Aryabhatta College Seat Intake 2025: Check Course-Wise Intake and Other Details

This article will give information about the seat intake of Aryabhatta College offering admission to its undergraduate program through the CSAS UG 2025 portal. Additionally, this article will also give information about the fee structure of the courses offered at Aryabhatta College.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 8, 2025, 18:37 IST
Aryabhatta College Seat Intake 2025
Aryabhatta College Seat Intake 2025

Aryabhatta College is a very popular college at Delhi University and recently with the release of the CUET UG 2025 results and the opening of the CSAS UG 2025 portal, Aryabhatta College released the seat intake of the various courses offered by the college.

Every year students many students apply to this college for different undergraduate courses offered by the college like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. The candidates need to know how many seats are available for the course they are applying for. This article provides full details about the seat availability of each course being offered by Aryabhatta College and the fee structure.

How many seats are available for the Courses Offered by Aryabhatta College?

Aryabhatta College, a renowned college at Delhi University has released the seat intake of the courses offered at the undergraduate level through the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The total number of seats available including each course and category is 1040. 

Below is the breakdown of the seat intake of Aryabhatta College at Delhi University course-wise and category-wise for the academic year 2025-26:-

Course Name

UR

ST

SC

OBC

EWS

B.A in Economics and Mathematics

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. in English and Psychology

21

4

8

14

5

B.A in History and Political Science

21

4

8

14

5

B.Com

21

4

8

14

5

B.Com (Honours)

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. (Honours) English

42

8

16

28

10

B.A. (Honours) Economics

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. (Honours) History

42

8

16

28

10

B.A. (Honours) Hindi

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. (Honours) Psychology

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. (Honours) Political Science

42

8

16

28

10

B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science

21

4

8

14

5

B.Sc. (Honours) Maths

21

4

8

14

5

B.A. (Honours) Business Economics

42

8

16

28

10

Bachelor of Management Studies  (BMS)

42

8

16

28

10

(This table has been taken from the official website of the University of Delhi.)

What is the Fee Structure of the Courses Offered by Aryabhatta College?

Aryabhatta College was established in the academic year 2014-15 and is an NAAC A+ rated higher education institution. There is a certain fee structure allocated to each undergraduate course offered by the college. The securities that a student submits during the admission process to the college are repaid three years after the student exits the college. 

The student should remember that the college dues are to be paid online and no other formats for fee payment will be acceptable. All students of Aryabhatta College are charged a Rs. 300 membership fee to join the alumni association.  Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of each course offered by Aryabhatta College at Delhi University:-

Courses Name

Fees Structure (In Rs.)

B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science

37320

B.A (Honours) Business Economics

33620

B.A. Program

19320

B.A.(Honours) English

19320

B.A.(Honours) Economics

19620

B.A.(Honours) Hindi

19320

B.A.(Honours) Political Science

19320

B.A.(Honours) History

19320

B.Sc.(Honours) Mathematics

22320

B.Com. Course

19620

B.Com. (Honours)

19620

Bachelor Of Management Studies (BMS)

33620

B.A.(Honours) Psychology

22620

(The above-mentioned fee structure is for the academic year 2024-25. The fee structure for the academic year 2025-26 may vary.)

Now that the seat intake of Aryabhatta College is released, it will be easier for the candidate to plan the admission. Candidates are advised to check the seat availability for the preferred course and category. Candidates should stay updated with DU’s CSAS UG 2025 portal for official information.

