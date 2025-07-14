CUET Colleges Offering Admission at 80-90 per cent
Applicants for undergraduate programs take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission to top colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the CUET to applicants to central and participating universities. Interested students can apply for the admission exam through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is recommended that applicants preparing for the exam look at a list of universities with admission rates of 80-90%.
The city intimation slip was released by the National Testing Agency on May 7, 2025. The NTA, in its revised notification, has updated the examination dates for the undergraduate program. Earlier, the CUET (UG) exam was to be conducted from May 8, 2025, now, was conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025. The National Testing Agency has announced that the CUET UG 2025 resukts were declared on July 4, 2025.
As students await the results and answer keys, they should learn more about the institutions that grant admission to the various programs and courses offered by participating universities. This article discusses institutions that accept 80-90 percent grades and give admission to a variety of disciplines.
List of CUET UG Colleges which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:- Key Highlights
The NTA was scheduled for the CUET UG exam from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The window for application registration will be from March 1 to March 22, 2025. The CUET cut-offs for the institutions that accept admissions through the exam will be announced shortly. This article contains an extensive list of colleges that admit applicants in the 80-90% range for undergraduate degrees.
Many students ask if they can get into premier institutions with CUET UG scores ranging from 80 to 89 percent. Because of the heightened competitiveness for tests, universities view the CUET score as a significant admission factor. A score of 80-89 percent often allows admission to major government, state, and private universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, B.R. Ambedkar University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and others. However, the university often determines the CUET Cutoff for its various programs.
Given below is a list of the universities which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:-
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
Sri Venkateshwara College
Banaras Hindu University
Located in Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University is a globally recognised academic institution. The renowned nationalist leader Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya established this creative and ingenious institution in 1916 in close collaboration with notable individuals such as Dr. Annie Besant, who saw it as the institution of India.
Given below is a summary of the courses and the eligibility for the courses that Banaras Hindu University offers to applicants who score in the 80–90 per cent range:-
|
Courses
|
Eligibility criteria
|
B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences
|
|
B.A. LL.B
|
|
B.A.(Hons.) Arts
|
|
B.Com.(Hons.) / B.Com.(Hons.) -FMM
|
|
|
BSc(Hons.) Agriculture
|
University of Allahabad
For more than a century, the University of Allahabad has held a distinguished position among Indian universities. After Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras Universities, it is the fourth oldest university in India, having been founded on September 23, 1887.
Given below is a list of all the courses that are available to candidates who score in the 80–90 per cent range on the CUET exam and their eligibility criteria:-
|
Courses
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B. Voc. (Food Processing and Technology)
|
|
BA Media Studies
|
|
BA LLB (Hons)
|
|
B.A.- Political Science, Psychology, Ancient History
|
|
B.A.- Political Science, Geography, Ancient History
|
|
B.A.- Political Science Defence Std. Anthropology
|
Delhi University
The University of Delhi is one of the nation's top universities, with a long history and widespread recognition for its top academic standards, wide range of educational offerings, esteemed faculty, notable alumni, various extracurricular activities, and state-of-the-art facilities. Its motto, 'Nishtha Dhriti Satyam निष्ठा धृति सत्यम्' (Dedication, Steadfastness and Truth), reflects its long-term dedication to nation-building and unwavering adherence to universal human principles.
Given below is the list of the courses that are available to candidates who score 80–90 per cent of the possible scores, along with the universities that offer them and their qualifications:-
|
Courses
|
Colleges
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|
|
B.A (Hons.) Political Science
|
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
|
B.A (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
|
B.A.(Hons.) History
|
|
B.A.(Hons.) Economics
|
Daulat Ram College
|
|
B.A.(Hons.) Geography
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
|
|
B.A.(Hons.) Psychology
|
|
B.A. (Hons.) Social Work
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
|
Tata Institute of Social Sciences
The Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work was the original name of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which was founded in 1936. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was the new name given to it in 1944. A significant turning point in the Institute's history occurred in 1964 when, following Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956, it was deemed to be a university.
Given below is a list of the courses with their campus and the course duration that the institute offers to students who meet the eligibility criteria and score in the 80–90 per cent range:-
|
Courses with Campus
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Duration
|
B.A in Social Science- Tuljapur Campus
|
|
4 years
|
BA in Social Sciences- Guwahati Campus
|
|
4 years
|
Bachelor of Social Work - Tujapur Campus
|
|
4 years
|
Bachelor of Social Work – Mumbai Campus
|
|
4 years
|
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Analytics And Sustainability Studies- Mumbai Campus
|
|
4 years
CUET UG Examination Process
The National Testing Agency administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is required for admission to undergraduate programs at Central Universities under the Ministry of Education.
The CUET (UG) offers students across the country a streamlined enrollment process for any Central University (CU) or other collaborating schools.
Given below are the requisites of the CUET, under which the examinations and the admission process are conducted:-
- The examination is conducted in about 33 languages and 27 subjects. The candidate can choose the preferred subject or language.
- The candidates are required to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in the language they have opted for.
- For any undergraduate program or programs provided by universities where entrance is determined by a general test. The candidate is required to attempt 50 out of the 60 questions.
- The examination is conducted for 60 minutes.
- The examination is conducted over multiple days with two to three shifts.
CUET UG Eligibility Criteria
To assist candidates in deciding which institution to attend, we have provided a complete list of universities and their qualifying standards. This essay will also include a quick description of the CUET UG Examination's prerequisites.
- The candidate must be an Indian national.
- The candidate must have cleared class 12th in any stream of choice from a recognised board.
- The candidate must have scored at least 50% marks in class 12th for the Unreserved category and 45% for the reserved category.
