List of Updated Participating Universities in CUET UG 2025: Check List of Central, State, Private, Deemed and Other Universities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). This test enables recent 12th-grade graduates to apply for admission to their favorite Central Universities, State Universities, Other Government Institutions, Deemed Universities, and Private Institutes. It also offers students to study their preferred disciplines at these universities.

The list of universities taking part in CUET UG 2025 has also been updated by the National Testing Agency. According to the most recent data, approximately 200 universities will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for admission. However, certain government, commercial, and non-profit organizations have been removed off the list. Despite these decreases, the total number of central universities taking part in CUET UG 2025 remains stable.

To seek admission to any of the participating universities, candidates must appear for the CUET UG 2025 examination. The exam was scheduled to take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET (UG) 2025 scores was conducted from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025. The results for the CUET UG 2025 were announced on July 4, 2025, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the candidates can also download their scorecards for the further admission process from the official website.

As students eagerly await the CUET UG results for admission to the academic year 2025-26, this article offers a comprehensive list of Central, State, and Private universities that accept CUET UG 2025 scores.