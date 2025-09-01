IIT Delhi Secures the 123rd Spot in QS World Rankings 2026: Check List of Other Universities

After a two-year absence from its previous global position, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has made a strong comeback in the QS World University Rankings 2026, by securing the 123rd spot globally. This significant milestone reflects the institute's consistent efforts in research, innovation and academic excellence. And securing a place in the QS World University Rankings of 2026 also highlights India’s growing presence on the world’s higher education map.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi’s re-entry into the top 150 list is an occasion to celebrate. The institute’s spot on the global stage represents innovation, commitment and dedication to quality education and research. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has shared its 123rd spot with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the QS Rankings of 2026.
The QS World University Rankings 2026 includes almost 1500 of the world’s finest universities, with more than 100 locations represented worldwide. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been named the finest institution in the world for the third consecutive year, while nearly 500 universities have improved their performance since last year. The most impressive improvement has been shown by the Sunway University in Malaysia, which has jumped more than 120 places.
List of Indian Institutes Ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026
Alongside the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, several other Indian universities and institutions have also made a mark in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Many private and public universities have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026.
Below is the list of Indian institutes and universities that secured a place in the QS World Rankings 2026, along with their ranks:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Ranks
|
=123
|
129
|
180
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
|
=215
|
=219
|
222
|
University of Delhi
|
=328
|
=334
|
=339
|
=465
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
503
|
=556
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
=558
|
Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)
|
=566
|
=566
|
=575
|
=664
|
=664
|
=668
|
=676
|
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India
|
=691
|
Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
|
696
|
731-740
|
761-770
|
801-850
|
801-850
|
951-1000
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|
901-950
|
901-950
|
901-950
|
901-950
|
951-1000
|
951-1000
|
1001-1200
|
1001-1200
|
1001-1200
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University
|
1001-1200
|
1001-1200
|
1401+
Methodology of Ranking the Universities
The QS World University Rankings are one of the most widely watched global university rankings. Each of their rankings uses a variety of measurements to rank institutions around the world. Each of these rankings is based on a separate set of measurements, some of which are utilised across many rankings, and others are unique to a single project.
Below is the list of lenses and indicators used by the QS World University Rankings 2026 to rank the universities around the world:-
|
Lens
|
Indicators
|
Research and Discovery
|
Academic Reputation
|
Citations per Faculty
|
Learning Experience
|
Faculty Student Ratio
|
Employability and Outcomes
|
Employment Outcomes
|
Employer Reputation
|
Global Engagement
|
International Student Ratio
|
International Faculty Ratio
|
International Student Diversity
|
International Research Network
|
Sustainability
|
Sustainability
