IIT Delhi Secures the 123rd Spot in QS World Rankings 2026: Check List of Other Universities

After a two-year absence from its previous global position, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has made a strong comeback in the QS World University Rankings 2026, by securing the 123rd spot globally. This significant milestone reflects the institute's consistent efforts in research, innovation and academic excellence. And securing a place in the QS World University Rankings of 2026 also highlights India’s growing presence on the world’s higher education map.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi’s re-entry into the top 150 list is an occasion to celebrate. The institute’s spot on the global stage represents innovation, commitment and dedication to quality education and research. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has shared its 123rd spot with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the QS Rankings of 2026.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 includes almost 1500 of the world’s finest universities, with more than 100 locations represented worldwide. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been named the finest institution in the world for the third consecutive year, while nearly 500 universities have improved their performance since last year. The most impressive improvement has been shown by the Sunway University in Malaysia, which has jumped more than 120 places.