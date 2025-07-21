Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details

Delhi University has officially issued the CUET UG Cut-Off 2025 for admission to undergraduate courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at major schools such as Hindu College, SRCC, Miranda House, and others. Delhi University has announced college-specific cutoffs based on CUET UG scores for a variety of courses, including B.Com (Honours) and B.A. (Honours) Political Science, Economics, English, and more. Students can view the college- and course-specific cutoff scores on the official website, DU CSAS Portal.

If you are confused about what these cutoffs mean and what the next steps are that you need, this article will explain all the important steps and other details that you need to know in a very simple language.