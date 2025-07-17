Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details

If you’re planning to pursue an MBA in 2026, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most important national-level entrance exams to consider. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, and XAT is accepted by over 250+ famous MBA colleges across India. These colleges offer diverse management programs in areas like Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and more. Understanding which institutes accept XAT scores, the admission process, and the eligibility criteria can help you make informed decisions while applying for admission to MBA courses offered by various colleges across India. This article will discuss a list of top MBA colleges accepting admission through XAT scores, along with other key details you need to know.

What are the registration dates for the XAT 2026 exam? The official authority conducting the XAT 2026 exam has rolled out the important dates for registration and the exam dates. The XAT exam is a national-level entrance exam offering admission to various renowned MBA colleges and institutes across India. Below are some of the important dates for those of you who prepare to appear in the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026:-