutions in India for pursuing legal education. While all the NLUs follow a similar academic framework, the fee structure varies across institutions, based on factors like location, facilities, and university policies.
Understanding the fee structure of each National Law University is crucial for candidates planning their legal education journey, as it helps the aspirants make an informed decision based on the affordability and financial planning. Below is the list of the fee structure of some of the National Law Universities across India for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses:-
|
Universities
|
Fees of UG
|
Fees of PG
|
IIULER Goa
|
Rs 49,81,000 (Total Fees- 5years)
|
Rs. 3,50,000
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
Rs. 4,55,000
|
Rs. 4,55,000
|
NLIU Bhopal
|
Rs. 2,31,350 (excluding hostel charges)
|
Rs. 2,27,550 (excluding hostel charges)
|
NALSAR Hyderabad
|
Rs. 2,72,000
|
Rs. 1,75,000
|
NLU Jodhpur
|
Rs. 3,00,000 (1st Semester)
|
Rs. 1,14,000 (1st Semester)
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
Rs. 2,05,000
|
Rs. 1,25,000
|
HNLU Raipur
|
Rs. 2,20,000
|
Rs. 1,70,000
The seat intake and the fee structure of the National Law Universities also play a crucial role in helping the aspirants make an informed decision and prepare accordingly. Once the aspirant is aware of the competition for the seats offered by the universities.
