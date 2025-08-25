BHU PG Admissions 2025: Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff Scores

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of India’s most prestigious central universities. It has released the PG Admission Spot Round 2 allotment and the cutoff scores for the various courses offered by the university for the academic year 2025-26. This round is especially important for candidates who were not able to secure a seat in earlier rounds of the counselling or are aiming to upgrade to a better course. With lakhs of students applying every year, the spot round allotment plays an important role in ensuring that all seats are filled while giving students another chance at admission.
This article will provide you with the PG Spot Round 2 Allotment for the academic year 2025-26 and the cutoff score for the candidates to have a better understanding.
BHU PG Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff Score List for 2025
The Spot Round 2 allotment for BHU PG admissions 2025 is an important phase in the admission process, as it allows the candidates to secure a seat even after the initial rounds are completed. This round focuses on filling vacant seats across the various postgraduate programs offered by the Banaras Hindu University.
Students who registered for the spot round can log in to the official BHU admission portal to check their allotment status. Along with the allotment list, the university has also provided the cutoff scores for each course that is offered. Below is the list of the PG Spot Round 2 Allotment 2025, along with the cutoff scores for each course and the department and college that it is being offered at:-
|
Course Name
|
Cutoff Score
|
Seat Category
|
Department or College Name
|
Acharya in Agam Tantra
|
36
|
C2 UR
|
Department of Dharmagam
|
Acharya in Mimansa
|
146
|
C2 UR
|
Department of Dharmashastra and Mimansa
|
Acharya in Jain Darshan
|
54
|
C2 UR
|
Department of Buddha and Jain Darshan
|
Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Languages (H.I.)
|
150
|
C2 OBC
|
Department of Education
|
160
|
C2 UR
|
Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Mathematics (H.I.)
|
94
|
C2 UR
|
Department of Education
|
97
|
C2 OBC
|
104
|
C2 UR
|
Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Science (H.I.)
|
70
|
C2 EWS
|
Department of Education
|
85
|
C2 UR
|
128
|
C2 OBC
|
Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (H.I.)
|
99
|
C2 OBC
|
Department of Education
|
Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (V.I.)
|
88
|
C2 EWS
|
Department of Education
|
Bachelor of Education in Languages
|
167
|
C2 UR
|
189
|
C2 OBC
|
Department of Education
|
196
|
C2 UR
|
178
|
C2 UR
|
Bachelor of Education in Mathematics
|
93
|
C2 OBC
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
165
|
C2 OBC
|
Department of Education
|
125
|
C2 UR
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
Bachelor of Education in Science
|
72
|
C2 SC
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
80
|
C2 ST
|
104
|
C2 OBC
|
127
|
C2 UR
|
129
|
C2 SC
|
Department of Education
|
144
|
C2 OBC
|
121
|
C2 OBC
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
126
|
C2 UR
|
Bachelor of Education in Social Sciences and Humanities
|
69
|
C2 SC
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
83
|
C2 PWD
|
97
|
C2 OBC
|
107
|
C2 OBC
|
Department of Education
|
115
|
C2 UR
|
54
|
C2 ST
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
74
|
C2 SC
|
94
|
C2 OBC
|
95
|
C2 UR
|
Bachelor of Laws (Honours)
|
38
|
C2 WARD
|
Department of Law
|
88
|
C2 PWD
|
114
|
C2 ST
|
143
|
C2 SC
|
185
|
C2 OBC
|
189
|
C2 EWS
|
197
|
C2 UR
|
Master of Arts in A.I.H.C. & Archaeology
|
40
|
C2 OBC
|
51
|
C2 EWS
|
56
|
C1 UR
|
81
|
C2 UR
|
60
|
C2 ST
|
Department of A.I.H.C. & Archaeology
|
63
|
C2 SC
|
93
|
C2 OBC
|
112
|
C2 EWS
|
121
|
C2 UR
|
35
|
C1 UR
|
41
|
C2 UR
|
55
|
C2 UR
|
24
|
C2 UR
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
29
|
C2 EWS
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
39
|
C2 OBC
|
30
|
C2 SC
|
64
|
C1 UR
|
67
|
C2 UR
|
5
|
C2 ST
|
Department of Economics
|
16
|
C2 PWD
|
53
|
C2 SC
|
79
|
C1 UR
|
84
|
C2 OBC
|
96
|
C2 UR
(This table has been taken from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University. Candidates are advised to visit the official website or https://www.bhu.ac.in/Images/files/bhu_pg_spt_rund_2_ct.pdf.)
In the table given above, C1 refers to the (BHU Quota), and C2 refers to the (Non-BHU). The candidates are advised to pay the online fee by August 26, 2025, as it is the last date to submit the fee and lock the seats allotted in the PG Spot Round 2 allotment.
