IIM Bangalore PGPEM 2026: Check Admission Process, Important Dates and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, offers a Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management, designed for mid-level and senior executives with at least six years of work experience following graduation. This PGPEM program was first launched in the year 1998, and is a very competitive program and is offered on weekends to accommodate students who wish to pursue this course while keeping their jobs. The PGPEM program’s goal is to enhance participants’ strong functional knowledge and experience with modern management skills, and prepare the students to handle larger responsibilities in a liberalised and globalised economy. The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management is often for a duration of two and five years. This course's duration depends on the student’s preferred level of flexibility. The PGPEM program provides a wide variety of management topics, including finance, operations, human resources, marketing, strategy, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Key Highlights of PGPEM 2026:- Below are the key highlights for the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) for admissions to the 2026 batch for those candidates who are interested in pursuing this course while being a working professional:-

PGPEM 2026 Round 1 Round 2 Starting Application Registration July 21, 2025 October 10, 2025 Closing of Application Registration October 8, 2025 January 20, 2026 Exam Date October 12, 2025 February 1, 2026 Application Fee Rs. 1500 Rs. 1500 Interview Dates November 8-9, 2025 February 14-15, 2026 Offers and Waitlist November 20, 2025 February 25, 2026 Acceptance of the Offer Letter December 5, 2025 March 10, 2026 Withdrawal of Offer Letter December 11, 2025 March 16, 2026 (This table has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.)

What is the Admission Process and Eligibility Criteria for PGPEM 2026 offered by IIMB? The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) is being offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is a two-year weekend program for working professionals that leads to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, has provided certain eligibility criteria and an admission process for the candidates to qualify if they are desirous of pursuing the PGPEM course at IIM Bangalore. Below is the list of the eligibility criteria for the candidates to qualify if they want to pursue the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-