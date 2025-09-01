IIT Delhi Secures the 123rd Spot in QS World Rankings 2026: Check List of Other Universities

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 1, 2025, 11:22 IST
IIT Delhi Secures the 123rd Spot in QS World Rankings 2026
After a two-year absence from its previous global position, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has made a strong comeback in the QS World University Rankings 2026, by securing the 123rd spot globally. This significant milestone reflects the institute's consistent efforts in research, innovation and academic excellence. And securing a place in the QS World University Rankings of 2026 also highlights India’s growing presence on the world’s higher education map.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi’s re-entry into the top 150 list is an occasion to celebrate. The institute’s spot on the global stage represents innovation, commitment and dedication to quality education and research. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has shared its 123rd spot with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the QS Rankings of 2026.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 includes almost 1500 of the world’s finest universities, with more than 100 locations represented worldwide. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been named the finest institution in the world for the third consecutive year, while nearly 500 universities have improved their performance since last year. The most impressive improvement has been shown by the Sunway University in Malaysia, which has jumped more than 120 places.

List of Indian Institutes Ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026

Alongside the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, several other Indian universities and institutions have also made a mark in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Many private and public universities have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Below is the list of Indian institutes and universities that secured a place in the QS World Rankings 2026, along with their ranks:-

Institutes Name 

Ranks

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

=123

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

129

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

180

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

=215

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

=219

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

222

University of Delhi

=328

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

=334

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

=339

Anna University

=465

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

503

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

=556

Jawaharlal Nehru University

=558

Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)

=566

Savitribai Phule Pune University

=566

Chandigarh University

=575

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

=664

University of Mumbai

=664

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

=668

Jadavpur University

=676

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India

=691

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

696

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

731-740

Jamia Millia Islamia

761-770

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)

801-850

University of Hyderabad

801-850

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

951-1000

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

901-950

Panjab University

901-950

Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences

901-950

UPES 

901-950

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

951-1000

Amity University

951-1000

Aligarh Muslim University

1001-1200

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

1001-1200

Banaras Hindu University

1001-1200

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University

1001-1200

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

1001-1200

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

1401+

 (This table has been taken from the official website of the QS World University Ranking 2026, for further information please visit the official website.)

Methodology of Ranking the Universities

The QS World University Rankings are one of the most widely watched global university rankings. Each of their rankings uses a variety of measurements to rank institutions around the world. Each of these rankings is based on a separate set of measurements, some of which are utilised across many rankings, and others are unique to a single project.

Below is the list of lenses and indicators used by the QS World University Rankings 2026 to rank the universities around the world:-

Lens

Indicators

Research and Discovery

Academic Reputation

Citations per Faculty

Learning Experience

Faculty Student Ratio

Employability and Outcomes 

Employment Outcomes

Employer Reputation

Global Engagement

International Student Ratio

International Faculty Ratio

International Student Diversity

International Research Network

Sustainability

Sustainability

Also, check:-

