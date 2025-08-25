JAM 2026: Seat Intake, Application Procedure and other details (Application to Start on September 5, 2025)

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay is the official conducting body of the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) for the academic year 2026-27. The official website of the JAM 2026 has released the admission procedure and the Seat Intake for each participating IIT, distributed subject-wise, which includes:
- Biotechnology
- Mathematics
- Mathematical Statistics
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Economics
- Geology
The JAM 2026 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two sessions. And the registration for the JAM 2026 will commence on September 5. 2025 and will conclude on October 12, 2025. The admit cards for the JAM 2026 will be made available from January 5, 2026, until the day of the examination.
The JAM 2026 will offer admission to 3000 seats in the 22 participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and over 2000 seats for the postgraduate courses in the resulting sharing institutes of the JAM 2026, which include institutes as follows:-
|
What is the Application Process of the JAM 2026?
To be able to register successfully for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 exam, the candidate must carefully read the instructions for filling in the application form. It is essential that the candidate fills the form correctly, because during the admission process, verification of documents and details or physical verification if any kind of discrepancy is found that may lead to the cancellation of the candidature of the candidate.
Below is the step-by-step guide for the candidate to read through for them to fill in the details carefully, avoiding any kind of mistake:-
|
The students are advised to ensure that they carefully read through the instructions given in the information brochure available on the official website to avoid making any kind of mistake.
What is the Seat Intake of JAM 2026?
The JAM 2026 seat intake will give you the details of the number of seats available at the participating Indian Institutes of Technology and the result-sharing institutes, which offer admissions to their postgraduate programs, such as Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., Master of Science, etc. The seat intake of the institute is normally provided by the IIT JAM authorities to give the participating students a detailed picture of the institutes and subject-specific seat availability, which is dependent upon key factors.
Understanding the seat intake of the institutes is essential for the students appearing for the exam to help them shortlist colleges, set realistic preferences during the counselling process and plan their preparation accordingly.
The following is the seat intake for the JAM 2026 test papers in the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):
Economics (EN)
Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in economics:-
|
Institute Name
|
Course
|
Total Seat Intake
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Economics
|
25
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc. in Economics
|
24
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Economics
|
33
(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)
Geology (GG)
Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in geology:-
|
Institutes
|
Courses
|
Total Seat Intake
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Applied Geology
|
38
|
IIT Bhubaneshwar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology
|
25
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Atmosphere and Ocean Sciences
|
12
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geology
|
38
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Geophysics
|
15
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
M.Sc.(Tech.) in Applied Geology
|
66
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Applied Geology
|
19
(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)
Mathematics Statistics (MS)
Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in mathematics and statistics:-
|
Institutes
|
Courses
|
Total Seat Intake
|
IIT Tirupati
|
M.Sc. in Mathematics and Statistics
|
5
|
M.Sc. in Statistics
|
62
|
M.Sc. in Economics
|
16
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Operations Research
|
8
|
M.Sc. in Statistics
|
48
(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)
Biotechnology (BT)
Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in biotechnology:-
|
Institutes
|
Courses
|
Total Seat Intake
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
3
|
M.Sc. in Biotechnology
|
35
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Molecular Medicine
|
15
|
M.Sc. in Biological Sciences
|
11
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Biotechnology
|
15
|
M.Sc. in Bioscience and Bioengineering
|
35
(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)
Chemistry (CY)
Here is the list of seat intake of the Indian Institutes of Technology for the postgraduate course in Chemistry:-
|
Institutes
|
Courses
|
Total Seat Intake
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
25
|
IIT Bombay
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
57
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Energy Science and Engineering
|
9
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering
|
5
|
IIT Bhubaneshwar
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry
|
25
|
IIT Delhi
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
68
|
M.Sc. in Biological Sciences
|
9
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
66
|
IIT Dharwad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
15
|
IIT Guwahati
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
60
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
45
|
IIT Indore
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
30
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
40
|
IIT Jammu
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
20
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
30
|
M.Sc.‐ M.Tech. Dual Degree in Chemistry and Materials Engineering
|
13
|
IIT Kanpur
|
M.Sc.‐Ph.D.Dual Degree in Chemistry
|
20
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
49
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Joint M.Sc.‐ Ph.D. in Chemistry
|
57
|
IIT Mandi
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
15
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
67
|
IIT Patna
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
25
|
Integrated M.Sc.- PhD Dual Degree
in Chemistry
|
5
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
21
|
IIT Ropar
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
25
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
25
|
IIT Roorkee
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
44
|
M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
25
(The table has been taken from the official information brochure of the JAM 2026 exam available on the official website.)
