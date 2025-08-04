IPU Spot Round Counselling Starts Tomorrow: Check Programs, Dates and More

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) will open a spot round of counseling for admission to ten programs. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for Phase 1 on the official website, ipu.ac.in, until August 6, 2025.
Candidates who have already paid the initial Rs. 2,500 can complete their registration by paying an additional Rs. 500. Following that, they must submit their preferred colleges and courses by August 6, 2025. The university will then allocate seats based on a combination of seat availability, the candidate's preferences, and their marks.
Document verification for the region, reservation, and other relevant documents will take place at the designated institute.
Also check: Top Colleges in India accepting GMAT Scores: Check Fees, Rankings, Placements, Exams and More
IPU Spot Round Counselling 2025: Program List
The following are the important courses available at Indraprastha University.
|
Programs
|
BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)
|
B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)
|
BBA/BBA MBA Integrated (Bachelor of Business Administration/Master of Business Administration)
|
BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication)
|
Lateral Entry to B.Tech for Diploma Holders
|
B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology)
|
BCom (Hons) (Bachelor of Commerce with Honours)
|
B.Ed (Special Education)
|
BA Economics (Hons) (Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Honours)
IPU Spot Round Counselling 2025 Dates
The following are the important events and dates for both Phase 1 and 2.
|
Function
|
First Phase
|
Second Phase
|
Enrollment
|
August 5–6
|
August 12–13
|
Choice Filling
|
By August 6
|
By August 13
|
Result Announcement
|
7-August
|
14-August
|
Partial Academic Fee Payment
|
By August 10
|
By August 18
|
Reporting to the Designated Institute
|
By August 11
|
By August 20
Also check: Top Colleges in India Accepting AILET: Check Courses, Fees and Other Details