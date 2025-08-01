Why CLAT is Your Gateway to India’s Top Law School?

In a country where the legal profession is not only prestigious but also deeply influential, securing a seat in one of India’s Top National Law Universities is an ambition garnered by thousands of aspiring lawyers. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the key that unlocks these dreams for many aspiring lawyers. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the most competitive and coveted law entrance examination of India, which serves as the primary admission route to the National Law Universities and other leading institutions offering undergraduate and postgraduate law programs. Whether you wish to become a corporate lawyer, a judicial officer, a public policy expert, or even an academician, CLAT serves as the first step towards a transformative journey.

What is CLAT, and why is CLAT your Gateway to India’s Top Law Schools? CLAT, or the Common Law Admission Test, is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted annually, offering admission to undergraduate (LL.B.) and postgraduate (LL.M.) programs. This exam is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which currently comprises 24 NLU’s spread across India. The Common Law Admission Test (CLA) evaluates a candidate’s aptitude in subjects like English. General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative techniques.

CLAT as a Gateway to India’s Top Law Schools:- The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the exam which helps you seek admission to top law universities spread across India and helps you make a career in the desired field of Law. There are several factors which make the CLAT exam your gateway to gaining admission to top law universities in India. Below is a list of several factors to help you understand why CLAT is the gateway to India’s Top Law schools:-