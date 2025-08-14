GATE 2026: GOSAP Registration and Login Details: Key Dates, Fees Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is among the most prestigious exams for engineering and science graduates in India. Whether you're aiming for admission to top IITs and NITs or seeking recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), GATE serves as a crucial stepping stone. Your GATE 2026 journey begins with the GOAPS portal — the GATE Online Application Processing System. In this article, we explain what the GOAPS portal is, how to register, step-by-step account creation, important guidelines, and its key functions for GATE 2026 applicants.

Also check: IIM Lucknow Placements 2025: Average Package & Sector-wise Report PDF

What Is the GOAPS Portal for GATE 2026?

GOAPS is the official online portal for the GATE exam, designed to manage all GATE-related activities. Registration is mandatory to access the portal. Through GOAPS, candidates can complete the GATE application form, make corrections, download their admit card (hall ticket), view results, and download the scorecard, among other important tasks.

This year, the GATE 2026 exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The exam dates have already been announced. The GATE 2026 application form will be available from August 25 to September 25 (without late fee). Candidates can also apply from September 26 to October 6 by paying a late fee.

GOAPS Portal Timeline for GATE 2026

The GATE GOAPS portal is primarily active from the release of the application form until the completion of the entire GATE admission process.

The GATE GOAPS 2025 portal, managed by IIT Roorkee, will remain active until December 31, 2025 — the final date to download the GATE 2025 scorecard by paying a fee of ₹500.

Steps to Register on the GOAPS 2026 Portal

Creating an account on the GOAPS portal is easy and only takes a few minutes if you have all your documents ready. So, make sure to keep your documents handy before starting the GATE GOAPS 2026 registration.

To create an account on the GOAPS portal, candidates can follow these steps: