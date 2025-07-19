Top Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Course through CUET UG 2025: Check List, Career Opportunities and Other Details

Political science is one of the most popular subjects among students taking the CUET UG test, particularly those interested in civil service, law, international relations, journalism, and public policy. Many prestigious Central Universities, State Universities, and Deemed Universities offer undergraduate Political Science courses using CUET UG scores.
This article will discuss the list of top colleges offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science through CUET UG scores, along with their expected cut-offs, seat intake, and other important admission details to help make an informed decision.
List of Best Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science
Several Central Universities, State Universities, Private Universities, and Deemed Universities provide admission to Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science degrees. Some well-known colleges are Miranda House, Banaras Hindu University, and the University of Allahabad.
Below is the list of the top universities and colleges across India that offer admission to B.A. (Honours) in Political Science:-
|
List of Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science
|
Deen Dayal Upadhya College
|
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
|
Sri Venkateshwara College
The above-listed colleges are some of the renowned colleges offering a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Political Science program.
What are the Specialisations offered in the B.A. (Honours) Political Science?
B.A.(Honours) Political Science is not just limited to the study of politics or governance, but it is a diverse program that offers several specialisations within the broader discipline. These specialisations offered help to students understand the political systems, ideologies, and policies in depth, institutions at both the national and international levels.
These specialisations provide students with the analytical, critical thinking, and policy-making skills required for jobs in civil service, law, journalism, diplomacy, and academia. The following is a list of some of the specializations offered in the B.A. (Honours) Political Science at various colleges across India:-
|
List of Specialisations Offered
|
What are the Career Opportunities available after a B.A. Political Science Honours?
A degree in B.A. (Honours) Political Science opens the door to a variety of employment choices that extend far beyond politics. This degree helps students develop analytical thinking skills, research abilities, and a thorough understanding of governance, international relations, political systems, and public policy.
Below is a list of some of the career opportunities available once a student graduates with a degree in B.A. (Honours) Political Science:-
|
Career Opportunities
|
Civil Services
|
Public Administration
|
Policy Analyst
|
Education and Academia
|
Political Consultant
|
Think Tanks
|
Public Relations
|
Journalism
|
Law
With the increasing number of universities participating in CUET UG, students now have a wider range of choices for pursuing their higher education in Political Science. Candidates are advised to check the official website or the admission portal for the latest information related to admissions.
