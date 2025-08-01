MHT CET 2025: Check College-wise All India Cutoff for B.E and B.Tech Courses (Round 1)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is one of the most important state-level engineering entrance exams in India. Every year, thousands of students from Maharashtra, as well as across the country, appear for the MHT CET to secure a seat in the state's top engineering and technology colleges. After the completion of the exam, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission into the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology programs.

One of the most anticipated stages in this process is the release of the CAP Round 1 All-India Cutoff List. This cutoff list gives an idea of the opening and closing ranks for each college and branch under the All India Quota (AIQ). It helps students from other states understand their chances of admission to Maharashtra engineering colleges. The cutoff is determined based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of applicants, seat availability, and reservation policies.

This article will give you detailed information about the CAP Round 1 cutoff list for All India candidates, along with college-wise and course-wise data for a better and clearer understanding.