Top Indian Universities Trusted by Employers According to QS World University Rankings 2026

The QS World University Rankings 2026 highlight both academic performance and how well universities prepare their students for the real world. Graduate Employability is an important indicator used in university rankings. This indicates how likely students are to be hired following graduation. This is an important consideration for every parent and student while selecting a college to further their academic studies and offer up a variety of employment prospects.
This article examines into the top Indian universities and institutes that rank highest in the employability category of the QS World University Rankings 2026. These institutions are known for their excellent industry contacts, employer reputation, alumni success, and strong placement histories, making them the best options for any aspirant.
List of Top Indian Universities Trusted by Employers by QS Rankings 2026
The Employability and Outcomes lens of the QS World University Rankings 2026 methodology evaluates an institution's ability to prepare graduates for employment, industry connections, and reputation beyond academia. Universities with high scores on this perspective are more likely to have a good employer reputation, a track record of successful graduates, high graduate employability rates, and established industry partnerships.
The Employer Reputable Standing (ER) indicator measures the repute of institutions and programs among employers. The Employment Outcomes (EO) indicator assesses the degree institutions' able to produce employable graduates and their track record of making a positive impact on society.
Below is the list of the top 20 Indian Universities or institutions that are trusted by employers according to the QS World University Rankings 2026, along with the scores that they obtained:-
|
|
Employment Outcome
|
Employer Reputation
|
50.5
|
95
|
72.6
|
96.7
|
45.8
|
85.8
|
47.7
|
78.6
|
15.1
|
46.4
|
47.6
|
82.7
|
University of Delhi
|
98.9
|
41.9
|
8.7
|
62
|
19.5
|
52.2
|
17.8
|
19.4
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
1.8
|
22.5
|
5.3
|
16.9
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
20.6
|
17.4
|
10.3
|
19.4
|
20.3
|
20.3
|
1.7
|
70
|
6.5
|
15
|
91
|
31.5
|
55
|
32.6
|
19.5
|
10.5
Based on the employability indicator of the QS World University Rankings 2026 and its subparts, employment outcome and employer reputation University of Delhi has the best employment outcome score at 98.9, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has the best employer reputation score at 96.7.
