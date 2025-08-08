A Boost for Startups: IIT Madras Launches Innovation and Entrepreneurship School

It will provide direction, training, and resources to enable innovators to create solutions that have a genuine impact on society. By bringing together specialists, industry leaders, and investors, IIT Madras seeks to build a strong environment in which fresh ideas can evolve into profitable enterprises. This launch is a part of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras’s ambition to establish India as a global leader in technology-driven innovation.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a significant step towards stimulating research, innovation and entrepreneurship. This new institution, which is established by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, is a one-stop shop for students, researchers and aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into profitable businesses.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras , India’s largest deep-tech startup network with over 475 firms worth more than Rs. 50,000 crore, now offers the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. These startups, funded by the IITM Incubation Cell and several additional incubators, include:

How will IIT Madras help Boost Startups with its New School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship?

This new school will offer the students a structured academic and practical support to the next generation of deep-tech company founders, in keeping with India’s objective of “Make in India, Make for the World.”

Programs that will be offered by the School of Innovation of IIT Madras

The School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIT Madras aims to provide students, professionals, and researchers with the necessary academic knowledge and hands-on experience to launch successful enterprises. It will provide innovative courses and degrees that combine theory and real-world entrepreneurial experience, ensuring that students may progress from an idea to a market-ready product.

Below is the list of programs that will be offered by the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras:-

Minor in Entrepreneurship for undergraduates MS (Entrepreneurship) degree PhD Program Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) for professionals returning to entrepreneurship Industry-defined Innovation Doctorate for applied research

What makes the IIT Madras Startup System Unique?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has created India’s most innovative and robust startup ecosystem, where ideas grow from the classroom to the marketplace. The new School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship will bring all of these efforts together, paving the way for innovators to move seamlessly from studying and mentoring to funding and scaling up. This integrated strategy guarantees that students, researchers, and alumni have access to all of the resources they need to transform their ideas into successful companies.

Below are some of the features that the new school of innovation will bring under one roof:-

Fellowships for recent graduates to build their ventures Innosphere outreach programs for broader engagement Business training and mentorship

