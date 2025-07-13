Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores: Check College List, Courses Offered and Eligibility Criteria

This article provides a detailed list of colleges affiliated with Delhi University that accept CUET (UG) 2025 scores for admission to their respective programs. Furthermore, this article discusses the undergraduate programs offered by the University of Delhi, as well as the admission requirements for these programs.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 13, 2025, 19:54 IST
Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores
Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores

List of Colleges of Delhi University Accepting CUET (UG) Scores 2025

The University of Delhi is a prominent and well-respected institution known globally for its superb academics, numerous courses, and exceptional teachers. The University of Delhi will continue to consider Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to its undergraduate program. Delhi University offers a variety of programs in arts, science, commerce, and other subjects.

The University of Delhi serves approximately 6.5 million students across 16 faculties, 86 departments, and 91 colleges, displaying its commitment to quality education, research, and community service. It has 540 programs approved by the Academic and Executive Councils.

The National Test Agency (NTA) had conducted the CUET UG 2025 from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025. This examination will be conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) format. The NTA declared the CUET UG result on July 4, 2025.  

The University of Delhi has also opened its CSAS-UG 2025 portal through which the seat allotment and the counselling process is conducted. Candidates are advised to visit the official website as soon as possible as as the last date for the submission of the application is July 14, 2025 till 11:59 P.M. 

Given below is the list of colleges which will be accepting the CUET (UG) scores for admission to their various programs:-

College Name
College Name
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Aryabhatta College
College of Vocational Studies
Hindu College
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Dyal Singh College
Jesus & Mary College (W)
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Kalindi College (W)
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
Sri Aurobindo College
Maitreyi College (W)
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Ramanujan College
Kirori Mal College
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
P.G.D.A.V. College
Bharati College (W)
Delhi School of Journalism
Cluster Innovation Centre
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Lakshmibai College (W)
St. Stephen's College
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Ramjas College
Satyawati College
Shivaji College
Vivekananda College (W)
Department of German and Roman Studies
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
  

Also, check

Undergraduate Programs Offered by Delhi University

Delhi University is a top choice for aspiring students because of its rich history, diverse courses, and excellent faculty. It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs, allowing students to specialise in different fields. Delhi University admits students to all its courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The CUET 2025 is conducted by the National Testing Agency, and aspiring candidate should register for the examination if they aspire to pursue their higher studies at Delhi University. Given below is a list of all the Undergraduate programs that are available at Delhi University under different departments:-

Languages:-

Given below is the list of all the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the languages department:-

  • B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
  • B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
  • B.A. (Hons.) Punjabi
  • B.A. (Hons.) Italian
  • B.A. (Hons.) German
  • B.A. (Hons.) English
  • B.A. (Hons.) Arabic
  • B.A. (Hons.) Spanish
  • B.A. (Hons.) Russian
  • B.A. (Hons.) Persian
  • B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
  • B.A. (Hons.) French
  • B.A. (Hons.) Bengali

Also, check Top Bengali Colleges in India 2025, 21 Top German Colleges in India 2025

Sciences, Mathematics and Technology:-

Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the sciences, mathematics and technology departments:-

  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Anthropology
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Biomedical Science
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Environmental Science
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Geology
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Instrumentation
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Microbiology
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Polymer Science
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
  • B.Tech. Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations (IT & MI)
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Food Technology
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio-Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Biological Sciences

Also, check Top Anthropology Colleges in India 2025, 64 Top Biology Colleges in India 2025, Top Computer Science Colleges in India 2025, Top Mathematics Colleges in India 2025

Commerce and Management:-

Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the commerce and management department:-

  • B.Com. (Hons.)
  • Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
  • B.Com.
  • B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (BBE)
  • Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Investment Analysis (BBA-FIA)

Music, Education and Fine Arts:-

Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the music, education and fine arts department:-

  • B.A. (Hons.) in Karnataka MusicVocal/Instrumental (Veena / Violin)
  • B.A. (Hons.) in Hindustani Music: Percussion (Tabla/Pakhawaj)
  • B.A. (Hons.) in Music: Vocal/Instrumental Sitar/ Sarod/ Guitar/Violin/ Santoor
  • Bachelor of Fine Arts
  • Bachelor of Elementary Education

Vocational Studies:-

Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the vocational studies department:-

  • B.Voc. Banking Operations
  • B.A. Vocational Studies
  • B.Voc. Healthcare Management
  • B.Voc. Software Development
  • B.Voc. Retail Management and IT

Bachelor of Science Program

Given below is a list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the Bachelor of Science program:-

  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Life Science
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
  • B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S)
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Mathematical Sciences
  • B.Sc. (Pass) Home Science
  • B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry

Also, check Top Home Science Colleges in India 2025, Top Mathematics Colleges in India 2025, Top Life Science Colleges in India 2025

Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:-

Given below is a list of the courses offered by Delhi University under the arts, humanities and social sciences departments:-

  • B.A. (Program)
  • B.A. (Hons.) Social Work
  • B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
  • Five-Year Integrated Program in Journalism
  • B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences
  • B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Patrakarita
  • B.A. (Hons.) Economics
  • B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
  • B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
  • B.A. (Hons.) Geography
  • B.A. (Hons.) History
  • B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
  • B.A. (Hons.) Multi-Media and Mass Communication
  • B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
  • B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

Also, Check Top B.A. Colleges in India 2025, Top Political Science Colleges in India 2025

Eligibility Criteria for Admission to Undergraduate Program offered by Delhi University

An prospective candidate interested in enrolling in Delhi University's undergraduate program for the academic year 2025-26 should be aware of the university's admission standards. There are two phases to admission to the University of Delhi: the CUET (UG) Examination and the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System).

Once the candidate clears the CUET (UG), the candidate needs to apply for the CSAS-UG for seat allocation at the University of Delhi. The other eligibility criteria for admission to the undergraduate program offered by Delhi University are as follows:-

  • A candidate should be an Indian or an Overseas Citizen of India
  • A candidate should have passed class 12th from a recognised board.
  • A candidate must take the CUET (UG) -2025 exam in the same subjects they studied or passed in Class 12.
  • If a subject from Class 12 is not listed in CUET (UG) -2025, the candidate should choose a language or domain-specific subject that is similar or closely related.

(For example, if a student studied Biochemistry in Class 12, they should take Biology in CUET (UG) - 2025.)

Eligibility Criteria For CUET

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories