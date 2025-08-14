GATE 2026: GOSAP Registration and Login Details: Key Dates, Fees Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is among the most prestigious exams for engineering and science graduates in India. Whether you're aiming for admission to top IITs and NITs or seeking recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), GATE serves as a crucial stepping stone. Your GATE 2026 journey begins with the GOAPS portal — the GATE Online Application Processing System. In this article, we explain what the GOAPS portal is, how to register, step-by-step account creation, important guidelines, and its key functions for GATE 2026 applicants.
Also check: IIM Lucknow Placements 2025: Average Package & Sector-wise Report PDF
What Is the GOAPS Portal for GATE 2026?
GOAPS is the official online portal for the GATE exam, designed to manage all GATE-related activities. Registration is mandatory to access the portal. Through GOAPS, candidates can complete the GATE application form, make corrections, download their admit card (hall ticket), view results, and download the scorecard, among other important tasks.
This year, the GATE 2026 exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The exam dates have already been announced. The GATE 2026 application form will be available from August 25 to September 25 (without late fee). Candidates can also apply from September 26 to October 6 by paying a late fee.
GOAPS Portal Timeline for GATE 2026
The GATE GOAPS portal is primarily active from the release of the application form until the completion of the entire GATE admission process.
The GATE GOAPS 2025 portal, managed by IIT Roorkee, will remain active until December 31, 2025 — the final date to download the GATE 2025 scorecard by paying a fee of ₹500.
Steps to Register on the GOAPS 2026 Portal
Creating an account on the GOAPS portal is easy and only takes a few minutes if you have all your documents ready. So, make sure to keep your documents handy before starting the GATE GOAPS 2026 registration.
To create an account on the GOAPS portal, candidates can follow these steps:
-
Go to the official GATE 2026 website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Click on the GATE Application Portal/GOAPS portal link: goaps.iitg.ac.in
Select “New Candidate Registration” and provide the required details.
After completing the registration, candidates will be issued an enrollment ID.
Using this enrollment ID, candidates need to set a unique GATE password (between 8 and 15 characters) during the enrollment process.
Note: Your enrollment ID and the password you create are your login credentials for the GATE 2026 candidate portal.
Documents Required for GOAPS Portal Account Creation
Creating an account on the GOAPS portal is directly linked to the GATE 2026 registration process. It is crucial to complete this step carefully, as all subsequent GATE 2026 activities depend entirely on it.
The following information is needed to create a GOAPS account:
-
Candidate’s full name
-
Date of birth
-
Valid email ID
-
Mobile number
GATE 2026 Login Credentials: Enrollment ID vs Password
|
GATE 2026 Enrollment ID
|
GATE 2026 Password
|
Each candidate who registers on GOAPS will receive an enrollment ID.
|
The candidate must create a strong password during registration to receive the enrollment ID.
|
Once registered, the candidate will receive an email with their GOAPS enrollment ID.
|
Setting a password is required for future login as a GATE candidate.
|
This enrollment ID will serve as a reference throughout the admission process.
|
Make sure to keep your password safe, secure, and private.
How to Complete the GATE 2026 Application Form via the GOAPS Portal?
The GATE candidate login is first used during the registration process. Applicants should have all their information and documents ready before filling out the application form. The steps for completing the GATE 2026 application form are as follows:
-
Register to obtain the enrollment ID and password.
-
Log in using these credentials.
-
Provide details such as personal information, educational qualifications, address, choice of paper combination, and preferred exam cities.
-
Upload the required documents according to the specifications.
-
Pay the application fee through the available payment options
-
Accept the declaration and submit the completed application form.
You can access the GATE GOAPS 2026 portal at any time to download or print your application form.
Uses of the GOAPS 2026 Portal
Through the GATE GOAPS 2026 portal, candidates can complete various tasks during the admission process, including:
-
GATE Registration: Candidates can register for GATE via the GOAPS portal.
-
Application Submission: Applicants can fill out and submit their GATE application form online.
-
Form Corrections: Candidates have the option to make corrections to their submitted application form.
-
Hall Ticket Download: Using their enrollment ID and password, candidates can download their GATE 2026 admit card from the portal.
-
Access to Answer Key, Response Sheet, and Question Paper: The GOAPS portal provides candidates with the answer key, response sheet, and question paper downloads.
-
Result Checking and Scorecard Download: Candidates can check their GATE 2026 results and download their scorecards directly from the GOAPS portal.
Note: Candidates can also use the GOAPS portal to track the status of their GATE 2026 application.
Also check: GATE 2026: Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the new Energy Science paper