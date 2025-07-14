Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

This page highlights CUET UG universities that provide a wide range of programs to students who score between 80 and 90 percent on the exam. It also covers the qualifying standards and admission process, as well as a study of the various admission criteria utilized by different colleges to admit students to undergraduate programs.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 14, 2025, 18:27 IST
CUET Colleges Offering Admission at 80-90 per cent

Applicants for undergraduate programs take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission to top colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the CUET to applicants to central and participating universities. Interested students can apply for the admission exam through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is recommended that applicants preparing for the exam look at a list of universities with admission rates of 80-90%.

The city intimation slip was released by the National Testing Agency on May 7, 2025. The NTA, in its revised notification, has updated the examination dates for the undergraduate program. Earlier, the CUET (UG) exam was to be conducted from May 8, 2025, now, was conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025The National Testing Agency has announced that the CUET UG 2025 resukts were declared on July 4, 2025.

As students await the results and answer keys, they should learn more about the institutions that grant admission to the various programs and courses offered by participating universities. This article discusses institutions that accept 80-90 percent grades and give admission to a variety of disciplines.

List of CUET UG Colleges which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:- Key Highlights

The NTA was scheduled for the CUET UG exam from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The window for application registration will be from March 1 to March 22, 2025. The CUET cut-offs for the institutions that accept admissions through the exam will be announced shortly. This article contains an extensive list of colleges that admit applicants in the 80-90% range for undergraduate degrees.

Many students ask if they can get into premier institutions with CUET UG scores ranging from 80 to 89 percent. Because of the heightened competitiveness for tests, universities view the CUET score as a significant admission factor. A score of 80-89 percent often allows admission to major government, state, and private universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, B.R. Ambedkar University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and others. However, the university often determines the CUET Cutoff for its various programs.

Given below is a list of the universities which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:-

College of Vocational Studies
Maharaja Agrasen College
Sri Venkateshwara College

Colleges Offering Admission at 80 90 Percent

Banaras Hindu University

Located in Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University is a globally recognised academic institution. The renowned nationalist leader Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya established this creative and ingenious institution in 1916 in close collaboration with notable individuals such as Dr. Annie Besant, who saw it as the institution of India. 

Given below is a summary of the courses and the eligibility for the courses that Banaras Hindu University offers to applicants who score in the 80–90 per cent range:- 

Courses 
Eligibility criteria
B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences
  • The candidate should have passed the 12th with 50% marks from a recognised board.
  • The candidate's age should not exceed 22 years of age.
B.A. LL.B
  • The candidate should have passed 12th with 50% (UR category), 45% (OBCs) and 40% (SCs/STs).
B.A.(Hons.) Arts
  • The candidate should have passed the 12th with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised board.
  • The candidate's age should not exceed 22 years of age.
B.Com.(Hons.) / B.Com.(Hons.) -FMM
  • The candidate should have passed 12th with the subjects Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, and Computer Science with a minimum of 50% marks.
  • The candidate's age should not exceed 22 years of age.
  • The candidate should have passed the class with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics with English with a minimum of 50% marks. 
  • The candidate should be no less than 17 years old and no more than 55 years old. 
BSc(Hons.) Agriculture
  • The candidate should have passed 12th with the subjects physics, chemistry, biology or mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks.
  • The candidate should not be less than 16 years old or more than 25 years old.

University of Allahabad

For more than a century, the University of Allahabad has held a distinguished position among Indian universities. After Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras Universities, it is the fourth oldest university in India, having been founded on September 23, 1887.

Given below is a list of all the courses that are available to candidates who score in the 80–90 per cent range on the CUET exam and their eligibility criteria:-

Courses
Eligibility Criteria
B. Voc. (Food Processing and Technology)
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th with the science stream with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/and Mathematics
BA Media Studies
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
BA LLB (Hons)
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The minimum marks scored by the general category is 45%, 42% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST
B.A.- Political Science, Psychology, Ancient History
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
B.A.- Political Science, Geography, Ancient History
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The candidate should have Geography or Science as their subject.
B.A.- Political Science Defence Std. Anthropology
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.

Delhi University

The University of Delhi is one of the nation's top universities, with a long history and widespread recognition for its top academic standards, wide range of educational offerings, esteemed faculty, notable alumni, various extracurricular activities, and state-of-the-art facilities.   Its motto, 'Nishtha Dhriti Satyam निष्ठा धृति सत्यम्' (Dedication, Steadfastness and Truth), reflects its long-term dedication to nation-building and unwavering adherence to universal human principles.

Given below is the list of the courses that are available to candidates who score 80–90 per cent of the possible scores, along with the universities that offer them and their qualifications:- 

Courses 
Colleges
Eligibility Criteria
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit. 
  • English from List A and Section III of CUET (General Test)
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A. (Hons.) English 
College of Vocational Studies
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management
College of Vocational Studies
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A.(Hons.) History
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A.(Hons.) Economics
Daulat Ram College
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, Mathematics and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A.(Hons.) Geography
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A.(Hons.) Psychology
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2
B.A. (Hons.) Social Work
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
  • The candidate should appear for the CUET exam
  • The highest CUET score will determine merit.
  • Any language from List A, two subjects from List B and any subject from either List B1 or B2

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

The Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work was the original name of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which was founded in 1936. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was the new name given to it in 1944. A significant turning point in the Institute's history occurred in 1964 when, following Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956, it was deemed to be a university. 

Given below is a list of the courses with their campus  and the course duration that the institute offers to students who meet the eligibility criteria and score in the 80–90 per cent range:-

Courses with Campus
Eligibility Criteria
Duration
B.A in Social Science- Tuljapur Campus
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The upper age limit for the Unreserved category is 20, OBC is 22, and SC/ST is 24
4 years
BA in Social Sciences- Guwahati Campus
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The upper age limit for the Unreserved category is 20, OBC is 22, and SC/ST is 24
4 years
Bachelor of Social Work - Tujapur Campus
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The upper age limit for the Unreserved category is 20, OBC is 22, and SC/ST is 24
4 years
Bachelor of Social Work – Mumbai Campus
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The upper age limit for the Unreserved category is 20, OBC is 22, and SC/ST is 24
4 years
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Analytics And Sustainability Studies- Mumbai Campus
  • The candidate should have passed class 12th in any stream from a recognised board.
  • The upper age limit for the Unreserved category is 20, OBC is 22, and SC/ST is 24
4 years 

CUET UG Examination Process

The National Testing Agency administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is required for admission to undergraduate programs at Central Universities under the Ministry of Education.

The CUET (UG) offers students across the country a streamlined enrollment process for any Central University (CU) or other collaborating schools.

Given below are the requisites of the CUET, under which the examinations and the admission process are conducted:-

  • The examination is conducted in about 33 languages and 27 subjects. The candidate can choose the preferred subject or language.
  • The candidates are required to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in the language they have opted for.
  • For any undergraduate program or programs provided by universities where entrance is determined by a general test. The candidate is required to attempt 50 out of the 60 questions.
  • The examination is conducted for 60 minutes. 
  • The examination is conducted over multiple days with two to three shifts.

CUET UG Eligibility Criteria 

To assist candidates in deciding which institution to attend, we have provided a complete list of universities and their qualifying standards. This essay will also include a quick description of the CUET UG Examination's prerequisites.

  • The candidate must be an Indian national. 
  • The candidate must have cleared class 12th in any stream of choice from a recognised board.
  • The candidate must have scored at least 50% marks in class 12th for the Unreserved category and 45%  for the reserved category.

