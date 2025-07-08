Aryabhatta College Seat Intake 2025: Check Course-Wise Intake and Other Details

Aryabhatta College is a very popular college at Delhi University and recently with the release of the CUET UG 2025 results and the opening of the CSAS UG 2025 portal, Aryabhatta College released the seat intake of the various courses offered by the college.
Every year students many students apply to this college for different undergraduate courses offered by the college like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc. The candidates need to know how many seats are available for the course they are applying for. This article provides full details about the seat availability of each course being offered by Aryabhatta College and the fee structure.
How many seats are available for the Courses Offered by Aryabhatta College?
Aryabhatta College, a renowned college at Delhi University has released the seat intake of the courses offered at the undergraduate level through the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The total number of seats available including each course and category is 1040.
Below is the breakdown of the seat intake of Aryabhatta College at Delhi University course-wise and category-wise for the academic year 2025-26:-
|
Course Name
|
UR
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
B.A in Economics and Mathematics
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. in English and Psychology
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A in History and Political Science
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.Com
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.Com (Honours)
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. (Honours) English
|
42
|
8
|
16
|
28
|
10
|
B.A. (Honours) Economics
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. (Honours) History
|
42
|
8
|
16
|
28
|
10
|
B.A. (Honours) Hindi
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. (Honours) Psychology
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. (Honours) Political Science
|
42
|
8
|
16
|
28
|
10
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Maths
|
21
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
5
|
B.A. (Honours) Business Economics
|
42
|
8
|
16
|
28
|
10
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
42
|
8
|
16
|
28
|
10
(This table has been taken from the official website of the University of Delhi.)
Also, check:-
- CSAS UG 2025: What is the Admission Process Step by StNew Executive Program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi: Check Details Here
What is the Fee Structure of the Courses Offered by Aryabhatta College?
Aryabhatta College was established in the academic year 2014-15 and is an NAAC A+ rated higher education institution. There is a certain fee structure allocated to each undergraduate course offered by the college. The securities that a student submits during the admission process to the college are repaid three years after the student exits the college.
The student should remember that the college dues are to be paid online and no other formats for fee payment will be acceptable. All students of Aryabhatta College are charged a Rs. 300 membership fee to join the alumni association. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of each course offered by Aryabhatta College at Delhi University:-
|
Courses Name
|
Fees Structure (In Rs.)
|
B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science
|
37320
|
B.A (Honours) Business Economics
|
33620
|
B.A. Program
|
19320
|
B.A.(Honours) English
|
19320
|
B.A.(Honours) Economics
|
19620
|
B.A.(Honours) Hindi
|
19320
|
B.A.(Honours) Political Science
|
19320
|
B.A.(Honours) History
|
19320
|
B.Sc.(Honours) Mathematics
|
22320
|
B.Com. Course
|
19620
|
B.Com. (Honours)
|
19620
|
Bachelor Of Management Studies (BMS)
|
33620
|
B.A.(Honours) Psychology
|
22620
(The above-mentioned fee structure is for the academic year 2024-25. The fee structure for the academic year 2025-26 may vary.)
Now that the seat intake of Aryabhatta College is released, it will be easier for the candidate to plan the admission. Candidates are advised to check the seat availability for the preferred course and category. Candidates should stay updated with DU’s CSAS UG 2025 portal for official information.
Also, check:-
- UGC Flags 89 Institutions for Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance, Including IITs and IIMs - Check Defaulter List Here