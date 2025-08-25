WBJEE 2025 Results Announced

JAM 2026: Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 is the first step towards admission to a postgraduate program at the renowned IITs and IISc, and other institutes. This page discusses the JAM 2026 seat intake, application process and other important information to assist the applicants better.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 25, 2025, 10:53 IST
JAM 2026 Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)
JAM 2026 Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay is the official conducting body of the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) for the academic year 2026-27. The official website of the JAM 2026 has released the admission procedure and the Seat Intake for each participating IIT, distributed subject-wise, which includes:

  • Biotechnology
  • Mathematics
  • Mathematical Statistics
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Economics 
  • Geology

The JAM 2026 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two sessions. And the registration for the JAM 2026 will commence on September 5. 2025 and will conclude on October 12, 2025. The admit cards for the JAM 2026 will be made available from January 5, 2026, until the day of the examination.

The JAM 2026 will offer admission to 3000 seats in the 22 participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and over 2000 seats for the postgraduate courses in the resulting sharing institutes of the JAM 2026, which include institutes as follows:- 

  • Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  • IISET Shibupur
  • CFTIS
  • National Institutes of Technology
  • IISER Pune
  • IISER Bhopal
  • IIPE
  • DIAT
  • JNCSAR
  • SILET

Also, check:-

What is the Application Process of the JAM 2026?

To be able to register successfully for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 exam, the candidate must carefully read the instructions for filling in the application form. It is essential that the candidate fills the form correctly, because during the admission process, verification of documents and details or physical verification if any kind of discrepancy is found that may lead to the cancellation of the candidature of the candidate.

Below is the step-by-step guide for the candidate to read through for them to fill in the details carefully, avoiding any kind of mistake:-

  • The candidate will have to create an ID by providing their name, a valid mobile number and a valid email address.
  • After logging in with the Enrollment ID and OTP
  • The next step is to apply for the examination of their choice of paper, either one paper or two papers.
  • The next step is to upload the photograph, their signature according to the requirements for the photograph and signature as provided in the information brochure.
  • The candidate will have to provide their class 10th and class 12th marksheet and certificate in the relevant subject from a recognised board.
  • The next step is to fill in the choice of exam city from the provided list in the information brochure. The candidate will have to at least give three city choices.
  • If any candidate belongs to a reserved category, they will have to provide a category certificate issued by a competent authority.
  • After all the steps have been carefully completed and filled the last step is to pay the application fee.

The students are advised to ensure that they carefully read through the instructions given in the information brochure available on the official website to avoid making any kind of mistake.

Also, check:-

What is the Seat Intake of JAM 2026?

The JAM 2026 seat intake will give you the details of the number of seats available at the participating Indian Institutes of Technology and the result-sharing institutes, which offer admissions to their postgraduate programs, such as Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., Master of Science, etc. The seat intake of the institute is normally provided by the IIT JAM authorities to give the participating students a detailed picture of the institutes and subject-specific seat availability, which is dependent upon key factors.

Understanding the seat intake of the institutes is essential for the students appearing for the exam to help them shortlist colleges, set realistic preferences during the counselling process and plan their preparation accordingly.

The following is the seat intake for the JAM 2026 test papers in the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):

Economics (EN)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in economics:-

Institute Name

Course

Total Seat Intake

IIT Delhi

M.Sc. in Economics

25

IIT Kanpur

M.Sc. in Economics

24

IIT Roorkee

M.Sc. in Economics

33

(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)

Geology (GG)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in geology:-

Institutes

Courses

Total Seat Intake

IIT Bombay

M.Sc. in Applied Geology

38

IIT Bhubaneshwar

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology

25

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere and Ocean Sciences

12

IIT Kharagpur

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology

38

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics

15

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology

66

IIT Roorkee

M.Sc. in Applied Geology

19

(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)

Mathematics Statistics (MS)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in mathematics and statistics:-

Institutes 

Courses

Total Seat Intake

IIT Tirupati

M.Sc. in Mathematics and Statistics

5

IIT Kanpur

M.Sc. in Statistics

62

M.Sc. in Economics

16

IIT Bombay

M.Sc. in Operations Research

8

M.Sc. in Statistics

48

(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)

Biotechnology (BT)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in biotechnology:-

Institutes 

Courses

Total Seat Intake

IIT Bombay

M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

3

M.Sc. in Biotechnology

35

IIT Dharwad

M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine

15

IIT Delhi

M.Sc. in Biological Sciences

11

IIT Indore

M.Sc. in Biotechnology

15

IIT Roorkee

M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering

35

(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)

Chemistry (CY)

Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in Chemistry:-

Institutes 

Courses

Total Seat Intake

IIT Bhilai

M.Sc. in Chemistry

25

IIT Bombay

M.Sc. in Chemistry

57

M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering

9

M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering

5

IIT Bhubaneshwar

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry

25

IIT Delhi

M.Sc. in Chemistry

68

M.Sc. in Biological Sciences

9

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

M.Sc. in Chemistry

66

IIT Dharwad

M.Sc. in Chemistry

15

IIT Guwahati

M.Sc. in Chemistry

60

IIT Gandhinagar

M.Sc. in Chemistry

45

IIT Indore

M.Sc. in Chemistry

30

IIT Hyderabad

M.Sc. in Chemistry

40

IIT Jammu

M.Sc. in Chemistry

20

IIT Jodhpur

M.Sc. in Chemistry

30

M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering

13

IIT Kanpur

M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Chemistry

20

M.Sc. in Chemistry

49

IIT Kharagpur

Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry

57

IIT Mandi

M.Sc. in Chemistry

15

IIT Madras

M.Sc. in Chemistry

67

IIT Patna

M.Sc. in Chemistry

25

Integrated M.Sc.- PhD Dual Degree

in Chemistry

5

IIT Palakkad

M.Sc. in Chemistry

21

IIT Ropar

M.Sc. in Chemistry

25

IIT Tirupati

M.Sc. in Chemistry

25

IIT Roorkee

M.Sc. in Chemistry

44

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

M.Sc. in Chemistry

25

(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories