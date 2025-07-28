India's Top Law Colleges for CLAT 2026: Rankings, Admissions, Courses, and Placements

More than 15 leading law colleges in India accept CLAT scores for admission. The majority of these (16) are government-owned institutions, with the remaining 3 being private. CLAT is the most widely accepted entrance exam among India's top law schools, including prominent names like NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, and IPU.
Also check: CLAT Vs AILET 2026: Which Law Gets You Into Better Colleges?
Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score: Overview 2026
A career in Law in India can be pursued at various academic levels, including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctorate (PhD) degrees. This profession opens up a wide array of opportunities for individuals to delve into and excel within the legal field.
Students interested in law have numerous educational pathways, including dual/integrated degrees. At the UG level, common options include BA LLB, BBA LLB, BLS-LLB, BSc LLB, and BCom LLB. For postgraduate studies, candidates typically pursue an LLB or LLM, while a LLD is available for doctoral-level research.
The table below details CLAT-accepting Law colleges in India:
|
Particulars
|
Parameters
|
No. of Colleges
|
15+ Colleges
|
Top Colleges
|
NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, IPU, etc.
|
Accepted Entrance Exams
|
CLAT
India's Leading Law Colleges Accepting CLAT Scores: NIRF 2024 Rankings
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various performance metrics, leading to shifts in rankings each year. Below, you'll find a list of India's top Law colleges that accept CLAT scores, along with their NIRF rankings for the past two years.
|
College Name
|
NIRF 2023
|
NIRF 2024
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
19
|
17
|
16
|
19
|
RMLNLU
|
21
|
20
|
18
|
21
|
NLU Ranchi
|
24
|
22
India's Leading Law Colleges Accepting CLAT Scores: The Week Rankings 2026
The table below lists CLAT-accepting Law colleges in India, including their 2025 'The Week' rankings.
|
Top Colleges
|
The Week Ranking 2025
|
NLU Kolkata
|
4
|
Institute of Law, Nirma University
|
14
|
36
|
39
|
51
Top CLAT-Accepting Law Colleges in India: 2026 Admissions Guide
For 2026 admissions to India's top law colleges accepting CLAT scores, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. While these requirements can differ by institution and course, the eligibility for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs at these CLAT-accepting colleges is outlined below:
Undergraduate (Integrated-LLB) Eligibility:
-
Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 45%.
-
No age limit.
Undergraduate (LLB) Eligibility:
-
Candidates need a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university, with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST/PwD categories).
-
No age limit.
Postgraduate (LLM) Eligibility:
-
A minimum of 50% marks in an LLB or equivalent degree from a recognized university is required.
-
No age limit.
Best Government Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score
The table below lists the top government Law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.
|
Public/Govt. Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
NLSIU Bangalore Admission
|
INR 13.45 lakh
|
Nalsar University of Law Admission
|
INR 7.75 lakh
|
NLU Kolkata Admission
|
INR 3.66 lakh
|
GNLU Gandhinagar Admission
|
INR 6 lakh
|
GGSIPU Admission
|
INR 1.32 lakh
Best Private Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score
The table below lists the top private Law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their total tuition fees:
|
Private Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
SOA Admission
|
INR 3.40 lakh
|
Alliance School of Law Admission
|
INR 15 lakh
|
LPU Admission
|
INR 12 lakh
Highest Salary Offered by Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score
While choosing a law program, it's smart to consider its Return on Investment (ROI). ROI helps you understand the financial benefits of a course compared to its cost. For popular courses, picking a college based on its ROI can be very helpful, especially if you're deciding between a few good options.
The table below lists the top law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their average annual fees and the average salary packages received by their graduates.
|
College Name
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Average Salary Package
|
NLSIU Bangalore
|
INR 13.45 lakh
|
INR 16 LPA
|
Nalsar University of Law
|
INR 7.75 lakh
|
INR 16 LPA
|
NLU Kolkata
|
INR 3.66 lakh
|
INR 20 LPA
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
INR 6 lakh
|
INR 16 LPA
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|
INR 1.32 lakh
|
INR 5.15 LPA
Top Recruiters for Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT
The table below lists the top companies that recruit Law graduates, along with their average placement packages.
|
College Name
|
Placement Package
|
Top Recruiters
|
NLSIU Bangalore Placement
|
INR 16 LPA
|
Luthra and Luthra, Khaitan and Co., etc.
|
Nalsar University of Law Placement
|
INR 16 LPA
|
Cognizant, Colgate Palmolive, Deloitte, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Heritage, ITC Ltd.
Also check: