Whenever a student or a parent thinks of pursuing an engineering education in India, the topmost choice or the option that the parents and the students lean towards is the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, not every student or aspirant can secure a seat in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). But this is not something that the students should worry about. India has multiple renowned non-IIT engineering colleges that offer excellent education, top-notch infrastructure, experienced faculty, and good placement opportunities.
Mechanical Engineering is one of the most popular engineering disciplines and is also known for its high cutoff ranges. This discipline is also known as the ‘evergreen branch’ because of its vast range of applications in industries such as aircraft, automotive, manufacturing, energy, design, and robotics.
This article will walk you through the list of top non-IIT engineering colleges in India that offer specialisation in Mechanical Engineering, and other important details.
Also, check:-
- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
List of Top Non-IIT Engineering Colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering is a vast field of study that mainly focuses on the analysis and design, manufacture and maintenance of mechanical systems and devices using material science principles, physics, and mathematics. This field of study includes everything from small machines to large-scale systems such as power plants, engines and robotics, and is critical to industries such as the following:-
|
While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the most sought-after institutes to pursue a career in the Mechanical Engineering field, there are multiple non-IIT colleges, state engineering universities, and private colleges that produce some skilled professionals in Mechanical Engineering.
Below is the list of top government non-IIT Engineering colleges in India offering Mechanical Engineering specialisation:-
Government Top Non-IIT Engineering Colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering
Here is the list of the top government non-IIT engineering colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering across India:-
|
Netaji Subhash University of Technology
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST)
Private Top Non-IIT Engineering Colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering
Here is the list of the top private non-IIT engineering colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering across India:-
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)
|
Thapar University, Patiala
Also, check:-
What are the Entrance Exams required to seek Admission for Mechanical Engineering?
The above-mentioned non-IIT colleges admit students through national, state or university-level entrance exams. The Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering offers students theory and hands-on practical experience, along with important disciplines such as strength of materials, machine design, thermodynamics, etc.
Below is the list of some of the entrance exams that are required to seek admission for Mechanical Engineering:-
|
Levels
|
Entrance Exams
|
National Level
|
|
State Level
|
|
University Level
|
What are the Career Opportunities Available after Mechanical Engineering?
For a student, choosing a proper and good college is the first major step towards building a successful engineering career. While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the highly desired institutions, India’s non-IIT Mechanical Engineering colleges also provide excellent opportunities to pursue a career in the Mechanical Engineering field. With the correct choice, skill development, and devotion, students who pursue admission to these colleges can pursue their careers in Mechanical Engineering.
Below is a list of some of the career opportunities available after Mechanical Engineering that a student can pursue:-
|
Also, check:-
- Global Connect: NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and IIM Raipur to Collaborate with Singapore for Education and Research
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's"Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honour excellence—Nominate Now!
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial