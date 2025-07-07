MDS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released

The Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment is an important step for students who want to pursue postgraduate dental courses in colleges across India. After appearing for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, candidates who qualify for the exam have to register for the counselling process, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
In Round 1 of the seat allotment, seats are allocated to the students based on their ranks secured in the NEET MDS exam, preference of colleges, seat availability and reservation category.
MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation
The Round 1 seat allotment of the Master of Dental Surgery has been released for the All India Quota, Delhi University Quota, BHU Quota, etc. As per the official notification, the Provisional Allotment Letters will be issued shortly, and candidates can download the provisional allotment letters by logging into the official website Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Below is the list of the MDS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment including the BHU, DU and All India Quota ranks, along with the colleges or universities and courses names that these ranks are allotted to:-
All India Quota:-
Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 All India Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Ranks
|
Courses
|
Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science
|
1
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
|
26
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
|
33
|
46
|
Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi
|
2
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
5
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
9
|
Oral And Maxillofacial
Surgery
|
11
|
Conservative Dentistry And
Endodontics
|
14
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
|
25
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
3
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
15
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
19
|
Conservative Dentistry And
Endodontics
|
30
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
|
Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow
|
4
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
|
12
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
13
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
17
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
23
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
36
|
8
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
28
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
16
|
Conservative Dentistry And
Endodontics
|
18
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
|
62
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
64
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, AMU, Aligarh
|
21
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
37
|
Conservative Dentistry And Endodontics
|
38
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
42
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial Orthopedics
|
51
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
Delhi University Quota
Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Delhi University Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Ranks
|
Courses
|
55
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
124
|
Periodontology
|
208
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
301
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
525
|
953
|
Conservative Dentistry And
Endodontics
|
102
|
Pediatric And Preventive Dentistry
|
476
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
Banaras Hindu University Quota
Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Banaras Hindu University Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Ranks
|
Courses
|
Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi
|
469
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
551
|
Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge
|
1210
|
Orthodontics And Dentofacial
Orthopedics
|
1221
|
Conservative Dentistry And
Endodontics
|
1289
|
Periodontology
|
1390
|
Public Health Dentistry
|
1869
|
Oral Medicine And Radiology
|
2221
|
Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery
(This table has been taken from the official website of the MCC. To check the full list of the Round 1 seat allotment candidates can visit the official website https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2025/07/2025070373.pdf ).
What to Do After Round 1 Seat Allotment of MDS 2025 Counselling?
After the Round 1 seat allotment result declaration of the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2025, there are a few steps that a candidate must follow. If any candidate wishes to upgrade their allotted seat or has not been allotted any seat in Round 1, the candidate can take part in Round 2 which is followed through by many other rounds.
Below is a list of some of the steps that a candidate must follow after being allotted the seat in the Round 1 seat allotment of MDS Counselling 2025:-
Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting process and deadline to secure their seats in their allotted colleges or institutes. Those candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1 of seat allotment or want a better option can participate in the upcoming rounds.
