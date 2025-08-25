BHU PG Admissions 2025: Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff Scores

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of India’s most prestigious central universities. It has released the PG Admission Spot Round 2 allotment and the cutoff scores for the various courses offered by the university for the academic year 2025-26. This round is especially important for candidates who were not able to secure a seat in earlier rounds of the counselling or are aiming to upgrade to a better course. With lakhs of students applying every year, the spot round allotment plays an important role in ensuring that all seats are filled while giving students another chance at admission. This article will provide you with the PG Spot Round 2 Allotment for the academic year 2025-26 and the cutoff score for the candidates to have a better understanding. Also, check:-

Course Name Cutoff Score Seat Category Department or College Name Acharya in Agam Tantra 36 C2 UR Department of Dharmagam Acharya in Mimansa 146 C2 UR Department of Dharmashastra and Mimansa Acharya in Jain Darshan 54 C2 UR Department of Buddha and Jain Darshan Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Languages (H.I.) 150 C2 OBC Department of Education 160 C2 UR Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Mathematics (H.I.) 94 C2 UR Department of Education 97 C2 OBC 104 C2 UR Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Science (H.I.) 70 C2 EWS Department of Education 85 C2 UR 128 C2 OBC Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (H.I.) 99 C2 OBC Department of Education Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (V.I.) 88 C2 EWS Department of Education Bachelor of Education in Languages 167 C2 UR Arya Mahila PG College 189 C2 OBC Department of Education 196 C2 UR 178 C2 UR Vasanta College for Women Bachelor of Education in Mathematics 93 C2 OBC Arya Mahila PG College 165 C2 OBC Department of Education 125 C2 UR Vasanta College for Women Bachelor of Education in Science 72 C2 SC Arya Mahila PG College 80 C2 ST 104 C2 OBC 127 C2 UR 129 C2 SC Department of Education 144 C2 OBC 121 C2 OBC Vasanta College for Women 126 C2 UR Bachelor of Education in Social Sciences and Humanities 69 C2 SC Arya Mahila PG College 83 C2 PWD 97 C2 OBC 107 C2 OBC Department of Education 115 C2 UR 54 C2 ST Vasanta College for Women 74 C2 SC 94 C2 OBC 95 C2 UR Bachelor of Laws (Honours) 38 C2 WARD Department of Law 88 C2 PWD 114 C2 ST 143 C2 SC 185 C2 OBC 189 C2 EWS 197 C2 UR Master of Arts in A.I.H.C. & Archaeology 40 C2 OBC D.A.V Post Graduate College 51 C2 EWS 56 C1 UR 81 C2 UR 60 C2 ST Department of A.I.H.C. & Archaeology 63 C2 SC 93 C2 OBC 112 C2 EWS 121 C2 UR 35 C1 UR Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya 41 C2 UR 55 C2 UR Master of Arts in Economics 24 C2 UR Arya Mahila PG College 29 C2 EWS D.A.V Post Graduate College 39 C2 OBC 30 C2 SC 64 C1 UR 67 C2 UR 5 C2 ST Department of Economics 16 C2 PWD 53 C2 SC 79 C1 UR 84 C2 OBC 96 C2 UR (This table has been taken from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University. Candidates are advised to visit the official website or https://www.bhu.ac.in/Images/files/bhu_pg_spt_rund_2_ct.pdf.) In the table given above, C1 refers to the (BHU Quota), and C2 refers to the (Non-BHU). The candidates are advised to pay the online fee by August 26, 2025, as it is the last date to submit the fee and lock the seats allotted in the PG Spot Round 2 allotment.