WBJEE 2025 Rank vs. Cutoff: What Scores Do You Need For Your Dream College?

This article will help you compare the WBJEE 2024 closing ranks with the expected WBJEE 2025 opening ranks. Additionally, it will also help you understand what factors the cutoffs of the exams are based on.

Aug 27, 2025, 18:41 IST
Every WBJEE aspirant dreams of securing admission into one of the top engineering colleges of West Bengal, but one common doubt always remains, ‘’ What rank is enough to get into a good college?” This is where understanding the difference between WBJEE Rank vs. Cutoff is very important.

The cutoff marks for a test represent the minimal scores required for admission to a specific course or college, whereas the rank attained in an exam shows the place a student achieved among the lakhs of people who took the exam. Understanding the distinctions between them enables the candidate to choose which universities they can realistically apply to and target during the counselling process. Since the cutoff of the WBJEE exam varies every year, depending upon the factors like:-

  • Number of candidates
  • Number of seats available
  • Previous year cutoff trends, etc.

Whether the student is aiming for the government universities or the private institutions, understanding the difference between the WBJEE Rank vs. Cutoff will help the candidate make their choice in an easier way.

Cutoff analysis becomes more important when students compare their performance to previous cutoff patterns, rather than simply waiting for the cutoff to be revealed. The WBJEE 2025 predicted cutoffs provide hopefuls with a road map for planning their counselling options, whereas the participating universities' 2024 opening and closing ranks serve as a baseline for understanding admission patterns.

Because cutoffs change each year based on exam difficulty and category reservations, studying the prior year's trends helps candidates set realistic expectations. By comparing the WBJEE 2025 Expected Cutoffs to the 2024 closing ranks, candidates can quickly determine which universities remain highly competitive and which may provide slightly more flexible entry options.

Below is a table drawing a comparison with the closing rank of WBJEE 2024 and the WBJEE 2025 expected rank, distinguishing the colleges and the various branches offered by them:-

Institute Name

Branch

Closing Rank 2024

Expected Opening Rank 2025

Jadavpur University

Civil Engineering

1915

700-900

Power Engineering

1272

800-1000

Chemical Engineering

1327

600-900

Pharmaceutical Technology

4505

1500- 2000

Computer Science & Engineering

237

100-150

Metallurgical Engineering

816

500-600

Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering

280

100-140

Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata

Chemical Engineering

12832

1500- 1700

Computer Science & Engineering

3585

600-900

Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning)

4487

200- 700

Electronics & Communication Engineering

8851

1000- 1200

Information Technology

5044

1500-1600

University of Calcutta

Jute & Fibre Technology

7067

3000-3500

Optics & Optoelectronics

1464

1000-2000

Electronics & Communication Engineering

1392

1600-1800

Polymer Science & Technology

2368

900-1500

Electrical Engineering

1162

600-900

Instrumentation Engineering

1261

700-800

Information Technology

1195

650- 900

(Disclaimer:- The opening ranks given above are expected ranks based on the 2024 opening rank trends; the official authorities are yet to announce the WBJEE 2025 Opening and Closing ranks of the students.)

