IIT Patna Launches 6-Month Generative AI for Professionals Certificate Program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has introduced a cutting-edge 6-month Certificate Program in Generative AI, which is designed specifically for working professionals who are aiming to upskill in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.
Generative AI is a type of Artificial Intelligence that generates text, images, music and other content by learning patterns from existing data. Its ability to generate original content has helped it gain popularity in a variety of fields. Artificial Intelligence is having a huge impact on the employment sector, with projections indicating that up to 300 million full-time positions may be eliminated globally by 2030.
This six-month certificate program, introduced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, offers a deep dive into the principles, models and real-world applications of generative technologies. This program is offered in a flexible online format, and the course blends academic rigour with industry relevance, equipping learners with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to stay ahead in the AI-driven workforce. The last date to apply for admission to the 6-month Generative-AI certificate Program is July 25, 2025.
Key Highlights of the 6-month Generative AI for Professionals Certificate Program
One of the key highlights of this 6-month Generative AI certificate program for working professionals offered by IIT Patna is that it will equip them with a certification in AI and will be taught by various industry experts from a renowned company, as follows:-
|
This program will also develop competence in GPT, GANs, and more through real-world applications. This program will also create industry-ready projects to demonstrate the students ' talent with an edge of GenAI. The curriculum will cover 50+ AI tools and include at least 10 case studies and one capstone project. This program provides 30+ LIVE classes with industry leaders and helps build an AI project portfolio.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT ) has gained many recognitions and ranks from various renowned institutions, as follows:-
What is the Curriculum for the 6-Month Generative AI Certificate Program of IIT Patna?
The 6-month Generative AI Certificate program of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna, is mainly designed for working professionals in the field of Marketing, Operations, Lawyers, Data Professionals, Coders and Developers, Designers, Business Owners, Finance and Banking, Product Manager, HR, Trainers and Teachers, and Freelancers and Consultants.
Below is the breakdown of the curriculum of the 6-month Generative AI certificate program for working professionals offered by IIT Patna, along with the outcome of he course:-
|
Modules
|
Outcome
|
Fundamentals of Generative AI and LLMs
|
This subject aims to provide a comprehensive grasp of LLMs, quick engineering, and retrieval techniques for app development. Students will learn essential LLM concepts and develop production-ready language applications.
|
Multi-Modal AI
|
This module aims to construct AI projects that generate text, images, videos, and audio. Students will develop and execute multimodal projects in various creative formats.
|
AI Automation and Productivity
|
This module aims to create scalable automation processes utilizing AI models and third-party APIs. Students will be able to create AI-augmented automations, including locally hosted workflows using n8n and scalable backend services with Firebase.
|
AI Agents Implementation
|
The goal is to develop autonomous AI agents utilizing visual builders and programmable libraries.Students will be ready to Design, deploy, and scale intelligent agents using nocode and full-code approaches, while adhering to emerging standards for decentralized agent communication.
|
AI App Building
|
The goal is to develop full-stack AI-powered web applications and learn optimum deployment strategies.Participants will be able to create and deploy production-ready AI apps with real-time capabilities using Firebase.
|
Domain Applications and Career
|
The goal is to Use AI techniques in a certain domain to create a strong public portfolio for professional progress. Graduates will have a comprehensive career portfolio and a domain-aligned capstone project.
(This has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna.)
What are the 50+AI Tools that will be used during the Generative AI Certificate Program?
The 6-month Generative AI certificate program will cover 50+ AI tools during the course duration. These tools are carefully curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Generative AI ecosystem_ ranging from foundational technologies to advanced applications.
Below is the list of the 50+ AI tools which will be covered during the course duration of the 6-month Generative AI certificate program offered by IIT Patna:-
|
Gemini
|
Llama 3
|
Adobe Firefly
|
Ollama
|
Firebase
|
Kling AI
|
Elevean Labs
|
Hugging Face
|
Bolt
|
Pika
|
Retool
|
Notion
|
Lovable
|
Autogen AI
|
Crewai
|
Langflow
|
Postman
|
NotebookLM
|
LM Studio
|
n8n
|
Midjourney
|
Fixie
|
Cursor
|
Streamlit
|
gradio
|
Bubble
|
Vercel
|
Gamma
|
GitHub
|
Opus Clip
|
Perplexity
|
Supabase
|
Figma
|
Replit
|
Runway
|
Colab
|
invideo
|
Grok
|
Manus
|
Leonardo.Ai
|
Deepseek
|
Freepik
|
Napkin
|
Descript
|
ChatGPT
|
Claude AI
|
Capstone
