List of Top Non-IIT Engineering Colleges in India for Mechanical Engineering

Whenever a student or a parent thinks of pursuing an engineering education in India, the topmost choice or the option that the parents and the students lean towards is the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). However, not every student or aspirant can secure a seat in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). But this is not something that the students should worry about. India has multiple renowned non-IIT engineering colleges that offer excellent education, top-notch infrastructure, experienced faculty, and good placement opportunities. Mechanical Engineering is one of the most popular engineering disciplines and is also known for its high cutoff ranges. This discipline is also known as the ‘evergreen branch’ because of its vast range of applications in industries such as aircraft, automotive, manufacturing, energy, design, and robotics. This article will walk you through the list of top non-IIT engineering colleges in India that offer specialisation in Mechanical Engineering, and other important details. Also, check:-

Healthcare While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the most sought-after institutes to pursue a career in the Mechanical Engineering field, there are multiple non-IIT colleges, state engineering universities, and private colleges that produce some skilled professionals in Mechanical Engineering. Below is the list of top government non-IIT Engineering colleges in India offering Mechanical Engineering specialisation:-