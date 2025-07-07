Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

MDS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released

This article lists the results of the Round 1 seat allotment of the Master of Dental Surgery 2025 Counselling, along with the All India Quota, BHU Quota and DU Quota and also explains what the next step to be followed

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 7, 2025, 17:45 IST
MDS Counselling 2025
MDS Counselling 2025

The Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment is an important step for students who want to pursue postgraduate dental courses in colleges across India. After appearing for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, candidates who qualify for the exam have to register for the counselling process, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In Round 1 of the seat allotment, seats are allocated to the students based on their ranks secured in the NEET MDS exam, preference of colleges, seat availability and reservation category.

MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation

The Round 1 seat allotment of the Master of Dental Surgery has been released for the All India Quota, Delhi University Quota, BHU Quota, etc. As per the official notification, the Provisional Allotment Letters will be issued shortly, and candidates can download the provisional allotment letters by logging into the official website Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Below is the list of the MDS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment including the BHU, DU and All India Quota ranks, along with the colleges or universities and courses names that these ranks are allotted to:-

All India Quota:-

Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 All India Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-

Institutes Name

Ranks

Courses 

Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science

1

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

26

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

33

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

46

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi

2

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

5

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

9

Oral And Maxillofacial

Surgery

11

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

14

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

25

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

Government Dental College, Kottayam

3

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

15

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

19

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

30

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow

4

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

12

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

13

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

17

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

23

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

36

Periodontology

Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur

8

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

28

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak

16

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

18

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

62

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

64

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, AMU, Aligarh

21

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

37

Conservative Dentistry And Endodontics

38

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

42

Orthodontics And Dentofacial Orthopedics

51

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Delhi University Quota

Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Delhi University Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-

Institutes Name

Ranks

Courses 

Maulana Azad Institute and Dental Science, New Delhi

55

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

124

Periodontology

208

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

301

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

525

Public Health Dentistry

953

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi University

102

Pediatric And Preventive Dentistry

476

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

Banaras Hindu University Quota

Here is the list of the MDS Counselling 2025 Round 1 Banaras Hindu University Quota, along with the ranks, courses and allotted institutes:-

Institutes Name

Ranks

Courses 

Institute of Medical Science, BHU, Varanasi

469

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

551

Prosthodontics And Crown And Bridge

1210

Orthodontics And Dentofacial

Orthopedics

1221

Conservative Dentistry And

Endodontics

1289

Periodontology

1390

Public Health Dentistry

1869

Oral Medicine And Radiology

2221

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

(This table has been taken from the official website of the MCC. To check the full list of the Round 1 seat allotment candidates can visit the official website https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3e0f7a4d0ef9b84b83b693bbf3feb8e6e/uploads/2025/07/2025070373.pdf ).

What to Do After Round 1 Seat Allotment of MDS 2025 Counselling?

After the Round 1 seat allotment result declaration of the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2025, there are a few steps that a candidate must follow. If any candidate wishes to upgrade their allotted seat or has not been allotted any seat in Round 1, the candidate can take part in Round 2 which is followed through by many other rounds. 

Below is a list of some of the steps that a candidate must follow after being allotted the seat in the Round 1 seat allotment of MDS Counselling 2025:-

  • Once the Provisional Allotment Letter is released, a candidate must download the allotment letter from the MCC official website(INTRAMCC) with their credentials.
  • A candidate who has been allotted the institutes based on their ranks, category, etc, should report to their allotted institute within the given time frames.
  • A  candidate reporting to the allotted institute has to carry the Allotment letter that has been issued (Important), admit card, BDS degree, internship completion certificate, ID proofs etc.
  • A candidate should submit the fee as required by the allotted college or institute.
  • A candidate if satisfied with the seat allotment of Round 1 can confirm the admission, and if they are not satisfied can appear for further rounds.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting process and deadline to secure their seats in their allotted colleges or institutes. Those candidates who were not allotted any seat in Round 1 of seat allotment or want a better option can participate in the upcoming rounds.

