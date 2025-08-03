MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1: Check College and Course-Wise Cutoffs for Maharashtra & Minority Quota

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2025) is a crucial step for thousands of students who aspire to pursue higher education in the fields of engineering and technology across the state of Maharashtra.

After the results are declared, the next important step is the Centralised Admission Process, also known as CAP. This includes multiple rounds of seat allocation based on the candidates' preferences, scores and reservations categories. CAP Round 1 is the first and most significant round, where students can get a fair idea of the competition and the range of colleges they can target.

One of the most important aspects of this round is the cutoff list, which provides the closing ranks for different colleges and courses under various categories, such as Maharashtra State, General, Minority, and others. This article will present a detailed college-wise and course-wise cutoff list for CAP Round 1, focusing on both Maharashtra and Minority quota seats for MHT CET 2025.