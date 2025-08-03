MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1: Check College and Course-Wise Cutoffs for Maharashtra & Minority Quota

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2025) is a crucial step for thousands of students who aspire to pursue higher education in the fields of engineering and technology across the state of Maharashtra.
After the results are declared, the next important step is the Centralised Admission Process, also known as CAP. This includes multiple rounds of seat allocation based on the candidates' preferences, scores and reservations categories. CAP Round 1 is the first and most significant round, where students can get a fair idea of the competition and the range of colleges they can target.
One of the most important aspects of this round is the cutoff list, which provides the closing ranks for different colleges and courses under various categories, such as Maharashtra State, General, Minority, and others. This article will present a detailed college-wise and course-wise cutoff list for CAP Round 1, focusing on both Maharashtra and Minority quota seats for MHT CET 2025.
College-Wise and Course-Wise Maharashtra and Minority Seats Cutoff List for CAP Round 1
The CAP Round 1 cutoff list for MHT CET 2025 gives a clear picture of the minimum marks required for admission into various engineering and technology courses offered by colleges across Maharashtra. This list is categorised based on individual colleges, specific branches (like Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, etc.) and also distinguishes between Maharashtra State Seats and seats reserved for Minority candidates.
Below is the list of the first cutoff list for the Maharashatra and Minority seats for the MHT CET 2025 for engineering and technology courses:-
|
Colleges
|
Courses
|
GOPENS
|
GSCS
|
GSTS
|
Civil Engineering
|
37591
(88.9550679)
|
58518
(82.3322294)
|
94334
(69.4936445)
|
9196
(97.3737374)
|
18016
(94.7837750)
|
46829
(85.9646097)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
28037
(91.7521019)
|
45807
(86.3869833)
|
81211
(74.6802716)
|
Information Technology
|
12891
(96.3316055)
|
22881
(93.3597277)
|
61474
(81.2846613)
|
45626
(86.4120225)
|
64794
(80.3531469)
|
190208
(14.3147873)
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
17151
(95.0636221)
|
36725
(89.1962092)
|
116393
(60.4221150)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
34406
(89.861767
|
53314
(84.0359888)
|
134704
(51.5716400)
|
Colleges
|
Courses
|
GOPENH
|
GSCH
|
GSTH
|
Computer Engineering
|
48096
(85.6421968)
|
57852
(82.4521073)
|
88653
(71.6607627)
|
85001
(73.4354379)
|
113546
(61.6834321)
|
153294
(41.4458186)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
75325
(76.8955509)
|
113593
(61.6834321)
|
162737
(35.7798895)
|
82911
(73.7482517)
|
128342
(54.5872518)
|
151852
(42.6339209)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
21071
(93.8849350
|
53532
(83.9020979)
|
158341
(38.7925588)
|
35619
(89.5128900)
|
73321
(77.1631566)
|
187445
(16.6909773)
|
25746
(92.4545035)
|
56064
(83.1060395)
|
134539
(51.5716400)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
58590
(82.3322294)
|
73954
(77.0149774)
|
203151
(0.8610772)
|
College
|
Course
|
GOPENS
|
GSCS
|
GSTS
|
Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
|
Civil Engineering
|
98203
(68.2382408)
|
117356
(60.2517483)
|
194128
(10.8694881)
|
Information Technology
|
44673
(86.6827486)
|
57835
(82.4521073)
|
200869
(3.7828281)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
31723
(90.6674583)
|
46640
(85.9775360)
|
128452
(54.5739657)
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
48356
(85.5729148)
|
63376
(80.8599071)
|
193993
(11.0553814)
|
College
|
Course
|
GOPENS
|
GSCS
|
GSTS
|
P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati
|
Civil Engineering
|
97944
(68.3753318)
|
107717
(64.2631037)
|
177249
(25.2088452)
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
45905
(86.3462208)
|
61334
(81.3270637)
|
143317
(47.1396200)
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
67476
(79.6033896)
|
88452
(71.8197195)
|
153948
(40.6822054
|
78714
(75.4048881)
|
110183
(63.2914656)
|
133458
(52.3622324)
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
61998
(81.1324174
|
77338
(75.6538462)
|
178202
(24.7167509)
|
Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
100552
(67.1459332)
|
117819
(59.9607019)
|
179115
(23.4132019)
|
Civil Engineering
|
147868
(44.2599775)
|
185489
(18.6473767)
|
202355
(2.0436563)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
137641
(50.3223138)
|
169969
(30.2606300)
|
155094
(39.9024730)
|
Computer Engineering
|
119547
(58.8994542)
|
147970
(44.2599775)
|
190254
(14.3147873)
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
128005
(54.5872518)
|
159420
(37.6293706)
|
191066
(13.6137728)
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
103547
(65.8992965)
|
158305
(38.7925588)
|
152947
(41.7471281)
*This Table has been taken from the official PDF of the MH CET 2025, which is available at the official website, or you can download it by https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=2449 visiting this link.
Understanding the CAP Round 1 cutoff for Maharashtra and Minority seats is essential for every candidate aiming to secure a seat in a reputed engineering college through MHT CET 2025. These cutoffs not only reflect the level of competition but also help students assess their chances in upcoming rounds.
