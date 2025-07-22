IIT Patna Launches 6-Month Generative AI for Professionals Certificate Program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has introduced a cutting-edge 6-month Certificate Program in Generative AI, which is designed specifically for working professionals who are aiming to upskill in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Generative AI is a type of Artificial Intelligence that generates text, images, music and other content by learning patterns from existing data. Its ability to generate original content has helped it gain popularity in a variety of fields. Artificial Intelligence is having a huge impact on the employment sector, with projections indicating that up to 300 million full-time positions may be eliminated globally by 2030. This six-month certificate program, introduced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, offers a deep dive into the principles, models and real-world applications of generative technologies. This program is offered in a flexible online format, and the course blends academic rigour with industry relevance, equipping learners with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to stay ahead in the AI-driven workforce. The last date to apply for admission to the 6-month Generative-AI certificate Program is July 25, 2025.

Key Highlights of the 6-month Generative AI for Professionals Certificate Program One of the key highlights of this 6-month Generative AI certificate program for working professionals offered by IIT Patna is that it will equip them with a certification in AI and will be taught by various industry experts from a renowned company, as follows:-

OpenAI

Nvidia

Google

Microsoft

Deloitte

This program will also develop competence in GPT, GANs, and more through real-world applications. This program will also create industry-ready projects to demonstrate the students ' talent with an edge of GenAI. The curriculum will cover 50+ AI tools and include at least 10 case studies and one capstone project. This program provides 30+ LIVE classes with industry leaders and helps build an AI project portfolio. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT ) has gained many recognitions and ranks from various renowned institutions, as follows:-