IPU Spot Round Counselling Starts Tomorrow: Check Programs, Dates and More

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will begin its spot round counselling for 10 undergraduate (UG) programs on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates can register and fill their college preferences on the official website, ipu.ac.in, until August 6. The seat allocation will be based on availability, preferences, and marks, with results for Phase 1 being declared on August 7. A detailed schedule for both phases of the counselling process is available for candidates to check.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Aug 4, 2025, 16:44 IST
IPU Spot Round Counselling Starts Tomorrow

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will open a spot round of counseling for admission to ten programs. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for Phase 1 on the official website, ipu.ac.in, until August 6, 2025.

Candidates who have already paid the initial Rs. 2,500 can complete their registration by paying an additional Rs. 500. Following that, they must submit their preferred colleges and courses by August 6, 2025. The university will then allocate seats based on a combination of seat availability, the candidate's preferences, and their marks.

Document verification for the region, reservation, and other relevant documents will take place at the designated institute.

IPU Spot Round Counselling 2025: Program List

The following are the important courses available at Indraprastha University.

Programs

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)

BBA/BBA MBA Integrated (Bachelor of Business Administration/Master of Business Administration)

BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication)

Lateral Entry to B.Tech for Diploma Holders

B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology)

BCom (Hons) (Bachelor of Commerce with Honours)

B.Ed (Special Education)

BAEnglish (Hons) (Bachelor of Arts in English with Honours)

BA Economics (Hons) (Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Honours)

IPU Spot Round Counselling 2025 Dates

The following are the important events and dates for both Phase 1 and 2.

Function

First Phase

Second Phase

Enrollment

August 5–6

August 12–13

Choice Filling

By August 6

By August 13

Result Announcement

7-August

14-August

Partial Academic Fee Payment

By August 10

By August 18

Reporting to the Designated Institute

By August 11

By August 20

