Top Indian Universities Trusted by Employers According to QS World University Rankings 2026

This article highlights the top 20 Indian universities that employers trust, according to the QS World University Rankings 2026. This article also includes the scores received by the institutes in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 24, 2025, 10:48 IST
The QS World University Rankings 2026 highlight both academic performance and how well universities prepare their students for the real world. Graduate Employability is an important indicator used in university rankings. This indicates how likely students are to be hired following graduation. This is an important consideration for every parent and student while selecting a college to further their academic studies and offer up a variety of employment prospects.

This article examines into the top Indian universities and institutes that rank highest in the employability category of the QS World University Rankings 2026. These institutions are known for their excellent industry contacts, employer reputation, alumni success, and strong placement histories, making them the best options for any aspirant.

List of Top Indian Universities Trusted by Employers by QS Rankings 2026

The Employability and Outcomes lens of the QS World University Rankings 2026 methodology evaluates an institution's ability to prepare graduates for employment, industry connections, and reputation beyond academia. Universities with high scores on this perspective are more likely to have a good employer reputation, a track record of successful graduates, high graduate employability rates, and established industry partnerships.

The Employer Reputable Standing (ER) indicator measures the repute of institutions and programs among employers. The Employment Outcomes (EO) indicator assesses the degree institutions' able to produce employable graduates and their track record of making a positive impact on society.

Below is the list of the top 20 Indian Universities or institutions that are trusted by employers according to the QS World University Rankings 2026, along with the scores that they obtained:-

Universities News

Employment Outcome

Employer Reputation

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

50.5

95

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

72.6

96.7

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

45.8

85.8

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

47.7

78.6

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

15.1

46.4

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

47.6

82.7

University of Delhi

98.9

41.9

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8.7

62

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

19.5

52.2

Anna University

17.8

19.4

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

1.8

22.5

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

5.3

16.9

Jawaharlal Nehru University

20.6

17.4

Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi

10.3

19.4

Savitribai Phule Pune University

20.3

20.3

Chandigarh University

1.7

70

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

6.5

15

University of Mumbai

91

31.5

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

55

32.6

Jadavpur University

19.5

10.5

(This data has been taken from the official website of the QS World University rankings 2026.)

Based on the employability indicator of the QS World University Rankings 2026 and its subparts, employment outcome and employer reputation University of Delhi has the best employment outcome score at 98.9, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has the best employer reputation score at 96.7.

