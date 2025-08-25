JAM 2026: Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay is the official conducting body of the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) for the academic year 2026-27. The official website of the JAM 2026 has released the admission procedure and the Seat Intake for each participating IIT, distributed subject-wise, which includes:

The JAM 2026 will offer admission to 3000 seats in the 22 participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and over 2000 seats for the postgraduate courses in the resulting sharing institutes of the JAM 2026, which include institutes as follows:-

The JAM 2026 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two sessions. And the registration for the JAM 2026 will commence on September 5. 2025 and will conclude on October 12, 2025 . The admit cards for the JAM 2026 will be made available from J anuary 5, 2026 , until the day of the examination.

Below is the step-by-step guide for the candidate to read through for them to fill in the details carefully, avoiding any kind of mistake:-

To be able to register successfully for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 exam, the candidate must carefully read the instructions for filling in the application form. It is essential that the candidate fills the form correctly, because during the admission process, verification of documents and details or physical verification if any kind of discrepancy is found that may lead to the cancellation of the candidature of the candidate.

What is the Application Process of the JAM 2026?

The students are advised to ensure that they carefully read through the instructions given in the information brochure available on the official website to avoid making any kind of mistake.

After all the steps have been carefully completed and filled the last step is to pay the application fee.

The candidates will have to apply through the JOAPS portal

What is the Seat Intake of JAM 2026?

The JAM 2026 seat intake will give you the details of the number of seats available at the participating Indian Institutes of Technology and the result-sharing institutes, which offer admissions to their postgraduate programs, such as Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., Master of Science, etc. The seat intake of the institute is normally provided by the IIT JAM authorities to give the participating students a detailed picture of the institutes and subject-specific seat availability, which is dependent upon key factors.

Understanding the seat intake of the institutes is essential for the students appearing for the exam to help them shortlist colleges, set realistic preferences during the counselling process and plan their preparation accordingly.

The following is the seat intake for the JAM 2026 test papers in the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):

Economics (EN)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in economics:-

Institute Name Course Total Seat Intake IIT Delhi M.Sc. in Economics 25 IIT Kanpur M.Sc. in Economics 24 IIT Roorkee M.Sc. in Economics 33

Geology (GG)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in geology:-

Institutes Courses Total Seat Intake IIT Bombay M.Sc. in Applied Geology 38 IIT Bhubaneshwar Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology 25 Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere and Ocean Sciences 12 IIT Kharagpur Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology 38 Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics 15 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology 66 IIT Roorkee M.Sc. in Applied Geology 19

Mathematics Statistics (MS)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in mathematics and statistics:-

Institutes Courses Total Seat Intake IIT Tirupati M.Sc. in Mathematics and Statistics 5 IIT Kanpur M.Sc. in Statistics 62 M.Sc. in Economics 16 IIT Bombay M.Sc. in Operations Research 8 M.Sc. in Statistics 48

Biotechnology (BT)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in biotechnology:-

Institutes Courses Total Seat Intake IIT Bombay M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering 3 M.Sc. in Biotechnology 35 IIT Dharwad M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine 15 IIT Delhi M.Sc. in Biological Sciences 11 IIT Indore M.Sc. in Biotechnology 15 IIT Roorkee M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering 35

Chemistry (CY)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in Chemistry:-

Institutes Courses Total Seat Intake IIT Bhilai M.Sc. in Chemistry 25 IIT Bombay M.Sc. in Chemistry 57 M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering 9 M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering 5 IIT Bhubaneshwar Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry 25 IIT Delhi M.Sc. in Chemistry 68 M.Sc. in Biological Sciences 9 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad M.Sc. in Chemistry 66 IIT Dharwad M.Sc. in Chemistry 15 IIT Guwahati M.Sc. in Chemistry 60 IIT Gandhinagar M.Sc. in Chemistry 45 IIT Indore M.Sc. in Chemistry 30 IIT Hyderabad M.Sc. in Chemistry 40 IIT Jammu M.Sc. in Chemistry 20 IIT Jodhpur M.Sc. in Chemistry 30 M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering 13 IIT Kanpur M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Chemistry 20 M.Sc. in Chemistry 49 IIT Kharagpur Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry 57 IIT Mandi M.Sc. in Chemistry 15 IIT Madras M.Sc. in Chemistry 67 IIT Patna M.Sc. in Chemistry 25 Integrated M.Sc.- PhD Dual Degree in Chemistry 5 IIT Palakkad M.Sc. in Chemistry 21 IIT Ropar M.Sc. in Chemistry 25 IIT Tirupati M.Sc. in Chemistry 25 IIT Roorkee M.Sc. in Chemistry 44 IIT (BHU) Varanasi M.Sc. in Chemistry 25

