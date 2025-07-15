CSAS UG 2025: What is the Admission Process Step by Step?

For a smooth admission process, candidates applying for admission to Delhi University should know which documents are essential for admission and how to upload them properly. This article will give information about the list of important documents required for admission and the other steps required for the admission process.

Delhi University (DU) employs the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2025 to admit students to its popular undergraduate programs. Students who took the CUET UG 2025 and want to continue their studies at Delhi University must apply through the CSAS site.

Often, when filling out the admission application form, candidates make mistakes and are unable to alter the form once it is completed. Candidates must carefully fill out the admissions form. The following are some of the most important steps that a candidate should be aware of when filling out the application form on the CSAS UG portal:-

How to fill out the 2025 Application Form for the CSAS UG Portal?

There are a few important steps that a candidate must follow while filling out the application form at the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG portal as a new registration. Below are the steps given in a table form for the convenience of the candidates:-

A candidate should remember the CUET (UG) Application number while filling out the CSAS UG portal.

After the successful completion of the new registration, the candidates must return to the official website and log into the dashboard to complete the CSAS(UG)-2025 form.

To complete the new registration successfully, the candidate must enter the OTP correctly which will be sent to the candidate's CUET-registered mobile number or email id

A candidate must remember while filling out the form that the application number and date of birth must be the same as that listed in the CUET UG 2025 application form. These fields will verify the authenticity of the candidates.

Candidates who want to register at the CSAS UG 2025, must submit the below-mentioned details:-

A candidate who is a new user must register for the CSAS UG - 2025 by clicking on the "NEW REGISTRATION" link.

Below is the list of the details that are required in the academic section of the CSAS UG 2025 portal which a candidate needs to fill out very carefully:-

After properly registering and filling out their details such as parent's name, category certificate, gender, email ID, bank account details, and mobile number, candidates must go to the Academic Section of the CSAS UG 2025 page.

A candidate is required to fill out the marks of all the subjects scored in Class 10th and Class 12th. If any candidate has a combined marksheet of class 11 and 12th, marks of only class 12th should be entered. Candidates should remember they must have passed both theory and practical separately. A candidate must fill in the attained and maximum marks for Theory and Practical separately, as per the Class 12 mark sheet. If any paper does not have separate marks for theory and practical, enter the marks in the theory section and “0” in the practical section. Candidate should carefully fill out their class 10th and class 12th marks since their marks will be used to break any ties.

After filling out the other steps like the sports section, and extracurricular activities section, the candidate should preview the application form finally, the last step is to pay the fee and successfully submit the CSAS UG 2025 application form.

What is the Required List of Documents at the time of applying?

While filling out the Uploads sections in Phase I of the CSAS 2025 UG application form, there is a list of important documents that need to be uploaded and candidates are also required to present the same document at the time of physical verification at the college.

Below is the list of the documents required to upload at the time of applying for admission to the preferred colleges and to be presented at the time of physical verification at the College:-

List of Documents Class 10th certificate in the name of the candidate including birth date and parent's names. Class 12th mark sheet in the name of the candidate, and the name must match the CUET (UG) 2025 form. Category certificate of SC or ST, OBC-NCL, EWS Minority, CW, KM or PwBD in the name of the candidate which has been issued by the relevant issuing authority. OBC - Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (in the candidate's name) issued by the relevant issuing body, with the caste listed in the OBC Central List at http://ncbc.nic.in. A candidate can only claim a reservation under the EWS category if they produce an EWS certificate in the name of the candidate issued by the relevant issuing authority. Candidates who are seeking admission through the ECA or Sports supernumerary quota must submit self-attested copies of important credentials and produce them when requested. A PwBD disability certificate issued by an authorised government hospital should include the candidate's name and a photograph. If a candidate is applying under the CW category candidates must attach an Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) in their name, clearly indicating the priority. Candidates who are seeking admission under the Kashmiri Migrant (KM) category must upload the appropriate certification in the exact format issued by the Divisional Commissioner or Relief Commissioner. To apply for admission under the orphan's quota, candidates must provide a certificate from a government-recognized orphanage or charitable home or a death certificate for both parents.

(This list of documents has been taken from the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates are advised to visit the site for more information.)

What are the Seat Allocation Rules of Delhi University?

Delhi University follows a clear and a fair seat allocation process under the CSAS(UG) 2025 system. Seats are tentatively assigned to students depending on their merit, category, and seat availability.

Below is the breakdown of the key rules that are used by the Delhi University while allocating a seat to any candidate for their preferred colleges and courses:-

A seat allocation for any candidate is based on the NTA scores that the candidate has scored and the program specific merit.

Any candidate is allocated the highes possible preference based on the category,merit and seat availability.

The Unreserved (UR) merit list covers all students, which includes SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority applicants whose scores qualify and nobody is omitted from the UR list only because of their category.

Any candidate who belongs to the reserved category has to upload valid certificates during applications, without them they will be considered under their speified category.

Once the candidate has been allocated a seat, it is the responsibility of the candidate to check the round for the seat allocation, to either accept or reject the seat,and then to submit an admission fees.

What is the Phase II of CSAS UG Preference Filling?

Once the NTA declares the CUET UG results the University of Delhi opens up the CSAS UG portal to offer admissions to a wide range of courses offered by various colleges under the University of Delhi. Once the candidates has successfully completed the Phase of The CSAS UG admission portal where the canddiate is required to fill in the personal details, academic details and has to provide important documents, the next step is the Phase II.

The Phase II of the CSAS UG admission portal is the part where the candidate has to fill out their preferred programs and the colleges in which the candidates seek admission for the academic year 2025-26.

In the Phase II of the CSAS UG admission process for admissions to University of Delhi, candidates can view their program-specific CUET scores for all programs they are eligible for. Program-specific scores will be automatically calculated and posted on the candidates' dashboard. Candidates must specify their college and course preferences for each undergraduate program. The accurate mapping of themes is an important criterion for program selection.If the subject studied in Class XII is not listed in the CUET(UG)-2025, the candidate must have taken a Language or Domain Specific topic linked to the subject studied in Class XII. To compare CUET(UG)-2025 subjects to Class XII subjects, at least 50% of the syllabus should be same.

The CSAS UG 2025 admission process at DU is conducted online and is a simple process, but the candidates must be careful while filling out the application form and uploading the correct documents. A small mistake can lead to disqualification or delay in admission. So, follow the steps keep the documents ready in advance and check the official website for updates.

