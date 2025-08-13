BHU 2025 UG Admission: Check Second Cutoff List 2025 of Courses Offered

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

The Banaras Hindu University Second Cutoff List 2025 for CUET UG 2025 offers another chance for students who missed the first list to secure admission into the undergraduate courses offered. It provides the minimum CUET UG scores for various courses based on a lot of key factors. Eligible candidates must complete the admission process within the deadline to confirm their place at BHU.

Aug 13, 2025, 14:08 IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most prestigious and renowned universities, has released its second admission cutoff list of the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The BHU Second Cut-off List 2025 for CUET UG is an important update for students who have applied for admission through the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET-UG) and were not able to score the required marks as released in the first cutoff list.

The second cutoff list gives the eligible candidates another opportunity to secure a seat in their preferred courses and colleges within the university. This list contains the minimum required CUET-UG marks required for different programs, such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, and other undergraduate courses across various faculties. The cutoff marks in the second list are slightly lower than the first list, allowing relief to those candidates who were waiting for admission.

College-Wise and Course-Wise Second Cutoff List of CUET UG 2025 for Admissions to BHU

The second cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks, which are offered by the Banaras Hindu University, is based on a number of factors, including the number of vacant seats, the total number of applications, and category-wise reservations. Students who meet the required cutoff must complete the further admission process, including document verification and fee payment, within the stipulated time to confirm their allotted seat.

The second CUET UG 2025 cutoff list for Banaras Hindu University is significant since it affects whether a student wishing to pursue their academic career at BHU will be able to obtain admission. Below is the college-wise and course-wise second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 for admissions to Banaras Hindu University and the undergraduate courses offered by it:-

Arya Mahila PG College:-

Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Arya Mahila PG College of Banaras Hindu University:-

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English

251.3803428

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Bengali

229.5795534

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography

244.440459

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Home Science

203.8653386

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi

228.2404586

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Philosophy

234.1088092

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

251.3531069

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science

263.8882697

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Sociology

251.2914595

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology

264.2323471

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

249.7719151

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Geography

272.3939588

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Economics

243.3012464

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Political Science

269.3037986

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Sociology

239.111559

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Psychology

243.3049427

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics

259.9815997

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with History

272.8852635

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology

252.1761034

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Economics

268.6031496

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Sociology

252.4331035

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with History

264.9442036

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

469.5893599

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Political Science

277.0051528

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English

276.9803157

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

290.5274887

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi

257.1035857

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science

307.837019

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Sociology

285.1978878

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology

287.9641219

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi

268.9240262

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

280.55836

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

254.4638034

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Economics

287.9124309

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Psychology

276.6562414

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Political Science

308.7668249

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics

290.0417542

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Sociology

279.0302913

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology

285.7092521

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with History

295.6542351

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Sociology

280.070163

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with History

285.9347217

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Economics

296.7173052

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Political Science

287.5781641

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

497.3544675

Department of Radiodiagnosis Imaging of Banaras Hindu University:-

Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Department of Radiodiagnosis Imaging of Banaras Hindu University:-

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Technology (Radiotherapy)

624.0096192

Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology

628.4568777

Faculty of Agriculture at Banaras Hindu University:-

Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Agriculture at Banaras Hindu University:-

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Agriculture

627.9062777

Bachelor of Technology in Dairy Technology

419.7575234

Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology

427.6733482

Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University:-

Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University:-

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English

309.9448861

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi

294.02196

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography

308.4820343

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with History of Arts

296.6808272

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Linguistics

293.4986

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Travel & Tourism Management

291.996059

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Museology

321.7152867

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

326.6909276

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with German

339.7418049

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Geography

328.3160123

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with History of Arts

322.1249965

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

327.079478

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

297.285884

Faculty of Commerce, Law and Science at Banaras Hindu University:-

Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Commerce at Banaras Hindu University:-

Courses

Second Cutoff (General)

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

542.9209726

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Financial Markets Management

538.7004107

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (Honours)

367.7790855

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany

576.3666175

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Botany with Chemistry

589.2092577

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Earth Science

534.2350962

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Computer Science

516.0624037

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Chemistry

453.3965129

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics with Computer Science

468.7489534

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Physics

493.6606749

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics with Geography

408.6603044

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Physics

470.3820002

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Computer Science

544.4072454

Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Physics with Chemistry

431.7129535

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Zoology with Chemistry

623.1645206

Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Computer Science with Mathematics

568.9225344

(This table has been taken from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university or https://www.bhu.ac.in/Images/files/bh_ug_cut_off.pdf.)

Candidates must also note that the last date for the fee submission is August 14, 2025, and the candidates are also advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements of the course they have opted for before making the payment. 

