Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details

This article will help you comprehend the cutoffs for the University of Delhi's 70 undergraduate programs, as well as its 69 colleges and departments. It will also help you understand what elements influence course and college cutoffs.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 21, 2025, 10:51 IST

Delhi University has officially issued the CUET UG Cut-Off 2025 for admission to undergraduate courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) at major schools such as Hindu College, SRCC, Miranda House, and others. Delhi University has announced college-specific cutoffs based on CUET UG scores for a variety of courses, including B.Com (Honours) and B.A. (Honours) Political Science, Economics, English, and more. Students can view the college- and course-specific cutoff scores on the official website, DU CSAS Portal.

If you are confused about what these cutoffs mean and what the next steps are that you need, this article will explain all the important steps and other details that you need to know in a very simple language.

What is the DU CUET UG Cut-Off 2025, and how to check it online?

The Delhi University CUET UG Cut Off 2025 refers to the minimum CUET percentile score required to secure admission in a specific college and course offered by the 69 colleges and various other departments of the Delhi University.

  • For Example:- If the cutoff of the course B.A. (Honours) Political Science at Hindu College is 99th Percentile, only those students who scored 99 or above will be considered for the seat in the first round of the seat allotment.

It is not unusual for students to face troubles while checking the University of Delhi cut-off list. However, this is a common issue and can be easily resolved by following a step-by-step process to check the official cutoffs released by the university. Below are the steps that the student who registered themselves to seek admission to the University of Delhi’s colleges should follow:-

How To CHECK DU CUET UG 2025 CUTOFFS

What is the Top Cutoff Range for DU’s Most Popular Courses and Colleges in 2025?

With the official release of the Delhi University CUET UG Cutoff 2025, one of the most common inquiries among students is the cutoff range for the University of Delhi's most popular courses and institutes. Every year, colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram, and others establish high cutoffs for their competitive programs, which include Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), B.A. (Honours) in Political Science, Economics, English, and many more.

These cutoffs are based on CUET scores and often touch above the 99th percentile for students who belong to the general category. Knowing the top cutoff range can help you understand where you stand and which colleges you can realistically aim for. Below is the list of the top cutoffs for 2025 for the colleges of the University of Delhi, which were recently released:-

Colleges Name

Courses

UR

OBC

SC

ST 

Acharya Narendra Dev College

B.Com (Honours)

741.7355297

591.5148212

509.738252

307.3793305

B.Sc (Honours) Mathematics

561.69673

452.3274302

361.0569172

138.259921

B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science

631.5657585

533.1901404

454.720755

331.1577395

Aryabhatta College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

751.8966907

524.1016624

429.5124663

158.5561849

B.A. (Honours) History

707.3178897

582.6234141

515.1187791

498.492209

B.A. (Honours) English

696.0251072

557.1106869

501.5460235

495.8567054

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

741.6835005

668.5927556

585.4438979

554.6465181

B.A. (Honours) Psychology

837.8774286

671.5607672

662.9209463

618.3476057

B.Com (Honours)

808.2489095

702.1935647

614.6217594

570.8070108

College of Vocational Studies

B.Com (Honours)

816.6193179

717.3504481

637.2622881

508.1220244

B.A. (Honours) History

693.976604

578.7036183

485.023875

476.6759288

B.A. (Honours) Economics

762.8670282

533.7419512

417.4273284

-

Daulat Ram College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

794.6840099

613.9440623

525.2076315

283.394345

B.A. (Honours) History

818.1843702

755.5463143

662.7580748

685.9184183

B.A. (Honours) English

782.1261215

681.4810257

635.8860446

612.8133333

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

843.3316209

800.6360433

710.0639993

723.7726397

Gargi College (W)

B.A. (Honours) Applied Psychology

860.9297228

732.311755

677.5866901

656.6009731

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

398.7564162

242.3876669

273.9416542

-

B.A. (Honours) English

776.5645688

662.6851512

605.2911885

606.6583857

B.A. (Honours) History

776.2605393

709.1814299

624.1405996

603.8640267

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

818.8215928

742.207318

663.7930247

623.024296

Hansraj College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

864.5004621

721.9032409

642.6301129

502.8714709

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

644.3759877

545.196587

551.7333078

375.478241

B.A. (Honours) English

851.113423

770.6624674

715.6246694

690.6349734

B.A. (Honours) History

875.0123017

832.3329235

777.5884143

779.1791537

B.Com (Honours)

901.71218

828.5794476

764.0232

709.0878191

B.A Program (Commerce + Economics)

874.9620734

783.6032331

709.3880796

665.179249

Hindu College

B.A. (Honours) English

885.7628699

827.5957115

783.1633175

785.0079094

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

753.6070734

689.1431315

662.3108155

446.220277

B.A. (Honours) Economics

888.1655407

776.0399554

705.9676933

605.993109

B.A. (Honours) History

914.3815781

885.8071783

834.2829836

871.0471651

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

950.5822579

922.9031365

889.6850432

899.1320305

B.Com (Honours)

912.2188167

843.217532

784.0983895

735.1002248

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Honours) Economics

850.1627

690.681937

627.3429228

455.6472178

B.A. (Honours) English

840.787372

746.969393

694.2663231

705.2569709

B.A. (Honours) Geography

868.4535228

826.7353671

764.003617

766.0509759

B.A. (Honours) History

854.4787142

808.2797608

764.6388207

753.5584115

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

909.6912046

866.7369089

813.4213553

836.6003725

B.Com (Honours)

897.172925

821.540641

758.3565288

701.372486

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

B.Com (Honours)

906.3746135

831.8215429

764.7982713

707.2917934

B.A. (Honours) English

856.5832231

726.9543252

677.5402623

679.2065544

B.A. (Honours) Economics

874.3926414

712.5309611

630.8834578

511.1780155

B.A. (Honours) History

867.7909162

809.2445568

725.024946

737.9884378

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

915.6986996

859.2672231

793.9560657

807.7921246

B.A. (Honours) Psychology

926.5327051

833.8149032

831.5066224

780.9786063

Miranda House

B.A. (Honours) English

863.0249541

765.66332

718.4189497

681.5788386

B.A. (Honours) Economics

850.3074641

701.8419877

615.8663302

467.2380986

B.A. (Honours) History

894.636024

849.2886707

780.1007055

796.6526042

B.A. (Honours) Geography

889.062185

839.5556365

770.8906445

5 776.0993313

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

925.9798244

889.1424772

838.260506

838.0721064

B.A Program (Geography + Political Science)

907.935014

839.7823218

787.9840036

799.2279409

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com (Honours)

917.4305733

849.420209

792.4889146

747.5161822

B.A. (Honours) Economics

908.9028325

802.255158

722.7448906

609.9305017

Sri Venketeswara College 

B.Com (Honours)

886.9932401

805.3673431

737.5958165

660.3737733

B.A. (Honours) Economics

842.7468105

671.1751361

605.5589997

430.0284412

B.A. (Honours) English

816.2592809

712.5766221

663.3144302

624.3419624

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

875.0768343

836.0191866

759.2198439

753.3846531

B.A. (Honours) History

830.927953

774.0696162

704.3504968

707.3550675

B.A Program (History + Political Science)

832.2440879

777.9901426

722.9179154

721.6027253

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Honours) English

926.9288845

819.7463565

852.5191587

B.A. (Honours) History

918.7180959

844.4037083

890.5619824

B.A. (Honours) Economics

904.6216142

726.2703661

741.5417062

B.A. (Honours) Philosophy

906.743835

787.98542

737.4256445

B.A. (Any two disciplines out of these

(Economics/English/History/Political

Science/Philosophy)

912.5744652

826.9340686


(This list has been taken from the official university of Delhi website, candidates are advised to check the official website or visit this link to access the full list of the cutoff scores released by the University of Delhi   https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2025/19072025_CutOff_UG_Round_One.pdf

Also, check:-

What are the major factors that decide the cutoff set by the University of Delhi?

When the University of Delhi releases the cutoffs for the 79 undergraduate courses offered in 69 colleges and departments of the university, the numbers might seem confusing at first. There may be very reasonable questions like, ‘Why does one course or college have a higher cutoff than another?’ 

But these cutoffs released by the University of Delhi are not chosen randomly. They are calculated very carefully based on a few important factors that help the university ensure fairness in competition and proper seat allocation. Below is the list of factors that help in calculating the University of Delhi’s Cutoff each year:-

List of Factors 

About

Total Number of Applicants

If there is a large number of students applying for a particular course, the competition increases for that particular course and college, and it usually results in a higher cutoff.

Number of Available Seats

When a certain course is popular and the colleges have a limited number of seats to offer, it increases the cutoff of that course and only students who scored commendably well get selected.

CUET Exam Difficulty Level

One of the factors that affects the cutoffs is the difficulty level of the exam. Suppose if the exam was conducted in a particular year was easier, more students scored well in the exam, which in turn raises the cut-off. On the other hand, if the exam was difficult, the cutoff range gets lower.

Course Popularity

Courses like B.Com (Honours), English, Economics, and B.A. (Hons) Political Science are highly sought-after by students, which leads to intense competition and, as a result, higher cutoff scores compared to less popular programs.

Reservation Policies

Cutoffs of courses and colleges offered also depend upon the seats that are divided according to categories like unreserved and reserved categories. Each category has its individual cutoff which depends on the number of applicants and seats reserved.

Also, check:-

