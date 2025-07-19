Top Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Course through CUET UG 2025: Check List, Career Opportunities and Other Details

Political science is one of the most popular subjects among students taking the CUET UG test, particularly those interested in civil service, law, international relations, journalism, and public policy. Many prestigious Central Universities, State Universities, and Deemed Universities offer undergraduate Political Science courses using CUET UG scores. This article will discuss the list of top colleges offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science through CUET UG scores, along with their expected cut-offs, seat intake, and other important admission details to help make an informed decision.

List of Best Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Several Central Universities, State Universities, Private Universities, and Deemed Universities provide admission to Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science degrees. Some well-known colleges are Miranda House, Banaras Hindu University, and the University of Allahabad. Below is the list of the top universities and colleges across India that offer admission to B.A. (Honours) in Political Science:-