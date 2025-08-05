DU NCWEB Second Cutoff List 2025: Check College-Wise and Course-Wise Details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT

The Delhi University has released the second cutoff list for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board for admission to the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26. This list gives eligible female candidates another opportunity to secure admission to the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs that are offered by teaching centres of the NCWEB.

The University of Delhi’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the second cutoff list for undergraduate admissions 2025. This list provides eligible female candidates with another opportunity to secure admission to various Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs at NCWEB’s affiliated teaching centres. 

The second cutoff is usually lower than the first cutoff list, which means students who missed out earlier now have a higher chance of getting a seat. Through NCWEB, women can pursue higher education without attending regular classes, as the lectures are held only on weekends or a few selected days. This kind of arrangement for the women to attend classes online and on weekends makes it an ideal option for working women or those with other responsibilities.

College-Wise and Course-Wise DU NCWEB Second Cutoff List 2025

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of the University of Delhi’s second cutoff 2025 includes the minimum percentage required for admission to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs, which are offered at different teaching centres of the NCWEB. Each centre and course has a separate cutoff depending on the availability of seats and the number of applications. Candidates must carefully check the list to know which colleges they are eligible for.

Bachelor of Arts Program of NCWEB:-

Below is the second cutoff list of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board  of the University of Delhi and its teaching centre, along with the course-wise second cutoff list 2025:-

Colleges 

Courses

General(G)

OBC (OBC)

SC (SC)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science 

48

46

43

B.A. (Prog. )

Economics

Political Science

52

45

42

Bhaginin Nivedeta  College

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

45

43

40

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

49

42

39

Aryabhatta College

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

56

54

51

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

57

49

37

Bharati

College

B.A. (Program)

History

Political Science

67

55

52

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

57

50

48

College of

Vocational

Studies

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

52

50

47

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

56

49

46

Hansraj College

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

Closed

73

Closed

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

Closed

70

Closed

Miranda House

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

Closed 

74

Closed

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

Closed

69

Closed

Desbandhu College

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

55

50

48

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

53

47

45

Kalindi College

B.A. (Program) 

History

Political Science

60

50

51

B.A. (Program)

Economics

Political Science

56

48

45

College

General

OBC

SC

ST

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

48

45

45

45

Aryabhatta College

48

48

45

45

Bhagini Nivedita College

48

45

45

45

Bharati College

50

47

46

45

College Of Vocational Studies

48

47

46

45

Deshbandhu College

55

50

48

48

Kalindi College

51

48

47

46

Hansraj College

Closed

74

Closed

Closed

Miranda House

Closed

75

71

71

Moti Lal Nehru College

50

48

45

45

Maharaja Agrasen College

56

53

52

51

Maitreyi College

Closed

56

Closed

54

(This table has been taken from the official website of the Delhi University of Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, or you can visit the official website https://ncweb.du.ac.in/news/second-cut-off-list-for-under-graduate-admission-session-2025-26/ )

