Aryabhatta College Seat Intake 2025: Check Course-Wise Intake and Other Details

Aryabhatta College is a very popular college at Delhi University and recently with the release of the CUET UG 2025 results and the opening of the CSAS UG 2025 portal, Aryabhatta College released the seat intake of the various courses offered by the college. Every year students many students apply to this college for different undergraduate courses offered by the college like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. The candidates need to know how many seats are available for the course they are applying for. This article provides full details about the seat availability of each course being offered by Aryabhatta College and the fee structure.

How many seats are available for the Courses Offered by Aryabhatta College? Aryabhatta College, a renowned college at Delhi University has released the seat intake of the courses offered at the undergraduate level through the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The total number of seats available including each course and category is 1040. Below is the breakdown of the seat intake of Aryabhatta College at Delhi University course-wise and category-wise for the academic year 2025-26:-

Course Name UR ST SC OBC EWS B.A in Economics and Mathematics 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. in English and Psychology 21 4 8 14 5 B.A in History and Political Science 21 4 8 14 5 B.Com 21 4 8 14 5 B.Com (Honours) 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. (Honours) English 42 8 16 28 10 B.A. (Honours) Economics 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. (Honours) History 42 8 16 28 10 B.A. (Honours) Hindi 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. (Honours) Psychology 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. (Honours) Political Science 42 8 16 28 10 B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science 21 4 8 14 5 B.Sc. (Honours) Maths 21 4 8 14 5 B.A. (Honours) Business Economics 42 8 16 28 10 Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) 42 8 16 28 10 (This table has been taken from the official website of the University of Delhi.) Also, check:-