New Programs Introduced by IGNOU for Academic Year 2025: Check Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a well-known university for imparting education through online and distance education and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other statutory bodies. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) strives to extend its courses and programs to meet the ever-changing educational needs of both professionals and students. IGNOU offers approximately 200 programs in fields ranging from arts, science, technology, management and skill-based certifications.
Some of the most popular programs of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are in emerging fields such as diplomas in AI and digital marketing, MCA, B.Ed, B.A., PGDM and MBA, etc. For the academic year 2025-26, IGNOU has introduced a range of new academic programs. This article discusses the new programs introduced by the IGNOU for the academic year of 2025 and other details.
What are the Newly Introduced Programs of IGNOU?
There are several new programs and courses introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the academic year 2025-26. Recently, there has been an addition of 6 new courses by IGNOU. These programs range from certificate courses to undergraduate courses and from MBA courses to postgraduate diploma courses.
These New programs introduced by IGNOU aim to provide its students with practical skills and specialised knowledge that can open up various career opportunities for its students. IGNOU is offering these courses in various fields such as early childhood care and education, environmental sciences, and digital transformation.
Below is the list of new courses introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU):-
List of New Courses
Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Transformation and Innovation
Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health
Bachelor of Arts (Journalism and Digital Media)
Certificate in Communicative Sanskrit
Post Graduate Certificate in Climate Change
Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science
Post Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood and Foundational Stage Education (PGDECFE)
Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications
Post Graduate Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
Bachelor of Arts in Home Science
Master of Arts (Environmental and Occupational Health)
Bachelor of Arts in Education
Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management
Postgraduate Diploma in Tribal Studies
Postgraduate Diploma in Waste Management
Bachelor of Arts (Journalism and Digital Media)
With the expansion of information technology and communication infrastructure, it has resulted in the exponential growth in revolutionising information transmission, distribution and consumer behaviour. An individual consumes information from all possible sources, advancing their political, socioeconomic and development-oriented activities while also laying the path for the growth and development of Journalism and Mass Communication as professions.
The Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Digital Media (BAJDM) is a four-year undergraduate program which focuses on four core components and which are as follows:-
- Core dimensions of emerging digital media
- Fundamental components of journalistic practices
- Use of digital media practices
- Online and digital research methods, with emphasis on big data analytics
This program aims to investigate the skill sets that link journalism, media and communication technology. This course aims to develop journalistic skills in reporting, editing, writing, and publishing, as well as to describe the process of specialised subject-based reporting.
Enrolled students will also learn about digital media platforms, including their growth, relationship with other social institutions, cross-national dynamics, merits and limitations, and audience demographics. A candidate who has cleared the Class 12th exam in any subject from a recognised university is eligible to apply for admission to this program. To request admission to this course, you must pay a fee of Rs. 10600/- every year, plus the appropriate registration and development fees.
