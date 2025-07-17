Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

This article will give you information about the important registration dates for the XAT 2026 exam. Additionally, it will also help you give information about the list of top MBA colleges offering admissions and the step-by-step registration process.

Jul 17, 2025, 18:48 IST
If you’re planning to pursue an MBA in 2026, the  Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most important national-level entrance exams to consider. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, and XAT is accepted by over 250+ famous MBA colleges across India. 

These colleges offer diverse management programs in areas like Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and more. Understanding which institutes accept  XAT scores, the admission process, and the eligibility criteria can help you make informed decisions while applying for admission to MBA courses offered by various colleges across India.

This article will discuss a list of top MBA colleges accepting admission through XAT scores, along with other key details you need to know.

What are the registration dates for the XAT 2026 exam?

The official authority conducting the XAT 2026 exam has rolled out the important dates for registration and the exam dates. The XAT exam is a national-level entrance exam offering admission to various renowned MBA colleges and institutes across India. Below are some of the important dates for those of you who prepare to appear in the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026:-

Dates

Events

July 10, 2025

Online registration started

December 5, 2025

Online registration concluded

December 20, 2025

Admit card Download date

January 4, 2026

XAT Exam date

List of Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur and offers admission to management programs, and it will test you on Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. There are more than 250 MBA colleges which offer admission to MBA courses by accepting the XAT scores.

We have prepared for you a list of the top MBA Colleges in India which offer admission to their MBA courses by accepting the marks of XAT scores:-

What is the Registration Process for the XAT 2026 exam?

The Journey to secure admission through XAT begins when you fill in your credentials and all other important details carefully. The registration process for the XAT 2026 has started from July 10, 2025 and will conclude on December 5, 2025. Below is the list of the registration process for you to follow carefully to appear in the XAT 2026 exam:-

  • Step 1:- The candidate has to register themselves on the official portal with a valid email and phone number. 
  • Step 2:- The candidates have to fill in their details in the online application form carefully, as they will not be allowed to make changes after finally submitting their form.
  • Step 3:- The candidate has to fill in their parents' names, which should be spelt correctly and should match the certificates, marksheets, and identity proof, as any change or alteration may disqualify the candidature.
  • Step 4:- The candidates have to fill in their work experience details and academic details in the application form.
  • Step 5:- The candidates have to choose the XLRI program for which they seek admission, either through the XAT or through GMAT.
  • Step 6:- The candidate has to fill in their XAT Test city preference in this step. Candidates are advised to fill in at least two city preferences, and they are advised to choose a city that is closer to their city of residence. Final authority lies with the xat autotrity to allot the test city centre.
  • Step 7:-  The candidates have to upload scanned documents, photos and signature as specified in the guidelines.
  • Step 8:- This step requires the candidates to preview the application form filled out by the candidates and verify the details, before finally submitting.
  • Step 9:- The candidates are advised to modify any details they find a mistake in, as this will be the only time for modification, and then submit.
  • Step 10:- The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2200/- and proceed with the payment, and then finally submit.

XAT 2026 provides an excellent pathway to top MBA colleges across India. Whether you’re aiming for the elite XLRI Jamshedpur or other renowned institutes, a strong XAT score can become your ticket to success. Keep an eye on the deadlines, prepare well for the tests and interviews, and explore your options.

