India's Top Law Colleges for CLAT 2026: Rankings, Admissions, Courses, and Placements

More than 15 leading law colleges in India accept CLAT scores for admission. The majority of these (16) are government-owned institutions, with the remaining 3 being private. CLAT is the most widely accepted entrance exam among India's top law schools, including prominent names like NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, and IPU. Also check: CLAT Vs AILET 2026: Which Law Gets You Into Better Colleges?

Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score: Overview 2026 A career in Law in India can be pursued at various academic levels, including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctorate (PhD) degrees. This profession opens up a wide array of opportunities for individuals to delve into and excel within the legal field. Students interested in law have numerous educational pathways, including dual/integrated degrees. At the UG level, common options include BA LLB, BBA LLB, BLS-LLB, BSc LLB, and BCom LLB. For postgraduate studies, candidates typically pursue an LLB or LLM, while a LLD is available for doctoral-level research. The table below details CLAT-accepting Law colleges in India:

Particulars Parameters No. of Colleges 15+ Colleges Top Colleges NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar University of Law, NLU Kolkata, GNLU Gandhinagar, SOA, Lovely Professional University, NLIU Bhopal, IPU, etc. Accepted Entrance Exams CLAT India's Leading Law Colleges Accepting CLAT Scores: NIRF 2024 Rankings The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) annually ranks colleges based on various performance metrics, leading to shifts in rankings each year. Below, you'll find a list of India's top Law colleges that accept CLAT scores, along with their NIRF rankings for the past two years.

Top Colleges The Week Ranking 2025 NLU Kolkata 4 Institute of Law, Nirma University 14 Amity University, Mumbai 36 Jagran Lakecity University 39 Shobhit University, Gangoh 51 Top CLAT-Accepting Law Colleges in India: 2026 Admissions Guide For 2026 admissions to India's top law colleges accepting CLAT scores, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. While these requirements can differ by institution and course, the eligibility for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs at these CLAT-accepting colleges is outlined below: Undergraduate (Integrated-LLB) Eligibility: