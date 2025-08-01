MHT CET 2025: Check College-wise All India Cutoff for B.E and B.Tech Courses (Round 1)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is one of the most important state-level engineering entrance exams in India. Every year, thousands of students from Maharashtra, as well as across the country, appear for the MHT CET to secure a seat in the state's top engineering and technology colleges. After the completion of the exam, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission into the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology programs.
One of the most anticipated stages in this process is the release of the CAP Round 1 All-India Cutoff List. This cutoff list gives an idea of the opening and closing ranks for each college and branch under the All India Quota (AIQ). It helps students from other states understand their chances of admission to Maharashtra engineering colleges. The cutoff is determined based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of applicants, seat availability, and reservation policies.
This article will give you detailed information about the CAP Round 1 cutoff list for All India candidates, along with college-wise and course-wise data for a better and clearer understanding.
College and Branch-Wise CAP Round 1 Cutoff List for All India Seats-MHT CET 2025
The CAP Round 1 cutoff list for All India Quota (AIQ) seats under MHT CET 2025 gives candidates from outside Maharashtra a clear idea of the minimum ranks required to secure admission to top engineering and technology colleges in the state. These cutoffs are published by the State CET Cell after the first round seat allotment and are based on the performance of candidates in the exam, the number of applicants, seat intake, and choice preferences filled during counselling.
This list includes college-wise and course-wise cutoff lists for the B.E. and B.Tech courses under the AIQ category. Below is the course-wise and college-wise cutoff list for All India Seats of the MHT CET 2025:-
|
Colleges
|
Courses
|
Cutoff
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
15312 (86.6844102)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
24950 (78.5709166)
|
Information Technology
|
17068 (85.1843298)
|
Electrical Engineering [Electronics and Power]
|
32047 (73.0973409)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
33983 (71.5471903)
|
Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology and Research, Amravati
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
and Data Science
|
33760 (71.6943422)
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
24544 (79.0246493)
|
Information Technology
|
32957 (72.3925550)
|
37671 (68.8434834)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
38774 (67.9880976)
|
Civil Engineering
|
57422 (53.7035707)
|
57872 (53.4181063)
|
P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering and Management, Amravati
|
Electrical Engineering
|
50372 (59.2234676)
|
Civil Engineering
|
54362 (56.1534847)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
59150 (52.3416022)
|
Artificial Intelligence and
Data Science
|
41424 (65.9474545)
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
31696 (73.2934388)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
44887 (63.2543026)
|
Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
35911 (70.1268606)
|
Textile Engineering /
Technology
|
81352 (32.7628362)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
41485 (65.9258433)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
67745 (45.4217891)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
71254 (42.2755417)
|
Chemical Engineering
|
70378 (42.9818463)
|
Civil Engineering
|
72921 (40.8440379)
|
Siddhivinayak Technical Campus, School of Engineering and Research Technology, Shirasgon, Nile
|
Artificial Intelligence and
Data Science
|
71189 (42.3416996)
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
63802 (48.5003849)
|
Electrical Engineering[Electronics
and Power]
|
86923 (26.4025534)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
93067 (18.7494545)
|
Civil Engineering
|
197186 (24.8659004)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
80006 (34.1192898)
|
Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad
|
Civil Engineering
|
69981 (43.4679271
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
68869 (44.145699)
|
Computer Science and
Engineering(Artificial)
|
31103 (73.8026084)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
49786 (59.6222972)
|
Aurangabad College of Engineering, Naygaon Savangi, Aurangabad
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
37659 (68.8434834)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
48700 (60.2629987)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
212792 (3.5713055)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
128413 (77.1631566)
|
Artificial Intelligence and
Data Science
|
77753 (36.3530658)
|
Civil Engineering
|
198857 (22.3617813)
|
204935 (15.3499592)
|
Computer Engineering
|
59199 (52.3416022)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
98542 (9.8619816)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
211702 (5.4917171)
|
98542 (9.8619816)
|
145380 (66.9498069)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
213706 (1.9170661
|
Civil Engineering
|
214297 (0.5407340)
|
Food Engineering
|
188224 (33.4650350)
|
Electronics and Telecommunication
|
90690 (21.9498885)
|
Computer Science and
Engineering(Artificial)
|
82749 (31.4517787)
|
85991 (27.6446544)
|
72000 (41.6594252)
|
33874 (72.7021643)
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1849 (97.8258119)
|
Food Engineering and
Technology
|
1845 (97.8668973)
|
2415 (97.4049766)
|
2995 (96.8292551)
|
Oil, Oleochemicals and
Surfactants Technology
|
3691 (96.2443821)
|
Food Engineering and
Technology
|
3838 (96.2395794)
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
4332 (95.7503405)
|
Surface Coating
Technology
|
4127 (95.9039213)
|
Fibres and Textiles
|
5277 (94.9851220)
|
Mahavir Education Trust's Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design)
|
25371 (78.4129748)
|
Electronics and Computer
Science
|
19432 (83.2685530)
|
19082 (83.4746755)
|
Electronics and
Communication
|
22263 (80.8528102)
|
Information Technology
|
14467 (87.3651899)
|
15074 (86.8705307)
|
Computer Engineering
|
11644 (89.7314702)
|
14017 (87.7615907)
(This table has been taken from the official website. For more detailed information on the college-wise and course-wise cutoff list for the All India Seats of the MHT CET 2025, visit the PDF link provided below:-
