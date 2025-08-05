IIT Veteran Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi Sworn in as BHU Vice Chancellor

Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi is known for his pioneering work in the field of wireless communication, MIMO systems, and his administrative acumen. Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi assumes the role of the Vice Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for a term of three years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has appointed Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi as its 29th Vice Chancellor on August 1, 2025, marking a significant leadership change after Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain. Professor Ajit Kumar is a seasoned academic and education administrator, and he brings over three decades of experience as the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, IIT Mandi, and IIT Kanpur.

Category Details Name Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi Current Position Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Duration Up to 3 years or until the age of 70 (whichever falls earlier) Past Leadership Role Director at IIT Roorkee

Acting Director at IIT Mandi and IIAS, Shimla

Deputy Director at IIT Kanpur Educational Background B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (IIT Kanpur)

M.Tech in Electrical Engineering (IIT Kanpur)

PhD in Electrical Engineering (IIT Kanpur)

Background and the Career Path of Professor Ajit Kumr Chaturvedi

Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi is a distinguished academician whose educational journey began at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in 1986, with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. He has also pursued his M.Tech in the same field from IIT Kanpur in 1988, and then continued to pursue a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in 1995.

Soon after completing his studies, he served at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, from 1994 to 1996. He then proceeded to become a faculty member in the Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. In 1999, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi joined the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, where he served as Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dean of Research and Development, and Deputy Director. He was also appointed as the Professor (HAG) in August 2012 and held the Sanjay and Rachna Chair, Pradhan Chair Professorship at IIT Kanpur beginning in March 2015, before going to IIT Roorkee in 2017.

Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi has also held the position of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, from January 2017 until October 2022. During this period, he has also served as the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Shimla, from January 2017 to August 2018, and IIT Mandi, from July 2020 to January 2022. One of his career stops was as the Coordinator of the BSNL-IITK Telecom Centre of Excellence, wherein he completed a considerable number of projects for the Indian Telecom sector.

Below is the table format of the career timeline of Professor Ajit Kumar for a better understanding:-