CSAS UG 2025: What is the Admission Process Step by Step?

Delhi University (DU) employs the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2025 to admit students to its popular undergraduate programs. Students who took the CUET UG 2025 and want to continue their studies at Delhi University must apply through the CSAS site.
For a smooth admission process, candidates applying for admission to Delhi University should know which documents are essential for admission and how to upload them properly. This article will give information about the list of important documents required for admission and the other steps required for the admission process.
How to fill out the 2025 Application Form for the CSAS UG Portal?
Often, when filling out the admission application form, candidates make mistakes and are unable to alter the form once it is completed. Candidates must carefully fill out the admissions form. The following are some of the most important steps that a candidate should be aware of when filling out the application form on the CSAS UG portal:-
- A candidate should remember the CUET (UG) Application number while filling out the CSAS UG portal.
- Candidates' names, photographs and signatures will be automatically incorporated from the CUET (UG) official website, and these are non-editable fields.
- A candidate filling out the CSAS UG application form should fill it out very carefully, once the application form is submitted successfully editing any kind of mistake in the form will not be allowed.
New Registration Process for the CSAS Portal UG:-
There are a few important steps that a candidate must follow while filling out the application form at the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG portal as a new registration. Below are the steps given in a table form for the convenience of the candidates:-
|
Steps to be followed carefully
|
|
|
|
|
|
Also, check:-
Academic Section of the CSAS 2025 UG Portal:-
After properly registering and filling out their details such as parent's name, category certificate, gender, email ID, bank account details, and mobile number, candidates must go to the Academic Section of the CSAS UG 2025 page.
Below is the list of the details that are required in the academic section of the CSAS UG 2025 portal which a candidate needs to fill out very carefully:-
|
After filling out the other steps like the sports section, and extracurricular activities section, the candidate should preview the application form finally, the last step is to pay the fee and successfully submit the CSAS UG 2025 application form.
What is the Required List of Documents at the time of applying?
While filling out the Uploads sections in Phase I of the CSAS 2025 UG application form, there is a list of important documents that need to be uploaded and candidates are also required to present the same document at the time of physical verification at the college.
Below is the list of the documents required to upload at the time of applying for admission to the preferred colleges and to be presented at the time of physical verification at the College:-
|
List of Documents
|
(This list of documents has been taken from the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates are advised to visit the site for more information.)
What are the Seat Allocation Rules of Delhi University?
Delhi University follows a clear and a fair seat allocation process under the CSAS(UG) 2025 system. Seats are tentatively assigned to students depending on their merit, category, and seat availability.
Below is the breakdown of the key rules that are used by the Delhi University while allocating a seat to any candidate for their preferred colleges and courses:-
|
What is the Phase II of CSAS UG Preference Filling?
Once the NTA declares the CUET UG results the University of Delhi opens up the CSAS UG portal to offer admissions to a wide range of courses offered by various colleges under the University of Delhi. Once the candidates has successfully completed the Phase of The CSAS UG admission portal where the canddiate is required to fill in the personal details, academic details and has to provide important documents, the next step is the Phase II.
The Phase II of the CSAS UG admission portal is the part where the candidate has to fill out their preferred programs and the colleges in which the candidates seek admission for the academic year 2025-26.
In the Phase II of the CSAS UG admission process for admissions to University of Delhi, candidates can view their program-specific CUET scores for all programs they are eligible for. Program-specific scores will be automatically calculated and posted on the candidates' dashboard. Candidates must specify their college and course preferences for each undergraduate program. The accurate mapping of themes is an important criterion for program selection.If the subject studied in Class XII is not listed in the CUET(UG)-2025, the candidate must have taken a Language or Domain Specific topic linked to the subject studied in Class XII. To compare CUET(UG)-2025 subjects to Class XII subjects, at least 50% of the syllabus should be same.
Also, check:- Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins at Official Portal.
The CSAS UG 2025 admission process at DU is conducted online and is a simple process, but the candidates must be careful while filling out the application form and uploading the correct documents. A small mistake can lead to disqualification or delay in admission. So, follow the steps keep the documents ready in advance and check the official website for updates.
Also, check these articles:-
- Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores: Check College List, Courses Offered and Eligibility Criteria