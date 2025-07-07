Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities

Do you want to find out which top universities will accept your CUET UG 2025 results for undergraduate admission? You're in luck, however! This website is a one-stop shop for information on ALL universities that accept students who scored high on the CUET UG 2025 exam, including huge central universities, state universities, private colleges, special "deemed" universities, and others.

Jul 7, 2025, 14:52 IST
List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). This test enables recent 12th-grade graduates to apply for admission to their favorite Central Universities, State Universities, Other Government Institutions, Deemed Universities, and Private Institutes. It also offers students to study their preferred disciplines at these universities.

The list of universities taking part in CUET UG 2025 has also been updated by the National Testing Agency. According to the most recent data, approximately 200 universities will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for admission. However, certain government, commercial, and non-profit organizations have been removed off the list. Despite these decreases, the total number of central universities taking part in CUET UG 2025 remains stable.

To seek admission to any of the participating universities, candidates must appear for the CUET UG 2025 examination. The exam was scheduled to take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET (UG) 2025 scores was conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025. The results for the CUET UG 2025 were announced on July 4, 2025, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the candidates can also download their scorecards for the further admission process from the official website.

As students eagerly await the CUET UG results for admission to the academic year 2025-26, this article offers a comprehensive list of Central, State, and Private universities that accept CUET UG 2025 scores.

List of Updated Universities Participating in CUET UG 2025

The National Testing Agency has deleted no central universities from its list of universities that recognize CUET UG 2025 grades for admission. The figure doesn't change. The NTA has removed 106 institutions from the list; the majority are private, with a few public and deemed universities included.

Given below is the updated list of central, state, private, deemed and government universities which will be offering admission to their undergraduate programs by accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:-

Central Universities

The number of universities remains unchanged. Since the NTA has not removed any central university from its list. Here is the list of central universities participating in the CUET UG 2025:-

State Universities

At first, there were more than 40 state universities taking part in the CUET UG 2025. The NTA has eliminated over ten colleges from the list of participating universities with the new list. The list of state universities that are taking applications through the CUET UG 2025 is provided here.

Private Universities

Earlier, 170+ universities participated in CUET UG 2025, offering admission to undergraduate programs based on CUET scores. However, with the updated list, only 102 universities will now accept CUET UG 2025 scores for admission. This means that the NTA has removed over 70 universities from the list of participating institutions. Here is the updated list of private universities participating in the CUET UG 2025:-

Deemed Universities

Initially, 30+ deemed universities participated in CUET UG 2025, offering admission to undergraduate programs through CUET scores. However, with the updated list, only 20+ universities remain part of the admission process. This means that the NTA has removed around 10+ deemed universities from the list of participating institutions. Here is the updated list of the deemed universities participating in the CUET UG 2025:-

Other Government Institutions

Earlier, around 10 government institutions were participating in CUET UG 2025 for undergraduate admissions. However, with the updated list, 3 institutions have been removed, leaving only 7 government institutions that will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for admission. Here is the updated list of the other government institutions participating in the CUET UG 2025 scores:-

  • Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
  • Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) Under Govt. Of Assam
  • Indian Institute Of Tourism & Travel Management
  • Footwear Design And Development Institute
  • Indian Institute Of Teacher Education, Gandhinagar
  • Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
  • Indian Council Of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Participating Universities if CUET UG 2025 26

