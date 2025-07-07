MDS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released

The Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment is an important step for students who want to pursue postgraduate dental courses in colleges across India. After appearing for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, candidates who qualify for the exam have to register for the counselling process, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In Round 1 of the seat allotment, seats are allocated to the students based on their ranks secured in the NEET MDS exam, preference of colleges, seat availability and reservation category.

MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation The Round 1 seat allotment of the Master of Dental Surgery has been released for the All India Quota, Delhi University Quota, BHU Quota, etc. As per the official notification, the Provisional Allotment Letters will be issued shortly, and candidates can download the provisional allotment letters by logging into the official website Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Below is the list of the MDS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment including the BHU, DU and All India Quota ranks, along with the colleges or universities and courses names that these ranks are allotted to:-

All India Quota:- Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 All India Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-