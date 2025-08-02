CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT

Top Colleges in India Accepting AILET: Check Courses, Fees and Other Details

Explore India's top law colleges accepting AILET scores. Get insights into courses offered, fees, admission process, and more for BA LLB and LLM programs.

By Himani Chopra
Aug 2, 2025, 14:00 IST
Top Colleges in India Accepting AILET

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is primarily the entrance exam for admission to the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. However, several other law colleges across India also consider AILET scores for their admissions process.

Beyond NLU Delhi, some of the well-known institutions that accept AILET scores include:

  • BITS Law School, Mumbai: BITS also accepts AILET scores as part of its admission criteria.

    For the most current and comprehensive list of colleges that accept AILET scores, it is recommended to check the official websites of the participating institutions or reliable educational portals.

    AILET Exam

    The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is an annual entrance exam administered by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. It is designed for students seeking admission to various law programs, including both undergraduate (B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)) and postgraduate (LL.M.) courses. The AILET exam evaluates a candidate's proficiency in key areas such as English, General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning, and Elementary Mathematics, with a strong performance potentially securing a spot in one of the many law colleges in India that accept its scores.

    Courses Offered by Colleges That Accept AILET Scores

    AILET exam is for BA LLB and LLM admissions, mainly at NLU Delhi and other colleges that accept AILET scores. Check out the courses offered by these colleges below.

    Courses

    BA LLB

    BBA LLB

    B.Com LLB

    LLM

    Top Law Colleges Accepting AILET Scores

    Check the leading law colleges that accept AILET scores and start your career in law. Explore top institutions offering BA LLB and LLM programs through AILET.

    Institute Name

    Fees

    AIL Mohali - Army Institute of Law, Mohali

    Rs. 8 Lakhs

    NCU - The NorthCap University, Gurgaon

    Rs. 8.04 Lakhs

    NLU Delhi - National Law University, New Delhi

    Rs. 10 Lakhs

    BITS Law School, Mumbai

    Rs. 35.44 Lakhs

    SAGE University, Indore

    Rs. 1.50 Lakhs

    Sushant University, Gurgaon

    Rs. 9.34 Lakhs

    Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru

    Rs. 25.23 Lakhs

    Vinayaka Mission's Law School, Chennai

    Rs. 10 Lakhs

