CUET Colleges Offering Admission at 80-90 per cent

Applicants for undergraduate programs take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission to top colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the CUET to applicants to central and participating universities. Interested students can apply for the admission exam through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is recommended that applicants preparing for the exam look at a list of universities with admission rates of 80-90%.

The city intimation slip was released by the National Testing Agency on May 7, 2025. The NTA, in its revised notification, has updated the examination dates for the undergraduate program. Earlier, the CUET (UG) exam was to be conducted from May 8, 2025, now, was conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025. The National Testing Agency has announced that the CUET UG 2025 resukts were declared on July 4, 2025.



As students await the results and answer keys, they should learn more about the institutions that grant admission to the various programs and courses offered by participating universities. This article discusses institutions that accept 80-90 percent grades and give admission to a variety of disciplines.

List of CUET UG Colleges which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:- Key Highlights



The NTA was scheduled for the CUET UG exam from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The window for application registration will be from March 1 to March 22, 2025. The CUET cut-offs for the institutions that accept admissions through the exam will be announced shortly. This article contains an extensive list of colleges that admit applicants in the 80-90% range for undergraduate degrees.

Many students ask if they can get into premier institutions with CUET UG scores ranging from 80 to 89 percent. Because of the heightened competitiveness for tests, universities view the CUET score as a significant admission factor. A score of 80-89 percent often allows admission to major government, state, and private universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, B.R. Ambedkar University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and others. However, the university often determines the CUET Cutoff for its various programs.

Given below is a list of the universities which offer admission at 80-90 per cent marks:-