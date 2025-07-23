Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details

This article gives information on the top National Law Universities across India, along with their establishment year and the seat intake of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Additionally, this article will also inform about the fee structure of some of the NLUs.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 23, 2025, 12:58 IST
List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026 Check Other Important Details
List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026 Check Other Important Details

If you are an aspiring Lawyer and are appearing for the CLAT 2026 exam, knowing about the participating universities which offer admission to their undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CLAT exam is important for your preference filling during the counselling and admission process.

The registration process for the CLAT 2026 exam will commence from August 1, 2025 and will conclude on October 31, 2025. Before appearing for the exam, there are some important details that you should have information about and then build your study plan accordingly, as CLAT is a national-level entrance test to the best law universities across India. You will not be competing with a few thousand applicants, but lakhs of applicants for admission to the National Law Universities.

This article will discuss all the important details that you, as a CLAT 2026 applicant, should know and then build your study plan accordingly.

Top National Law Universities Participating in the CLAT Exam

Through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), a total of 24 renowned National Law Universities and some affiliated colleges across India offer admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. 

Did You Know Fact for NLU

The National Law Universities spread across India were established following the model of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The National Law Universities of India have transformed the landscape of legal education in India. In fact, India is the only country in the world with universities solely dedicated to legal studies.

Below is the comprehensive list of the National Law Universities of India which offer admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CLAT exam, along with the establishment year and the seat intake of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses:-

Universities Name

Establishment Yea

Seat Intake UG

Seat Intake PG

NLSIU  Bengaluru

1986

310 

120

NLIU Bhopal

1997

134 

68 

NALSAR Hyderabad

1998

132

66

WBNUJS Kolkata

1999

132

100

NLU Jodhpur

1999

164

80

HNLU Raipur

2003

170

90

GNLU Gandhinagar

2003

172

57

GNLU, Silvassa Campus

Silvassa

2003

66

33

RGNUL Punjab

2006

180

80

RMLNLU Lucknow

2005

169

48

CNLU Patna

2006

69

66

NUALS Kochi

2005

60

60

NLUO Odisha

2008

120

44

NUSRL Ranchi

2010

120

60

NLUJA Assam

2009

60

40

DSNLU Visakhapatanam

2008

132

66

TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

2012

60

61

MNLU Mumbai

2014

100

50

MNLU Aurangabad

2014

60

60

MNLU Nagpur

2014

120

60

HPNLU Shimla

2016

60

80

DNLU Jabalpur

2018

120

60

DBRANLU Haryana

2012

120

30

NLUT Agartala

2022

60

50

IIULER Goa

2022

120

40

RPNLUP Prayagraj

2020

60

10

Also, check:-

What is the Fee Structure of the NLUs offering admission through the CLAT Exam?

The National Law Universities (NLUs) are among the most prestigious institutions in India for pursuing legal education. While all the NLUs follow a similar academic framework, the fee structure varies across institutions, based on factors like location, facilities, and university policies.

Understanding the fee structure of each National Law University is crucial for candidates planning their legal education journey, as it helps the aspirants make an informed decision based on the affordability and financial planning. Below is the list of the fee structure of some of the National Law Universities across India for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses:-

Universities

Fees of UG

Fees of PG

IIULER Goa

Rs 49,81,000 (Total Fees- 5years)

Rs. 3,50,000

NLSIU Bengaluru

Rs. 4,55,000

Rs. 4,55,000

NLIU Bhopal

Rs. 2,31,350 (excluding hostel charges)

Rs. 2,27,550 (excluding hostel charges)

NALSAR Hyderabad

Rs. 2,72,000

Rs. 1,75,000

NLU Jodhpur

Rs. 3,00,000 (1st Semester)

Rs. 1,14,000 (1st Semester)

RMLNLU Lucknow

Rs. 2,05,000

Rs. 1,25,000

HNLU Raipur

Rs. 2,20,000

Rs. 1,70,000

The seat intake and the fee structure of the National Law Universities also play a crucial role in helping the aspirants make an informed decision and prepare accordingly. Once the aspirant is aware of the competition for the seats offered by the universities.

Also check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories