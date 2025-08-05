DU NCWEB Second Cutoff List 2025: Check College-Wise and Course-Wise Details

The University of Delhi’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the second cutoff list for undergraduate admissions 2025. This list provides eligible female candidates with another opportunity to secure admission to various Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs at NCWEB’s affiliated teaching centres. The second cutoff is usually lower than the first cutoff list, which means students who missed out earlier now have a higher chance of getting a seat. Through NCWEB, women can pursue higher education without attending regular classes, as the lectures are held only on weekends or a few selected days. This kind of arrangement for the women to attend classes online and on weekends makes it an ideal option for working women or those with other responsibilities.

College-Wise and Course-Wise DU NCWEB Second Cutoff List 2025 The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of the University of Delhi’s second cutoff 2025 includes the minimum percentage required for admission to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce programs, which are offered at different teaching centres of the NCWEB. Each centre and course has a separate cutoff depending on the availability of seats and the number of applications. Candidates must carefully check the list to know which colleges they are eligible for.

Bachelor of Arts Program of NCWEB:- Below is the second cutoff list of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of the University of Delhi and its teaching centre, along with the course-wise second cutoff list 2025:-