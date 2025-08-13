BHU 2025 UG Admission: Check Second Cutoff List 2025 of Courses Offered

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most prestigious and renowned universities, has released its second admission cutoff list of the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The BHU Second Cut-off List 2025 for CUET UG is an important update for students who have applied for admission through the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET-UG) and were not able to score the required marks as released in the first cutoff list. The second cutoff list gives the eligible candidates another opportunity to secure a seat in their preferred courses and colleges within the university. This list contains the minimum required CUET-UG marks required for different programs, such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, and other undergraduate courses across various faculties. The cutoff marks in the second list are slightly lower than the first list, allowing relief to those candidates who were waiting for admission. Also, check:- BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks

College-Wise and Course-Wise Second Cutoff List of CUET UG 2025 for Admissions to BHU The second cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks, which are offered by the Banaras Hindu University, is based on a number of factors, including the number of vacant seats, the total number of applications, and category-wise reservations. Students who meet the required cutoff must complete the further admission process, including document verification and fee payment, within the stipulated time to confirm their allotted seat. The second CUET UG 2025 cutoff list for Banaras Hindu University is significant since it affects whether a student wishing to pursue their academic career at BHU will be able to obtain admission. Below is the college-wise and course-wise second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 for admissions to Banaras Hindu University and the undergraduate courses offered by it:-

Arya Mahila PG College:- Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Arya Mahila PG College of Banaras Hindu University:-