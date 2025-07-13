Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores: Check College List, Courses Offered and Eligibility Criteria

List of Colleges of Delhi University Accepting CUET (UG) Scores 2025
The University of Delhi is a prominent and well-respected institution known globally for its superb academics, numerous courses, and exceptional teachers. The University of Delhi will continue to consider Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to its undergraduate program. Delhi University offers a variety of programs in arts, science, commerce, and other subjects.
The University of Delhi serves approximately 6.5 million students across 16 faculties, 86 departments, and 91 colleges, displaying its commitment to quality education, research, and community service. It has 540 programs approved by the Academic and Executive Councils.
The National Test Agency (NTA) had conducted the CUET UG 2025 from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025. This examination will be conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) format. The NTA declared the CUET UG result on July 4, 2025.
The University of Delhi has also opened its CSAS-UG 2025 portal through which the seat allotment and the counselling process is conducted. Candidates are advised to visit the official website as soon as possible as as the last date for the submission of the application is July 14, 2025 till 11:59 P.M.
Given below is the list of colleges which will be accepting the CUET (UG) scores for admission to their various programs:-
|
College Name
|
College Name
|
Miranda House (W)
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|
Aryabhatta College
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
Gargi College (W)
|
Hindu College
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
|
Dyal Singh College
|
Jesus & Mary College (W)
|
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|
Sri Aurobindo College
|
Maitreyi College (W)
|
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
|
Ramanujan College
|
Kirori Mal College
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
|
P.G.D.A.V. College
|
Bharati College (W)
|
Delhi School of Journalism
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
Institute of Home Economics (W)
|
Lakshmibai College (W)
|
St. Stephen's College
|
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
|
|
Ramjas College
|
Satyawati College
|
Shivaji College
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
Department of German and Roman Studies
|
Acharya Narendra Dev College
|
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
Undergraduate Programs Offered by Delhi University
Delhi University is a top choice for aspiring students because of its rich history, diverse courses, and excellent faculty. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs, allowing students to specialise in different fields. Delhi University admits students to all its courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The CUET 2025 is conducted by the National Testing Agency, and aspiring candidate should register for the examination if they aspire to pursue their higher studies at Delhi University. Given below is a list of all the Undergraduate programs that are available at Delhi University under different departments:-
Languages:-
Given below is the list of all the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the languages department:-
|
Sciences, Mathematics and Technology:-
Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the sciences, mathematics and technology departments:-
|
Commerce and Management:-
Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the commerce and management department:-
Music, Education and Fine Arts:-
Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the music, education and fine arts department:-
|
Vocational Studies:-
Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the vocational studies department:-
|
Bachelor of Science Program
Given below is a list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the Bachelor of Science program:-
|
Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:-
Given below is a list of the courses offered by Delhi University under the arts, humanities and social sciences departments:-
|
Eligibility Criteria for Admission to Undergraduate Program offered by Delhi University
An prospective candidate interested in enrolling in Delhi University's undergraduate program for the academic year 2025-26 should be aware of the university's admission standards. There are two phases to admission to the University of Delhi: the CUET (UG) Examination and the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System).
Once the candidate clears the CUET (UG), the candidate needs to apply for the CSAS-UG for seat allocation at the University of Delhi. The other eligibility criteria for admission to the undergraduate program offered by Delhi University are as follows:-
- A candidate should be an Indian or an Overseas Citizen of India
- A candidate should have passed class 12th from a recognised board.
- A candidate must take the CUET (UG) -2025 exam in the same subjects they studied or passed in Class 12.
- If a subject from Class 12 is not listed in CUET (UG) -2025, the candidate should choose a language or domain-specific subject that is similar or closely related.
(For example, if a student studied Biochemistry in Class 12, they should take Biology in CUET (UG) - 2025.)