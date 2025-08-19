NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today

IIM Bangalore PGPEM 2026: Check Admission Process, Important Dates and Other Details

This article will help you with the information about the admission process, required documents during the application registration, important dates, and eligibility criteria for admission to the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management being offered by IIM Bangalore.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 19, 2025, 16:35 IST
IIM Bangalore PGPEM 2026 Check Admission Process, Important Dates and Other Details
IIM Bangalore PGPEM 2026 Check Admission Process, Important Dates and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, offers a Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management, designed for mid-level and senior executives with at least six years of work experience following graduation. This PGPEM program was first launched in the year 1998, and is a very competitive program and is offered on weekends to accommodate students who wish to pursue this course while keeping their jobs.

The PGPEM program’s goal is to enhance participants’ strong functional knowledge and experience with modern management skills, and prepare the students to handle larger responsibilities in a liberalised and globalised economy. The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management is often for a duration of two and five years. This course's duration depends on the student’s preferred level of flexibility. The PGPEM program provides a wide variety of management topics, including finance, operations, human resources, marketing, strategy, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Key Highlights of PGPEM 2026:-

Below are the key highlights for the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) for admissions to the 2026 batch for those candidates who are interested in pursuing this course while being a working professional:-

PGPEM 2026

Round 1

Round 2

Starting Application Registration

July 21, 2025

October 10, 2025

Closing of Application Registration

October 8, 2025

January 20, 2026

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

February 1, 2026

Application Fee

Rs. 1500

Rs. 1500

Interview Dates

November 8-9, 2025

February 14-15, 2026

Offers and Waitlist

November 20, 2025

February 25, 2026

Acceptance of the Offer Letter

December 5, 2025

March 10, 2026

Withdrawal of Offer Letter

December 11, 2025

March 16, 2026

(This table has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.)

What is the Admission Process and Eligibility Criteria for PGPEM 2026 offered by IIMB?

The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) is being offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is a two-year weekend program for working professionals that leads to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, has provided certain eligibility criteria and an admission process for the candidates to qualify if they are desirous of pursuing the PGPEM course at IIM Bangalore.

Below is the list of the eligibility criteria for the candidates to qualify if they want to pursue the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-

  • A candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and must have scored at least 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

  • Those candidates who belong to the reserved category, like PwD, ST, SC, must have at least secured 45% marks or its equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

  • A candidate needs a minimum of 6 years of work experience as of March 31, 2026, following the completion of their graduation.

  • A candidate who has done part-time work or internships, whether paid or unpaid, during a course of study, will not be considered eligible for work experience.

  • A candidate who has a valid score of CAT, GMAT, IIMB, or GRE will be valid from the date of submission of the application.

Also, check:-

Admission Process for Admission to PGPEM 2026:-

The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management will accept applications from those candidates who have completed their graduation and have at least six years of work experience. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will be offering admission to the PGPEM course by accepting the scores obtained in the CAT, GRE, GMAT, and IIMB scores. The candidates are also required to submit a set of required lists of documents while filling out the application form.

Below is the breakdown of the test scores that will be considered during the admission process of the candidates to the PGPEM course being offered by IIM Bangalore:-

Exam

Particulars

CAT

Candidates who intend to apply through CAT must declare on the CAT 2025 application form that they want to apply for PGPEM at IIMB.

For those individuals, the CAT 2025 results made available to IIMB will be used to evaluate the PGPEM Round-2 application.

GMAT

For those candidates applying to the IIMB PGPEM program, the code for the PGPEM course through the GMAT is Q9HKK-32. The candidate has to send their score directly to IIMB. This procedure is required. 

The candidates' GMAC score records for the GMAT will be utilised for verification, and the candidates are also required to send the official scorecard with the application.

GRE

For those candidates who are applying to the PGPEM program with the marks obtained in the GRE, the code for the GRE paper for the course is 1681. The candidate has to send their score directly to IIMB.

The candidate's authentic ETS score record (for the GRE) will be used for verification. The candidates are also required to send the official scorecard with the application.

Candidates must remember that the GMAT or GRE exam that has been attempted from home will not be accepted for PGPEM 2026-28.

IIMB Test

Those candidates who are applying for admission to the PGPEM course through the IIMB Test, this test will be conducted twice a year. Once on October 12, 2025, and the other on February 1, 2026.

For those candidates who will take the IIMB tests to seek admission to the PGPEM course, they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1200 (non-refundable) in addition to the application fee they will pay.

Also, check:- 

List of Required Documents for Application Registration of PGPEM 2026:-

Here is the list of the required documents for the application registration for admission to PGPEM for the 2026-28 academic year:-

  • A candidate will have to provide a class 10th certificate and marksheet in any discipline from a recognised board.

  • A candidate will have to provide a Class 12th certificate and marksheet in any discipline from a recognised board. 

  • A candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

  • A candidate will provide the scorecard of the GMAT or GRE, whichever is applicable.

  • A candidate will have to provide a statement of purpose concerning their achievements and their future goals.

  • A candidate will have to provide either a work experience letter or a first and last payslip, which will indicate their date of joining.

  • If a candidate belongs to any reserved category, like SC, ST, OBC or PwD, they will have to provide a certificate for the same.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories