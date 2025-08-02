Top Colleges in India Accepting AILET: Check Courses, Fees and Other Details

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is primarily the entrance exam for admission to the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. However, several other law colleges across India also consider AILET scores for their admissions process.
Beyond NLU Delhi, some of the well-known institutions that accept AILET scores include:
-
Northcap University, Gurugram: The university considers AILET scores for admission to its law programs.
BITS Law School, Mumbai: BITS also accepts AILET scores as part of its admission criteria.
Also check: Maharashtra Colleges Given Dec 1 Deadline to Update Course Fees on MahaDBT Portal
For the most current and comprehensive list of colleges that accept AILET scores, it is recommended to check the official websites of the participating institutions or reliable educational portals.
AILET Exam
The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is an annual entrance exam administered by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. It is designed for students seeking admission to various law programs, including both undergraduate (B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)) and postgraduate (LL.M.) courses. The AILET exam evaluates a candidate's proficiency in key areas such as English, General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning, and Elementary Mathematics, with a strong performance potentially securing a spot in one of the many law colleges in India that accept its scores.
Courses Offered by Colleges That Accept AILET Scores
AILET exam is for BA LLB and LLM admissions, mainly at NLU Delhi and other colleges that accept AILET scores. Check out the courses offered by these colleges below.
|
Courses
|
BA LLB
|
BBA LLB
|
B.Com LLB
|
LLM
Top Law Colleges Accepting AILET Scores
Check the leading law colleges that accept AILET scores and start your career in law. Explore top institutions offering BA LLB and LLM programs through AILET.
|
Institute Name
|
Fees
|
Rs. 8 Lakhs
|
NCU - The NorthCap University, Gurgaon
|
Rs. 8.04 Lakhs
|
NLU Delhi - National Law University, New Delhi
|
Rs. 10 Lakhs
|
BITS Law School, Mumbai
|
Rs. 35.44 Lakhs
|
Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|
Rs. 9.34 Lakhs
|
Rs. 25.23 Lakhs
|
Vinayaka Mission's Law School, Chennai
|
Rs. 10 Lakhs
Also check: India's Top Law Colleges for CLAT 2026: Rankings, Admissions, Courses, and Placements