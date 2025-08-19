IIM Bangalore PGPEM 2026: Check Admission Process, Important Dates and Other Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, offers a Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management, designed for mid-level and senior executives with at least six years of work experience following graduation. This PGPEM program was first launched in the year 1998, and is a very competitive program and is offered on weekends to accommodate students who wish to pursue this course while keeping their jobs.
The PGPEM program’s goal is to enhance participants’ strong functional knowledge and experience with modern management skills, and prepare the students to handle larger responsibilities in a liberalised and globalised economy. The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management is often for a duration of two and five years. This course's duration depends on the student’s preferred level of flexibility. The PGPEM program provides a wide variety of management topics, including finance, operations, human resources, marketing, strategy, entrepreneurship and leadership.
Key Highlights of PGPEM 2026:-
Below are the key highlights for the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) for admissions to the 2026 batch for those candidates who are interested in pursuing this course while being a working professional:-
|
PGPEM 2026
|
Round 1
|
Round 2
|
Starting Application Registration
|
July 21, 2025
|
October 10, 2025
|
Closing of Application Registration
|
October 8, 2025
|
January 20, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
October 12, 2025
|
February 1, 2026
|
Application Fee
|
Rs. 1500
|
Rs. 1500
|
Interview Dates
|
November 8-9, 2025
|
February 14-15, 2026
|
Offers and Waitlist
|
November 20, 2025
|
February 25, 2026
|
Acceptance of the Offer Letter
|
December 5, 2025
|
March 10, 2026
|
Withdrawal of Offer Letter
|
December 11, 2025
|
March 16, 2026
(This table has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.)
What is the Admission Process and Eligibility Criteria for PGPEM 2026 offered by IIMB?
The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) is being offered at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is a two-year weekend program for working professionals that leads to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, has provided certain eligibility criteria and an admission process for the candidates to qualify if they are desirous of pursuing the PGPEM course at IIM Bangalore.
Below is the list of the eligibility criteria for the candidates to qualify if they want to pursue the Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore:-
|
|
|
|
|
Also, check:-
Admission Process for Admission to PGPEM 2026:-
The Postgraduate Program in Enterprise Management will accept applications from those candidates who have completed their graduation and have at least six years of work experience. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will be offering admission to the PGPEM course by accepting the scores obtained in the CAT, GRE, GMAT, and IIMB scores. The candidates are also required to submit a set of required lists of documents while filling out the application form.
Below is the breakdown of the test scores that will be considered during the admission process of the candidates to the PGPEM course being offered by IIM Bangalore:-
|
Exam
|
Particulars
|
Candidates who intend to apply through CAT must declare on the CAT 2025 application form that they want to apply for PGPEM at IIMB.
|
For those individuals, the CAT 2025 results made available to IIMB will be used to evaluate the PGPEM Round-2 application.
|
GMAT
|
For those candidates applying to the IIMB PGPEM program, the code for the PGPEM course through the GMAT is Q9HKK-32. The candidate has to send their score directly to IIMB. This procedure is required.
|
The candidates' GMAC score records for the GMAT will be utilised for verification, and the candidates are also required to send the official scorecard with the application.
|
GRE
|
For those candidates who are applying to the PGPEM program with the marks obtained in the GRE, the code for the GRE paper for the course is 1681. The candidate has to send their score directly to IIMB.
|
The candidate's authentic ETS score record (for the GRE) will be used for verification. The candidates are also required to send the official scorecard with the application.
|
Candidates must remember that the GMAT or GRE exam that has been attempted from home will not be accepted for PGPEM 2026-28.
|
IIMB Test
|
Those candidates who are applying for admission to the PGPEM course through the IIMB Test, this test will be conducted twice a year. Once on October 12, 2025, and the other on February 1, 2026.
|
For those candidates who will take the IIMB tests to seek admission to the PGPEM course, they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1200 (non-refundable) in addition to the application fee they will pay.
Also, check:-
List of Required Documents for Application Registration of PGPEM 2026:-
Here is the list of the required documents for the application registration for admission to PGPEM for the 2026-28 academic year:-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Also, check:-
- Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial