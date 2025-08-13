BHU 2025 UG Admission: Check Second Cutoff List 2025 of Courses Offered

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of India’s most prestigious and renowned universities, has released its second admission cutoff list of the CUET UG 2025 exam for the academic year 2025-26. The BHU Second Cut-off List 2025 for CUET UG is an important update for students who have applied for admission through the Common University Entrance Tests (CUET-UG) and were not able to score the required marks as released in the first cutoff list.
The second cutoff list gives the eligible candidates another opportunity to secure a seat in their preferred courses and colleges within the university. This list contains the minimum required CUET-UG marks required for different programs, such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, and other undergraduate courses across various faculties. The cutoff marks in the second list are slightly lower than the first list, allowing relief to those candidates who were waiting for admission.
Also, check:- BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks
College-Wise and Course-Wise Second Cutoff List of CUET UG 2025 for Admissions to BHU
The second cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2025 marks, which are offered by the Banaras Hindu University, is based on a number of factors, including the number of vacant seats, the total number of applications, and category-wise reservations. Students who meet the required cutoff must complete the further admission process, including document verification and fee payment, within the stipulated time to confirm their allotted seat.
The second CUET UG 2025 cutoff list for Banaras Hindu University is significant since it affects whether a student wishing to pursue their academic career at BHU will be able to obtain admission. Below is the college-wise and course-wise second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 for admissions to Banaras Hindu University and the undergraduate courses offered by it:-
Arya Mahila PG College:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Arya Mahila PG College of Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English
|
251.3803428
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Bengali
|
229.5795534
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography
|
244.440459
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Home Science
|
203.8653386
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi
|
228.2404586
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Philosophy
|
234.1088092
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
251.3531069
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science
|
263.8882697
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Sociology
|
251.2914595
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology
|
264.2323471
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
249.7719151
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Geography
|
272.3939588
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Economics
|
243.3012464
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Political Science
|
269.3037986
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Sociology
|
239.111559
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Psychology
|
243.3049427
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics
|
259.9815997
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with History
|
272.8852635
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology
|
252.1761034
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Economics
|
268.6031496
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Sociology
|
252.4331035
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with History
|
264.9442036
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
469.5893599
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Political Science
|
277.0051528
Also, check:-
DAV PostGraduate College:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the DAV Postgraduate College of Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English
|
276.9803157
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
290.5274887
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi
|
257.1035857
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science
|
307.837019
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Sociology
|
285.1978878
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology
|
287.9641219
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi
|
268.9240262
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
280.55836
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
254.4638034
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Economics
|
287.9124309
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Psychology
|
276.6562414
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Political Science
|
308.7668249
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics
|
290.0417542
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History with Sociology
|
279.0302913
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology
|
285.7092521
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with History
|
295.6542351
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Sociology
|
280.070163
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with History
|
285.9347217
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Economics
|
296.7173052
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology with Political Science
|
287.5781641
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
497.3544675
Also, check:-
Department of Radiodiagnosis Imaging of Banaras Hindu University:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Department of Radiodiagnosis Imaging of Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Medical Technology (Radiotherapy)
|
624.0096192
|
Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology
|
628.4568777
Also, check:- Top Oncology and Radiotherapy Colleges in India
Faculty of Agriculture at Banaras Hindu University:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Agriculture at Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Agriculture
|
627.9062777
|
419.7575234
|
Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology
|
427.6733482
Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English
|
309.9448861
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Hindi
|
294.02196
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography
|
308.4820343
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with History of Arts
|
296.6808272
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Linguistics
|
293.4986
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Travel & Tourism Management
|
291.996059
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Museology
|
321.7152867
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
326.6909276
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with German
|
339.7418049
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Geography
|
328.3160123
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with History of Arts
|
322.1249965
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
327.079478
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
297.285884
Also, check:-
Faculty of Commerce, Law and Science at Banaras Hindu University:-
Here is the list of courses offered and the second cutoff list of CUET UG 2025 of the Faculty of Commerce at Banaras Hindu University:-
|
Courses
|
Second Cutoff (General)
|
542.9209726
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Financial Markets Management
|
538.7004107
|
367.7790855
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany
|
576.3666175
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Botany with Chemistry
|
589.2092577
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Earth Science
|
534.2350962
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Computer Science
|
516.0624037
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Chemistry
|
453.3965129
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics with Computer Science
|
468.7489534
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Physics
|
493.6606749
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physics with Geography
|
408.6603044
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Physics
|
470.3820002
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Statistics with Computer Science
|
544.4072454
|
Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Physics with Chemistry
|
431.7129535
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Zoology with Chemistry
|
623.1645206
|
Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Computer Science with Mathematics
|
568.9225344
(This table has been taken from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university or https://www.bhu.ac.in/Images/files/bh_ug_cut_off.pdf.)
Candidates must also note that the last date for the fee submission is August 14, 2025, and the candidates are also advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements of the course they have opted for before making the payment.
Also, check:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!