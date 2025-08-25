ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates

This article provides you with the list of PG Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff scores for admissions to the postgraduate programs offered by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Additionally, it will also tell you about the last date of the online fee submission to lock seats.

Aug 25, 2025
BHU PG Admissions 2025 Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff Scores

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of India’s most prestigious central universities. It has released the PG Admission Spot Round 2 allotment and the cutoff scores for the various courses offered by the university for the academic year 2025-26. This round is especially important for candidates who were not able to secure a seat in earlier rounds of the counselling or are aiming to upgrade to a better course. With lakhs of students applying every year, the spot round allotment plays an important role in ensuring that all seats are filled while giving students another chance at admission.

This article will provide you with the PG Spot Round 2 Allotment for the academic year 2025-26 and the cutoff score for the candidates to have a better understanding.

BHU PG Spot Round 2 Allotment and Cutoff Score List for 2025

The Spot Round 2 allotment for BHU PG admissions 2025 is an important phase in the admission process, as it allows the candidates to secure a seat even after the initial rounds are completed. This round focuses on filling vacant seats across the various postgraduate programs offered by the Banaras Hindu University. 

Students who registered for the spot round can log in to the official BHU admission portal to check their allotment status. Along with the allotment list, the university has also provided the cutoff scores for each course that is offered. Below is the list of the PG Spot Round 2 Allotment 2025, along with the cutoff scores for each course and the department and college that it is being offered at:-

Course Name

Cutoff Score

Seat Category

Department or College Name

Acharya in Agam Tantra

36

C2 UR

Department of Dharmagam

Acharya in Mimansa

146

C2 UR

Department of Dharmashastra and Mimansa

Acharya in Jain Darshan

54

C2 UR

Department of Buddha and Jain Darshan

Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Languages (H.I.)

150

C2 OBC

Department of Education

160

C2 UR

Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Mathematics (H.I.)

94

C2 UR

Department of Education 

97

C2 OBC

104

C2 UR

Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Science (H.I.)

70

C2 EWS

Department of Education

85

C2 UR

128

C2 OBC

Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (H.I.)

99

C2 OBC

Department of Education

Bachelor of Education - Special Education in Social Sciences and Humanities (V.I.)

88

C2 EWS

Department of Education

Bachelor of Education in Languages

167

C2 UR

Arya Mahila PG College

189

C2 OBC

Department of Education

196

C2 UR

178

C2 UR

Vasanta College for Women

Bachelor of Education in Mathematics

93

C2 OBC

Arya Mahila PG College

165

C2 OBC

Department of Education

125

C2 UR

Vasanta College for Women

Bachelor of Education in Science

72

C2 SC

Arya Mahila PG College

80

C2 ST

104

C2 OBC

127

C2 UR

129

C2 SC

Department of Education

144

C2 OBC

121

C2 OBC

Vasanta College for Women

126

C2 UR

Bachelor of Education in Social Sciences and Humanities

69

C2 SC

Arya Mahila PG College

83

C2 PWD

97

C2 OBC

107

C2 OBC

Department of Education

115

C2 UR

54

C2 ST

Vasanta College for Women

74

C2 SC

94

C2 OBC

95

C2 UR

Bachelor of Laws (Honours)

38

C2 WARD

Department of Law

88

C2 PWD

114

C2 ST

143

C2 SC

185

C2 OBC

189

C2 EWS

197

C2 UR

Master of Arts in A.I.H.C. & Archaeology

40

C2 OBC

D.A.V Post Graduate College

51

C2 EWS

56

C1 UR

81

C2 UR

60

C2 ST

Department of A.I.H.C. & Archaeology

63

C2 SC

93

C2 OBC

112

C2 EWS

121

C2 UR

35

C1 UR

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

41

C2 UR

55

C2 UR

Master of Arts in Economics

24

C2 UR

Arya Mahila PG College

29

C2 EWS

D.A.V Post Graduate College

39

C2 OBC

30

C2 SC

64

C1 UR

67

C2 UR

5

C2 ST

Department of Economics

16

C2 PWD

53

C2 SC

79

C1 UR

84

C2 OBC

96

C2 UR

(This table has been taken from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University. Candidates are advised to visit the official website or https://www.bhu.ac.in/Images/files/bhu_pg_spt_rund_2_ct.pdf.) 

In the table given above, C1 refers to the (BHU Quota), and C2 refers to the (Non-BHU). The candidates are advised to pay the online fee by August 26, 2025, as it is the last date to submit the fee and lock the seats allotted in the PG Spot Round 2 allotment.

