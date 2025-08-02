Top Colleges in India Accepting AILET: Check Courses, Fees and Other Details

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is primarily the entrance exam for admission to the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. However, several other law colleges across India also consider AILET scores for their admissions process. Beyond NLU Delhi, some of the well-known institutions that accept AILET scores include:

Northcap University, Gurugram: The university considers AILET scores for admission to its law programs.

BITS Law School, Mumbai: BITS also accepts AILET scores as part of its admission criteria.

Also check: Maharashtra Colleges Given Dec 1 Deadline to Update Course Fees on MahaDBT Portal For the most current and comprehensive list of colleges that accept AILET scores, it is recommended to check the official websites of the participating institutions or reliable educational portals.