Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details

If you’re planning to pursue an MBA in 2026, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most important national-level entrance exams to consider. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, and XAT is accepted by over 250+ famous MBA colleges across India.
These colleges offer diverse management programs in areas like Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and more. Understanding which institutes accept XAT scores, the admission process, and the eligibility criteria can help you make informed decisions while applying for admission to MBA courses offered by various colleges across India.
This article will discuss a list of top MBA colleges accepting admission through XAT scores, along with other key details you need to know.
What are the registration dates for the XAT 2026 exam?
The official authority conducting the XAT 2026 exam has rolled out the important dates for registration and the exam dates. The XAT exam is a national-level entrance exam offering admission to various renowned MBA colleges and institutes across India. Below are some of the important dates for those of you who prepare to appear in the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026:-
|
Dates
|
Events
|
July 10, 2025
|
Online registration started
|
December 5, 2025
|
Online registration concluded
|
December 20, 2025
|
Admit card Download date
|
January 4, 2026
|
XAT Exam date
List of Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur and offers admission to management programs, and it will test you on Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. There are more than 250 MBA colleges which offer admission to MBA courses by accepting the XAT scores.
We have prepared for you a list of the top MBA Colleges in India which offer admission to their MBA courses by accepting the marks of XAT scores:-
|
List of Colleges
|
ABBS School of Management
|
Badruka School Of Management
|
Doon Business School(DBS Global University)
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil B-School
|
Goa Business School, Goa University
|
IIHMR University
What is the Registration Process for the XAT 2026 exam?
The Journey to secure admission through XAT begins when you fill in your credentials and all other important details carefully. The registration process for the XAT 2026 has started from July 10, 2025 and will conclude on December 5, 2025. Below is the list of the registration process for you to follow carefully to appear in the XAT 2026 exam:-
|
XAT 2026 provides an excellent pathway to top MBA colleges across India. Whether you’re aiming for the elite XLRI Jamshedpur or other renowned institutes, a strong XAT score can become your ticket to success. Keep an eye on the deadlines, prepare well for the tests and interviews, and explore your options.
