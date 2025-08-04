IPU Spot Round Counselling Starts Tomorrow: Check Programs, Dates and More

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will open a spot round of counseling for admission to ten programs. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for Phase 1 on the official website, ipu.ac.in, until August 6, 2025.

Candidates who have already paid the initial Rs. 2,500 can complete their registration by paying an additional Rs. 500. Following that, they must submit their preferred colleges and courses by August 6, 2025. The university will then allocate seats based on a combination of seat availability, the candidate's preferences, and their marks.

Document verification for the region, reservation, and other relevant documents will take place at the designated institute.

