MHT CET 2025: Check College-wise All India Cutoff for B.E and B.Tech Courses (Round 1)

The MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 1 All India Cutoff List plays a crucial role in guiding students from across India seeking admission to engineering and technology programs in Maharashtra. It also provides a detailed college-wise and branch-wise cutoff breakdown to help students make informed decisions.

Aug 1, 2025
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is one of the most important state-level engineering entrance exams in India. Every year, thousands of students from Maharashtra, as well as across the country, appear for the MHT CET to secure a seat in the state's top engineering and technology colleges. After the completion of the exam, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the Centralised  Admission Process (CAP) for admission into the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology programs.

One of the most anticipated stages in this process is the release of the CAP Round 1 All-India Cutoff List. This cutoff list gives an idea of the opening and closing ranks for each college and branch under the All India Quota (AIQ). It helps students from other states understand their chances of admission to Maharashtra engineering colleges. The cutoff is determined based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of applicants, seat availability, and reservation policies.

This article will give you detailed information about the CAP Round 1 cutoff list for All India candidates, along with college-wise and course-wise data for a better and clearer understanding.

College and Branch-Wise CAP Round 1 Cutoff List for All India Seats-MHT CET 2025

The CAP Round 1 cutoff list for All India Quota (AIQ) seats under MHT CET 2025 gives candidates from outside Maharashtra a clear idea of the minimum ranks required to secure admission to top engineering and technology colleges in the state. These cutoffs are published by the State CET Cell after the first round seat allotment and are based on the performance of candidates in the exam, the number of applicants, seat intake, and choice preferences filled during counselling.

This list includes college-wise and course-wise cutoff lists for the B.E. and B.Tech courses under the AIQ category. Below is the course-wise and college-wise cutoff list for All India Seats of the MHT CET 2025:-

Colleges

Courses

Cutoff

Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon

Computer Science and

Engineering

15312 (86.6844102)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

24950 (78.5709166)

Information Technology

17068 (85.1843298)

Electrical Engineering [Electronics and Power]

32047 (73.0973409)

Mechanical Engineering

33983 (71.5471903)

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology and Research, Amravati

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

and Data Science

33760 (71.6943422)

Computer Science and

Engineering

24544 (79.0246493)

Information Technology

32957 (72.3925550)

Internet of Things

37671 (68.8434834)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

38774 (67.9880976)

Civil Engineering

57422 (53.7035707)

Mechanical Engineering

57872 (53.4181063)

P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering and Management, Amravati

Electrical Engineering

50372 (59.2234676)

Civil Engineering

54362 (56.1534847)

Mechanical Engineering

59150 (52.3416022)

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

41424 (65.9474545)

Computer Science and

Engineering

31696 (73.2934388)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

44887 (63.2543026)

Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Computer Science and

Engineering

35911 (70.1268606)

Textile Engineering /

Technology

81352 (32.7628362)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

41485 (65.9258433)

Electrical Engineering

67745 (45.4217891)

Mechanical Engineering

71254 (42.2755417)

Chemical Engineering

70378 (42.9818463)

Civil Engineering

72921 (40.8440379)

Siddhivinayak Technical Campus, School of Engineering and Research Technology, Shirasgon, Nile

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

71189 (42.3416996)

Computer Science and

Engineering

63802 (48.5003849)

Electrical Engineering[Electronics

and Power]

86923 (26.4025534)

Mechanical Engineering

93067 (18.7494545)

Civil Engineering

197186 (24.8659004)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

80006 (34.1192898)

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad

Civil Engineering

69981 (43.4679271

Mechanical Engineering

68869 (44.145699)

Computer Science and

Engineering(Artificial)

31103 (73.8026084)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

49786 (59.6222972)

Aurangabad College of Engineering, Naygaon Savangi, Aurangabad

Computer Science and

Engineering

37659 (68.8434834)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

48700 (60.2629987)

Electrical Engineering

212792 (3.5713055)

Mechanical Engineering

128413 (77.1631566)

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

77753 (36.3530658)

Civil Engineering

198857 (22.3617813)

Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation Group of Institutions, Latur

Electrical Engineering

204935 (15.3499592)

Computer Engineering

59199 (52.3416022)

Mechanical Engineering

98542 (9.8619816)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

211702 (5.4917171)

Information Technology

98542 (9.8619816)

Civil Engineering

145380 (66.9498069)

Gramin Technical And Management Campus, Nanded

Electrical Engineering

213706 (1.9170661

Civil Engineering

(Structural Engineering)

214297 (0.5407340)

Food Engineering

188224 (33.4650350)

Electronics and Telecommunication

90690 (21.9498885)

Computer Science and

Engineering(Artificial)

82749 (31.4517787)

Mechanical and

Automation Engineering

85991 (27.6446544)

Computer Science and

Engineering

72000 (41.6594252)

Food Technology

33874 (72.7021643)

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

1849 (97.8258119)

Food Engineering and

Technology

1845 (97.8668973)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemistry and Technology

2415 (97.4049766)

Polymer Engineering and

Technology

2995 (96.8292551)

Oil, Oleochemicals and

Surfactants Technology

3691 (96.2443821)

Food Engineering and

Technology

3838 (96.2395794)

Dyestuff Technology

4332 (95.7503405)

Surface Coating

Technology

4127 (95.9039213)

Fibres and Textiles

Processing Technology

5277 (94.9851220)

Mahavir Education Trust's Shah  and  Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design)

25371 (78.4129748)

Electronics and Computer

Science

19432 (83.2685530)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

19082 (83.4746755)

Electronics and

Communication

22263 (80.8528102)

Information Technology

14467 (87.3651899)

Cyber Security

15074 (86.8705307)

Computer Engineering

11644 (89.7314702)

Artificial Intelligence and

Data Science

14017 (87.7615907)

(This table has been taken from the official website. For more detailed information on the college-wise and course-wise cutoff list for the All India Seats of the MHT CET 2025, visit the PDF link provided below:-

