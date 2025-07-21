Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details

Delhi University has officially issued the CUET UG Cut-Off 2025 for admission to undergraduate courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at major schools such as Hindu College, SRCC, Miranda House, and others. Delhi University has announced college-specific cutoffs based on CUET UG scores for a variety of courses, including B.Com (Honours) and B.A. (Honours) Political Science, Economics, English, and more. Students can view the college- and course-specific cutoff scores on the official website, DU CSAS Portal.
If you are confused about what these cutoffs mean and what the next steps are that you need, this article will explain all the important steps and other details that you need to know in a very simple language.
What is the DU CUET UG Cut-Off 2025, and how to check it online?
The Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2025 refers to the minimum CUET percentile score required to secure admission in a specific college and course offered by the 69 colleges and various other departments of the Delhi University.
It is not unusual for students to face troubles while checking the University of Delhi cut-off list. However, this is a common issue and can be easily resolved by following a step-by-step process to check the official cutoffs released by the university. Below are the steps that the student who registered themselves to seek admission to the University of Delhi’s colleges should follow:-
What is the Top Cutoff Range for DU’s Most Popular Courses and Colleges in 2025?
With the official release of the Delhi University CUET UG Cutoff 2025, one of the most common inquiries among students is the cutoff range for the University of Delhi's most popular courses and institutes. Every year, colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram, and others establish high cutoffs for their competitive programs, which include Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), B.A. (Honours) in Political Science, Economics, English, and many more.
These cutoffs are based on CUET scores and often touch above the 99th percentile for students who belong to the general category. Knowing the top cutoff range can help you understand where you stand and which colleges you can realistically aim for. Below is the list of the top cutoffs for 2025 for the colleges of the University of Delhi, which were recently released:-
Colleges Name
Courses
UR
OBC
SC
ST
B.Com (Honours)
741.7355297
591.5148212
509.738252
307.3793305
B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics
561.69673
452.3274302
361.0569172
138.259921
B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science
631.5657585
533.1901404
454.720755
331.1577395
B.A. (Honours) Economics
751.8966907
524.1016624
429.5124663
158.5561849
B.A. (Honours) History
707.3178897
582.6234141
515.1187791
498.492209
B.A. (Honours) English
696.0251072
557.1106869
501.5460235
495.8567054
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
741.6835005
668.5927556
585.4438979
554.6465181
B.A. (Honours) Psychology
837.8774286
671.5607672
662.9209463
618.3476057
B.Com (Honours)
808.2489095
702.1935647
614.6217594
570.8070108
B.Com (Honours)
816.6193179
717.3504481
637.2622881
508.1220244
B.A. (Honours) History
693.976604
578.7036183
485.023875
476.6759288
B.A. (Honours) Economics
762.8670282
533.7419512
417.4273284
-
B.A. (Honours) Economics
794.6840099
613.9440623
525.2076315
283.394345
B.A. (Honours) History
818.1843702
755.5463143
662.7580748
685.9184183
B.A. (Honours) English
782.1261215
681.4810257
635.8860446
612.8133333
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
843.3316209
800.6360433
710.0639993
723.7726397
Gargi College (W)
B.A. (Honours) Applied Psychology
860.9297228
732.311755
677.5866901
656.6009731
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
398.7564162
242.3876669
273.9416542
-
B.A. (Honours) English
776.5645688
662.6851512
605.2911885
606.6583857
B.A. (Honours) History
776.2605393
709.1814299
624.1405996
603.8640267
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
818.8215928
742.207318
663.7930247
623.024296
B.A. (Honours) Economics
864.5004621
721.9032409
642.6301129
502.8714709
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
644.3759877
545.196587
551.7333078
375.478241
B.A. (Honours) English
851.113423
770.6624674
715.6246694
690.6349734
B.A. (Honours) History
875.0123017
832.3329235
777.5884143
779.1791537
B.Com (Honours)
901.71218
828.5794476
764.0232
709.0878191
B.A Program (Commerce + Economics)
874.9620734
783.6032331
709.3880796
665.179249
B.A. (Honours) English
885.7628699
827.5957115
783.1633175
785.0079094
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
753.6070734
689.1431315
662.3108155
446.220277
B.A. (Honours) Economics
888.1655407
776.0399554
705.9676933
605.993109
B.A. (Honours) History
914.3815781
885.8071783
834.2829836
871.0471651
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
950.5822579
922.9031365
889.6850432
899.1320305
B.Com (Honours)
912.2188167
843.217532
784.0983895
735.1002248
B.A. (Honours) Economics
850.1627
690.681937
627.3429228
455.6472178
B.A. (Honours) English
840.787372
746.969393
694.2663231
705.2569709
B.A. (Honours) Geography
868.4535228
826.7353671
764.003617
766.0509759
B.A. (Honours) History
854.4787142
808.2797608
764.6388207
753.5584115
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
909.6912046
866.7369089
813.4213553
836.6003725
B.Com (Honours)
897.172925
821.540641
758.3565288
701.372486
B.Com (Honours)
906.3746135
831.8215429
764.7982713
707.2917934
B.A. (Honours) English
856.5832231
726.9543252
677.5402623
679.2065544
B.A. (Honours) Economics
874.3926414
712.5309611
630.8834578
511.1780155
B.A. (Honours) History
867.7909162
809.2445568
725.024946
737.9884378
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
915.6986996
859.2672231
793.9560657
807.7921246
B.A. (Honours) Psychology
926.5327051
833.8149032
831.5066224
780.9786063
B.A. (Honours) English
863.0249541
765.66332
718.4189497
681.5788386
B.A. (Honours) Economics
850.3074641
701.8419877
615.8663302
467.2380986
B.A. (Honours) History
894.636024
849.2886707
780.1007055
796.6526042
B.A. (Honours) Geography
889.062185
839.5556365
770.8906445
5 776.0993313
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
925.9798244
889.1424772
838.260506
838.0721064
B.A Program (Geography + Political Science)
907.935014
839.7823218
787.9840036
799.2279409
917.4305733
849.420209
792.4889146
747.5161822
B.A. (Honours) Economics
908.9028325
802.255158
722.7448906
609.9305017
Sri Venketeswara College
B.Com (Honours)
886.9932401
805.3673431
737.5958165
660.3737733
B.A. (Honours) Economics
842.7468105
671.1751361
605.5589997
430.0284412
B.A. (Honours) English
816.2592809
712.5766221
663.3144302
624.3419624
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
875.0768343
836.0191866
759.2198439
753.3846531
B.A. (Honours) History
830.927953
774.0696162
704.3504968
707.3550675
B.A Program (History + Political Science)
832.2440879
777.9901426
722.9179154
721.6027253
St. Stephen's College
B.A. (Honours) English
926.9288845
–
819.7463565
852.5191587
B.A. (Honours) History
918.7180959
–
844.4037083
890.5619824
B.A. (Honours) Economics
904.6216142
–
726.2703661
741.5417062
B.A. (Honours) Philosophy
906.743835
–
787.98542
737.4256445
B.A. (Any two disciplines out of these
(Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy)
912.5744652
–
826.9340686
–
(This list has been taken from the official university of Delhi website, candidates are advised to check the official website or visit this link to access the full list of the cutoff scores released by the University of Delhi https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2025/19072025_CutOff_UG_Round_One.pdf)
What are the major factors that decide the cutoff set by the University of Delhi?
When the University of Delhi releases the cutoffs for the 79 undergraduate courses offered in 69 colleges and departments of the university, the numbers might seem confusing at first. There may be very reasonable questions like, ‘Why does one course or college have a higher cutoff than another?’
But these cutoffs released by the University of Delhi are not chosen randomly. They are calculated very carefully based on a few important factors that help the university ensure fairness in competition and proper seat allocation. Below is the list of factors that help in calculating the University of Delhi’s Cutoff each year:-
List of Factors
About
Total Number of Applicants
If there is a large number of students applying for a particular course, the competition increases for that particular course and college, and it usually results in a higher cutoff.
Number of Available Seats
When a certain course is popular and the colleges have a limited number of seats to offer, it increases the cutoff of that course and only students who scored commendably well get selected.
CUET Exam Difficulty Level
One of the factors that affects the cutoffs is the difficulty level of the exam. Suppose if the exam was conducted in a particular year was easier, more students scored well in the exam, which in turn raises the cut-off. On the other hand, if the exam was difficult, the cutoff range gets lower.
Course Popularity
Courses like B.Com (Honours), English, Economics, and B.A. (Hons) Political Science are highly sought-after by students, which leads to intense competition and, as a result, higher cutoff scores compared to less popular programs.
Reservation Policies
Cutoffs of courses and colleges offered also depend upon the seats that are divided according to categories like unreserved and reserved categories. Each category has its individual cutoff which depends on the number of applicants and seats reserved.
