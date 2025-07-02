New Programs Introduced by IGNOU for Academic Year 2025: Check Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a well-known university for imparting education through online and distance education and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other statutory bodies. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) strives to extend its courses and programs to meet the ever-changing educational needs of both professionals and students. IGNOU offers approximately 200 programs in fields ranging from arts, science, technology, management and skill-based certifications. Some of the most popular programs of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are in emerging fields such as diplomas in AI and digital marketing, MCA, B.Ed, B.A., PGDM and MBA, etc. For the academic year 2025-26, IGNOU has introduced a range of new academic programs. This article discusses the new programs introduced by the IGNOU for the academic year of 2025 and other details.

What are the Newly Introduced Programs of IGNOU? There are several new programs and courses introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the academic year 2025-26. Recently, there has been an addition of 6 new courses by IGNOU. These programs range from certificate courses to undergraduate courses and from MBA courses to postgraduate diploma courses. These New programs introduced by IGNOU aim to provide its students with practical skills and specialised knowledge that can open up various career opportunities for its students. IGNOU is offering these courses in various fields such as early childhood care and education, environmental sciences, and digital transformation. Below is the list of new courses introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU):-