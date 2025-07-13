Delhi University Colleges Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores: Check College List, Courses Offered and Eligibility Criteria

List of Colleges of Delhi University Accepting CUET (UG) Scores 2025 The University of Delhi is a prominent and well-respected institution known globally for its superb academics, numerous courses, and exceptional teachers. The University of Delhi will continue to consider Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to its undergraduate program. Delhi University offers a variety of programs in arts, science, commerce, and other subjects. The University of Delhi serves approximately 6.5 million students across 16 faculties, 86 departments, and 91 colleges, displaying its commitment to quality education, research, and community service. It has 540 programs approved by the Academic and Executive Councils. The National Test Agency (NTA) had conducted the CUET UG 2025 from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025. This examination will be conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) format. The NTA declared the CUET UG result on July 4, 2025. The University of Delhi has also opened its CSAS-UG 2025 portal through which the seat allotment and the counselling process is conducted. Candidates are advised to visit the official website as soon as possible as as the last date for the submission of the application is July 14, 2025 till 11:59 P.M. Given below is the list of colleges which will be accepting the CUET (UG) scores for admission to their various programs:-

College Name College Name Miranda House (W) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Aryabhatta College Delhi College of Arts and Commerce College of Vocational Studies Gargi College (W) Daulat Ram College (W) Hansraj College Hindu College Zakir Husain Delhi College Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Dyal Singh College Jesus & Mary College (W) Indraprastha College for Women (W) Kalindi College (W) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Maharaja Agrasen College Sri Aurobindo College Maitreyi College (W) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Ramanujan College Kirori Mal College Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Kamala Nehru College (W) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) P.G.D.A.V. College Bharati College (W) Delhi School of Journalism Cluster Innovation Centre Institute of Home Economics (W) Lakshmibai College (W) St. Stephen's College Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Ramjas College Satyawati College Shivaji College Vivekananda College (W) Department of German and Roman Studies Acharya Narendra Dev College Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Lady Irwin College (W) Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons.) Punjabi

B.A. (Hons.) Italian

B.A. (Hons.) German

B.A. (Hons.) English

B.A. (Hons.) Arabic

B.A. (Hons.) Spanish

B.A. (Hons.) Russian

B.A. (Hons.) Persian

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

B.A. (Hons.) French

B.A. (Hons.) Bengali Sciences, Mathematics and Technology:- Given below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University under the sciences, mathematics and technology departments:-