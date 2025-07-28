RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon

India's Top Law Colleges for CLAT 2026: Rankings, Admissions, Courses, and Placements

Discover India's top law colleges accepting CLAT 2026 scores. Get insights into rankings, admission criteria, courses offered, and placement records. Learn which institutions can launch your successful law career.

Jul 28, 2025, 14:08 IST
Top Law Colleges for CLAT
Top Law Colleges for CLAT

More than 15 leading law colleges in India accept CLAT scores for admission. The majority of these (16) are government-owned institutions, with the remaining 3 being private. CLAT is the most widely accepted entrance exam among India's top law schools, including prominent names like NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, and IPU.

Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score: Overview 2026

A career in Law in India can be pursued at various academic levels, including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctorate (PhD) degrees. This profession opens up a wide array of opportunities for individuals to delve into and excel within the legal field.

Students interested in law have numerous educational pathways, including dual/integrated degrees. At the UG level, common options include BA LLB, BBA LLB, BLS-LLB, BSc LLB, and BCom LLB. For postgraduate studies, candidates typically pursue an LLB or LLM, while a LLD is available for doctoral-level research.

The table below details CLAT-accepting Law colleges in India:

Particulars

Parameters

No. of Colleges

15+ Colleges

Top Colleges

NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, IPU, etc.

Accepted Entrance Exams

CLAT

India's Leading Law Colleges Accepting CLAT Scores: NIRF 2024 Rankings

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various performance metrics, leading to shifts in rankings each year. Below, you'll find a list of India's top Law colleges that accept CLAT scores, along with their NIRF rankings for the past two years.

College Name

NIRF 2023

NIRF 2024

NLSIU Bangalore 

1

1

Nalsar University of Law 

3

3

NUJS 

4

4

GNLU Gandhinagar 

7

8

SOA University 

8

9

GGSIPU 

19

17

LPU 

16

19

RMLNLU 

21

20

NLIU Bhopal 

18

21

NLU Ranchi 

24

22

India's Leading Law Colleges Accepting CLAT Scores: The Week Rankings 2026

The table below lists CLAT-accepting Law colleges in India, including their 2025 'The Week' rankings.

Top Colleges

The Week Ranking 2025

NLU Kolkata

4

Institute of Law, Nirma University

14

Amity University, Mumbai

36

Jagran Lakecity University

39

Shobhit University, Gangoh

51

Top CLAT-Accepting Law Colleges in India: 2026 Admissions Guide

For 2026 admissions to India's top law colleges accepting CLAT scores, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. While these requirements can differ by institution and course, the eligibility for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs at these CLAT-accepting colleges is outlined below:

Undergraduate (Integrated-LLB) Eligibility:

  • Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 45%.

  • No age limit.

Undergraduate (LLB) Eligibility:

  • Candidates need a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university, with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST/PwD categories).

  • No age limit.

Postgraduate (LLM) Eligibility:

  • A minimum of 50% marks in an LLB or equivalent degree from a recognized university is required.

  • No age limit.

Best Government Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score

The table below lists the top government Law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their total tuition fees.

Public/Govt. Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

NLSIU Bangalore Admission

INR 13.45 lakh

Nalsar University of Law Admission

INR 7.75 lakh

NLU Kolkata Admission

INR 3.66 lakh

GNLU Gandhinagar Admission

INR 6 lakh

GGSIPU Admission

INR 1.32 lakh

Best Private Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score

The table below lists the top private Law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their total tuition fees:

Private Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

SOA Admission

INR 3.40 lakh

Alliance School of Law Admission

INR 15 lakh

LPU Admission

INR 12 lakh

Highest Salary Offered by Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score

While choosing a law program, it's smart to consider its Return on Investment (ROI). ROI helps you understand the financial benefits of a course compared to its cost. For popular courses, picking a college based on its ROI can be very helpful, especially if you're deciding between a few good options.

The table below lists the top law colleges in India that accept CLAT scores, along with their average annual fees and the average salary packages received by their graduates.

College Name

Total Tuition Fee

Average Salary Package

NLSIU Bangalore 

INR 13.45 lakh

INR 16 LPA

Nalsar University of Law

INR 7.75 lakh

INR 16 LPA

NLU Kolkata 

INR 3.66 lakh

INR 20 LPA

GNLU Gandhinagar 

INR 6 lakh

INR 16 LPA

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 

INR 1.32 lakh

INR 5.15 LPA

Top Recruiters for Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT

The table below lists the top companies that recruit Law graduates, along with their average placement packages.

College Name

Placement Package

Top Recruiters

NLSIU Bangalore Placement

INR 16 LPA

Luthra and Luthra, Khaitan and Co., etc.

Nalsar University of Law Placement

INR 16 LPA

Cognizant, Colgate Palmolive, Deloitte, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Heritage, ITC Ltd.

