MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1: Check College and Course-Wise Cutoffs for Maharashtra & Minority Quota

This article provides a detailed overview of the MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 cutoff list, focusing on college-wise and course-wise ranks for Maharashtra state and Minority seats. This article will serve as a useful reference for engineering aspirants to understand the admission trends and competition level in various colleges across the state.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 3, 2025, 22:16 IST
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2025) is a crucial step for thousands of students who aspire to pursue higher education in the fields of engineering and technology across the state of Maharashtra. 

After the results are declared, the next important step is the Centralised Admission Process, also known as CAP. This includes multiple rounds of seat allocation based on the candidates' preferences, scores and reservations categories. CAP Round 1 is the first and most significant round, where students can get a fair idea of the competition and the range of colleges they can target. 

One of the most important aspects of this round is the cutoff list, which provides the closing ranks for different colleges and courses under various categories, such as Maharashtra State, General, Minority, and others. This article will present a detailed college-wise and course-wise cutoff list for CAP Round 1, focusing on both Maharashtra and Minority quota seats for MHT CET 2025.

College-Wise and Course-Wise Maharashtra and Minority Seats Cutoff List for CAP Round 1

The CAP Round 1 cutoff list for MHT CET 2025 gives a clear picture of the minimum marks required for admission into various engineering and technology courses offered by colleges across Maharashtra. This list is categorised based on individual colleges, specific branches (like Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, etc.) and also distinguishes between Maharashtra State Seats and seats reserved for Minority candidates.

Below is the list of the first cutoff list for the Maharashatra and Minority seats for the MHT CET 2025 for engineering and technology courses:-

Colleges

Courses

GOPENS

GSCS

GSTS

Government College of Engineering, Amravati

Civil Engineering

37591

(88.9550679)

58518

(82.3322294)

94334

(69.4936445)

Computer Science and Engineering

9196

(97.3737374)

18016

(94.7837750)

46829

(85.9646097)

Electrical Engineering

28037

(91.7521019)

45807

(86.3869833)

81211

(74.6802716)

Information Technology

12891

(96.3316055)

22881

(93.3597277)

61474

(81.2846613)

Instrumentation Engineering

45626

(86.4120225)

64794

(80.3531469)

190208

(14.3147873)

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

17151

(95.0636221)

36725

(89.1962092)

116393

(60.4221150)

Mechanical Engineering

34406

(89.861767

53314

(84.0359888)

134704

(51.5716400)

Colleges

Courses

GOPENH

GSCH

GSTH

Government College of Engineering, Yavatmal

Computer Engineering

48096

(85.6421968)

57852

(82.4521073)

88653

(71.6607627)

Civil Engineering

85001

(73.4354379)

113546

(61.6834321)

153294

(41.4458186)

Electrical Engineering

75325

(76.8955509)

113593

(61.6834321)

162737

(35.7798895)

Mechanical Engineering

82911

(73.7482517)

128342

(54.5872518)

151852

(42.6339209)

Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon

Computer Science and Engineering

21071

(93.8849350

53532

(83.9020979)

158341

(38.7925588)

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

35619

(89.5128900)

73321

(77.1631566)

187445

(16.6909773)

Information Technology

25746

(92.4545035)

56064

(83.1060395)

134539

(51.5716400)

Mechanical Engineering

58590

(82.3322294)

73954

(77.0149774)

203151

(0.8610772)

College

Course

GOPENS

GSCS

GSTS

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati

Civil Engineering

98203

(68.2382408)

117356

(60.2517483)

194128

(10.8694881)

Information Technology

44673

(86.6827486)

57835

(82.4521073)

200869

(3.7828281)

Computer Science and Engineering

31723

(90.6674583)

46640

(85.9775360)

128452

(54.5739657)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

48356

(85.5729148)

63376

(80.8599071)

193993

(11.0553814)

College

Course

GOPENS

GSCS

GSTS

P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati

Civil Engineering

97944

(68.3753318)

107717

(64.2631037)

177249

(25.2088452)

Computer Science and Engineering

45905

(86.3462208)

61334

(81.3270637)

143317

(47.1396200)

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

67476

(79.6033896)

88452

(71.8197195)

153948

(40.6822054

Electrical Engineering

78714

(75.4048881)

110183

(63.2914656)

133458

(52.3622324)

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

61998

(81.1324174

77338

(75.6538462)

178202

(24.7167509)

Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Computer Science and Engineering

100552

(67.1459332)

117819

(59.9607019)

179115

(23.4132019)

Civil Engineering

147868

(44.2599775)

185489

(18.6473767)

202355

(2.0436563)

Electrical Engineering

137641

(50.3223138)

169969

(30.2606300)

155094

(39.9024730)

Computer Engineering

119547

(58.8994542)

147970

(44.2599775)

190254

(14.3147873)

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

128005

(54.5872518)

159420

(37.6293706)

191066

(13.6137728)

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

103547

(65.8992965)

158305

(38.7925588)

152947

(41.7471281)

*This Table has been taken from the official PDF of the MH CET 2025, which is available at the official website, or you can download it by https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=2449 visiting this link.

Understanding the CAP Round 1 cutoff for Maharashtra and Minority seats is essential for every candidate aiming to secure a seat in a reputed engineering college through MHT CET 2025. These cutoffs not only reflect the level of competition but also help students assess their chances in upcoming rounds.

